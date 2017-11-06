The Powerpuff Girls' Bubbles and Futurama's Bender Has a Message About Gun Control
PSA for #GunControlNow @TheJohnDiMaggio #BubblesandBender pic.twitter.com/H9ikdaZ4YT— tara strong (@tarastrong) November 6, 2017
Voice talents Tara Strong and John DiMaggio came together to use their voices to speak up against the lack of gun control in the United States. Both Strong and DiMaggio have been quite loud on their Twitters by being very openly anti-GOP, despite a good number of their fans sharing those very political views.
Transcript:
Bubbles: "Matches don't burn down family homes, badly behaved children do!"
Bender [directed at the camera]: "...Which is why we don't give 'em matches, STUPID."
Good for them. And the comments below it make me want to put my head through a wall but good for them!
obviously i love them for this and constantly taking the piss out of the GOP.
Keep in mind that this man was inside the church HE SAW THE BODIES OF CHILDREN who died by a gun and he has the nerve to say that. It makes me want to scream!
(Actually, I know why - It's not that they can't figure it out, it's that they don't care. And that's even worse :/)
Jesus fuck, that's some cognitive dissonance right there.
