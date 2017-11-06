Taylor Swift has been killing a lot of critical stories about her
Taylor’s people once requested I take down a post where I imagined her storyboarding a European vacay with Tom Hiddleston— Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) November 6, 2017
I, of course, took the story down. I am weak!— Carey O'Donnell (@ecareyo) November 6, 2017
As news about the ACLU defending a blogger who Taylor Swift's lawyers threatened to sue for defamation spread, other writers at much larger publications tweeted about receiving similar letters after writing critical articles about her. Many of the letters resulted in the removal of their articles.
Taylor's lawyers once also requested (see: insisted) I take down a piece where I criticized her political apathy! WHAT A DELIGHT! https://t.co/C6xC1lECrd— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) November 6, 2017
*Also we got a similar wacky letter from Swift's attorney https://t.co/5Wfs6taGD8— Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) November 6, 2017
I was issued a letter by Taylor's lawyers once too, and you know MTV caved because well, MTV. Then she didn't even show up at their VMAS.— Ira Madison III (@ira) November 6, 2017
we've gotten the same letter. it's upsetting to receive! heinous that her team does this.— Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) November 6, 2017
I remember a former coworker of mine lamenting getting emails from her team asking for corrections on the most granular of issues.— Kevin Snow’Keeffe ☃️ (@kevinpokeeffe) November 6, 2017
Fun fact: for all the goofy photoshops and video mashups that I’ve posted on here, the only one that got pulled involved Swift’s lawyers— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) November 6, 2017
I had to change a header photo once on a post of celeb beefs because it was Taylor Swift and Katy. Spoiler: it wasn’t Katy with the issue.— Courtney Enlow (@courtenlow) November 6, 2017
SOURCE 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Edited at 2017-11-07 01:29 am (UTC)
SO HYPED FOR HER FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC ERA
KEEP THE BLOODLINE PURE AND THE GENE POOL SHALLOW YAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSS
i'm tired and sad
Edited at 2017-11-07 12:36 am (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-07 12:36 am (UTC)
Now I do.
SUSPICIOUS
Edited at 2017-11-07 12:38 am (UTC)
oh, taylor...
:(