Carly Rae Jepsen performing on Jimmy Kimmel tonight!
Update: looks like the performance was shot today, but it will air at a later time.
ONTD's fave will be performing tonight on Jimmy Kimmel, her hairdresser has revealed. No details as to what she will be performing is known at this time.
In other Carly related news, she will be featured on BC Unidos' EP, coming out this Friday. Other features include Charli XCX and Santigold. BC Unidos is a joint project of Swedish musicians Markus Krunegård and Patrik Berger
Source: 1 2 3
The Swedes make good pop music, so I can trust this collab
I still watch this perfomance all the time:
This humble queen!
she also looks amazing on the cover of Cosmo Middle East 😍
nvm I fucked up the embed code oop: https://www.instagram.com/p/Ba-VIrijaEy/?taken-by=carlyraejepsen
Edited at 2017-11-07 02:27 am (UTC)
Rumor has it she performed a new song at the taping but the performance isn't going to air until a later date (which they commonly do with performances ugh)