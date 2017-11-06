Joseph Kahn Defends Taylor Swift

omg why the fuck does he have to say anything? Reply

He’s such a fucking moron. Reply

He's worse than actual stans. Reply

oppa is a stan. he just happens to be an ultra talented director as well! Reply

aint ya tired, ontd? how many reiterations of the same topics can you handle Reply

they're so desperate to tear her down, it's funny. i wonder if they'll cry when they see her sales numbers next week Reply

this would make sense if it was just ontd seeing thru her shit Reply

Ontd and some nobodies on twitter are upset about this. 80% of the country can’t even name the three branches of government. I highly doubt they’re keeping up with this alleged Taylor drama. Reply

mte no wonder they all sad and miserable. this is what winting looks like Reply

shut up Kahn Reply

I don't know why they're trying so hard to discredit her? But it's getting to the point of spiteful now. Reply

Joseph Kahn is willing ot cape for Taylor as long as he is getting that coin from her. Like he was nothing before he started directing her videos and will probably fade into oblivion after shes done with him.



The only good thing he ever did was that rated r power rangers short film. Detention was a shitty movie and Torque doesnt evne deserve to be mentioned. Reply

uhhh he was definitely someone before he did her videos....he did toxic for britney for gods sake Reply

I can seem him throwing that out when people question his work. EXCUSE ME 13 YEARS AGO I DIRECTED TOXIC FOR BRITNEY SPEARS. PUT SOME RESPECT ON MY NAME. Reply

Um he’s actually a fucking legend when it comes to music video directors. irs shame tho he’s ruined his hero-ness for me with all of this Reply

huh?? he's been like at the TOP of his field for decades before taylor. stop. Reply

Nagl diminishing the accomplishment of a POC. Mess! Reply

lol do your hw. he's probably the biggest pop music director in the industry and worked with ppl like janet jackson and elton john before taylor ever picked up a guitar Reply

"he was nothing before"



lmaoooo you have no clue what you're taking about Reply

ok hes ridiculous but was definitely not nothing before her videos lmao Reply

I see her stans are out in force in this post. I think she has reasonable fans in this community who are willing to criticize her but notice how u never see the stans in this post criticize her when she fucks up. Trash



Edited at 2017-11-07 03:37 am (UTC)

He's a director? He tweets like he studied under Max Landis. Reply

he's so dumb. so d u m b. Reply

What kind of shitty excuse and deflection...



Also you know how Don Jr tweets so many awful things bc his father will never love him and he's hoping he'll get praise and attention from him? I feel like it's that way with Joseph and Taylor. Reply

Get that loyalty money, I guess. He seems unhinged. Reply

These posts! Reply

Ain't the first time the Kardashians supported the murder of an innocent blonde woman. — Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) July 18, 2016



he's a fucking moron, i still can't believe this is a thing he actually tweeted Reply

Wow Reply

such an asshole Reply

WOW Reply

What the fuck is wrong with him? Reply

holy shit Reply

lmaaao Reply

messy af Reply

lmao what a tragic 45 YEAR OLD MAN Reply

WTF Reply

OMFG Reply

Wow Reply

Wait, this is about Taylor?? That doesn't even make sense! Reply

He is equating OJ to Kanye and Nicole to Taylor. Reply

go to sleep, GO TO SLEEP!.gif Reply

i'm just.. he's a grown man with a legit successful career. why is he getting involved in this? does he not have some work to do Reply

she's never going to fuck you dude Reply

continually diminishing his reverence for her as an artist as just wanting to fuck her shows your own internalized misogyny, oop Reply

she's still never going to fuck him tho Reply

