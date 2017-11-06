Drake

Carly Rae Jepsen performing on Jimmy Kimmel tonight!


Update: looks like the performance was shot today, but it will air at a later time.

ONTD's fave will be performing tonight on Jimmy Kimmel, her hairdresser has revealed. No details as to what she will be performing is known at this time.

In other Carly related news, she will be featured on BC Unidos' EP, coming out this Friday. Other features include Charli XCX and Santigold. BC Unidos is a joint project of Swedish musicians Markus Krunegård and Patrik Berger

Source: 1 2 3
Tagged: ,