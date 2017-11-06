zoë

Joseph Kahn Defends Taylor Swift


- Joseph Kahn is Swift's video director, and has worked closely with her on the visuals for her upcoming album reputation
- Kahn thinks people are "idiots" for thinking Swift is a white supremacist, and thinks that by denying the allegations it only makes her look like she has something to hide
- Kahn also reminds people Kanye West has publicly supported Trump








