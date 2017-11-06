Joseph Kahn Defends Taylor Swift
People that accuse Taylor of supporting white supremacists: YOU’RE A BUNCH OF FUCKING IDIOTS.— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) November 7, 2017
- Joseph Kahn is Swift's video director, and has worked closely with her on the visuals for her upcoming album reputation
- Kahn thinks people are "idiots" for thinking Swift is a white supremacist, and thinks that by denying the allegations it only makes her look like she has something to hide
- Kahn also reminds people Kanye West has publicly supported Trump
Let’s remember there’s one major recording artist who has publicly endorsed a white supremacist. pic.twitter.com/KYT1Gzzc0W— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) November 7, 2017
Joseph, you are a cactus, please respond.— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) November 7, 2017
No Response?
CONFIRMATION: you are a cactus Joseph.
I am not a cactus.— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) November 7, 2017
THAT IS EXACLTY WHAT A CACTUS WOULD SAY IF THEY WERE TRYING TO HIDE THEY WERE A CACTUS.
There are double standards to how we hold women accountable vs men on the same accusations. We have a lot to do as a society. Facts.— Joseph Kahn (@JosephKahn) November 7, 2017
Source 1 2 3 4 5
The only good thing he ever did was that rated r power rangers short film. Detention was a shitty movie and Torque doesnt evne deserve to be mentioned.
lmaoooo you have no clue what you're taking about
Edited at 2017-11-07 03:37 am (UTC)
Also you know how Don Jr tweets so many awful things bc his father will never love him and he's hoping he'll get praise and attention from him? I feel like it's that way with Joseph and Taylor.