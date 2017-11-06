The Powerpuff Girls' Bubbles and Futurama's Bender Has a Message About Gun Control

too bad nobody's gonna listen. Reply

Why did you leave me Obama? why? Reply

Good for them. And the comments below it make me want to put my head through a wall but good for them!

Rule #2 : never read Twitter replies (rule #1 being, of course: never read YouTube comments) tbh :( Reply

Is never go on reddit rule #3 Reply

lmao this appropriate gif. i need to rewatch futurama Reply

Omg i am going to stay away from those replies Reply

I hate that Netflix doesn't have the early seasons of Futurama anymore. :( I used to watch that show when I was in my lowest lows because it was one of the few shows on the site I liked that focused on absurdity and ridiculousness. They really don't make 'em like they used to. Reply

its a problem i have to intentionally look at comments, knowing full well what im about to read.



If you think its going to be that way, just dont bother. Wasted energy. Its so predictable at this point. Reply

wow my volume was way too loud for this

it's cute tho



it's cute tho Reply

You mean those giant brains on earth are making everyone stupid?

Oooooh, stupider.



Oooooh, stupider. Reply

I love John DiMaggio so much.

met Reply

Bubbles is my fave Reply

Oop. At first I thought that it was the same person (Tara) who voices both Bender and Bubbles. I was gonna say, damn what range! Reply

LMAO Reply

lol me too :P Reply

same lol Reply

Love this, but no doubt it'll go over idiots' heads. Reply

wow. so that's what the voice of bender looks like. lol idk what i was picturing but that wasn't it. and i'm not slamming his looks btw, dude looks fine. it was just a little surreal for me.

obviously i love them for this and constantly taking the piss out of the GOP.



obviously i love them for this and constantly taking the piss out of the GOP. Reply

yeah he's also dr drakken from kim possible and jake the dog from adventure time ☺️☺️ lol i felt like i recognized him from something Reply

whaaaaaaaaaaat, i did not know he was drakken, this info is rocking my world!!! Reply

I was watching news about the massacre and i saw an interview with the Sheriff Tackitt and he says: "guns don't kill people. PEOPLE KILL PEOPLE"

Keep in mind that this man was inside the church HE SAW THE BODIES OF CHILDREN who died by a gun and he has the nerve to say that. It makes me want to scream! Reply

I mean yes, people kill people. But giving those people who kill people guns sure makes it a lot easier for them to kill people! I don't get why that's so hard for people to figure out..



(Actually, I know why - It's not that they can't figure it out, it's that they don't care. And that's even worse :/) Reply

Yes and people use guns to kill people, what's not to understand?



Jesus fuck, that's some cognitive dissonance right there. Reply

Good for them Reply

The Latin American dub is the one ingrained in my brain so this is weird for me. Reply

OT, but since John DiMaggio is mentioned in this post --



I've been binging on Adventure Time and watching the series again since I dropped it back in college (I was at the middle of Season 4), and I'm up to Season 7 and I'm just... not impressed. I used to love watching episode after episode, but now I don't really care too much. Marceline's mini-arc in the beginning was great though, I LOVE her and I loved how they hinted more at the Marcy/Bubblegum relationship. Other than that, meh. :/ Is this how other fans feel? Reply

This is cool and I'm too scared to read the twitter replies. It's election day. I vow not to fall down any right-wing twitter holes for 24 hours. Reply

