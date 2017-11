op your post has that lululemon ig thing but I don’t know if it’s just me that can see it lol Reply

Nah it was always the lularoe one. I let it go because I thought I’d be funny honestly. Reply

i have tried to make posts before* and when i would try to embed an ig i would get that lululemon thing



*that was before the good sis babs sent me a helpful link on how to embed igs tho lol

screaming at this lululemon video wtf Reply

what does lululemon have to do with tinashe? lol. Reply

poor op lmao Reply

It's fixed now love! Reply

c'est la vie and company are definitely my favorites. I want new music soon (not flame...) Reply

I forgot C'est La Vie, that was a good slow jam Reply

some people say I look like me dad! Reply

this post is...something. Reply

Thanks for commenting dear! Reply

it's pretty cool that the album has the exact same chart position one year later!



Edited at 2017-11-07 02:31 am (UTC)

words can't describe my love for ghetto boy and lucid dreaming Reply

SPACETIME Reply

God I love that song so much. I've inhaled so many joints listening to it while watching the live spacestation camera on youtube. The Earth is so beautiful from actual space lol Reply

oh wow you have truly inspired me sis Reply

C'est la vie and Lucid Dreaming are my favorites! Reply

Sacrifices, Lucid Dreaming, Sunburn are bops. The entire thing is good. Sucks that this went under the radar bc it’s Tinashe’s finest work up to date; after a year of going nowhere with her sound and lyrics. I’ll give Superlove a slide tho, especially for that choreography.

I agree and I hope the next record isn't an album full of Flame-style songs because goodness I hated that song. Reply

"spacetime" is my eternal fave, but "ghetto boy" is such a beautiful song that completely belies its title. Reply

