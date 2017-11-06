Carly Rae Jepsen performing on Jimmy Kimmel tonight!

Oh shit!



The Swedes make good pop music, so I can trust this collab Reply

Thread

Link

sis is gonna slay Reply

Thread

Link

Yesss! She will probably sing Cut To The Feeling, no?



I still watch this perfomance all the time:

Reply

Thread

Link

she hasn't been doing cut to the feeling at all afaik, it's too bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is soo good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im mad shes not bigger. emotion was such a good album Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

queen of late night talk show performances <3 Reply

Thread

Link

Omg a new song?



This humble queen! Reply

Thread

Link

She's growing out her hair too!!!! Reply

Thread

Link





she also looks amazing on the cover of Cosmo Middle East 😍



nvm I fucked up the embed code oop:



Edited at 2017-11-07 02:27 am (UTC) yessss, new music kind of!!!!!she also looks amazing on the cover of Cosmo Middle East 😍nvm I fucked up the embed code oop: https://www.instagram.com/p/Ba-VIrijaEy/?taken-by=carlyraejepsen Reply

Thread

Link

GoodLife (the gym chain up here in Ontario) has Cut to the Feelings song/music video one their rotation playing on the TVs and speakers and I am here for it every time Reply

Thread

Link

I heard it at a Target in my area that's one of the rebranded ones that plays music and wants to be Ikea/Whole Foods and I was bopping so hard in frozen food. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m ready for new music!!! Reply

Thread

Link

I thought that was a pic of Taylor as i scrolled by Reply

Thread

Link

If it's a new song I'm going to cry Reply

Thread

Link

Just did research!!



Rumor has it she performed a new song at the taping but the performance isn't going to air until a later date (which they commonly do with performances ugh) Reply

Thread

Link

Is she still releasing a disco album or was that scrapped? Reply

Thread

Link