The Powerpuff Girls' Bubbles and Futurama's Bender Has a Message About Gun Control



Voice talents Tara Strong and John DiMaggio came together to use their voices to speak up against the lack of gun control in the United States. Both Strong and DiMaggio have been quite loud on their Twitters by being very openly anti-GOP, despite a good number of their fans sharing those very political views.

Transcript:
Bubbles: "Matches don't burn down family homes, badly behaved children do!"
Bender [directed at the camera]: "...Which is why we don't give 'em matches, STUPID."

