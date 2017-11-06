Taylor Swift has been killing a lot of critical stories about her

lmao she's probably going to leak her album soon to change the conversation Reply

lmaooooo her psycho stans will be like WHERE IS THE INTERNET LOCATED WE NEED TO BURN IT TO THE GROUND TO PROTECT OUR BEST FRIEND TAYLOR! KEEP THE CIRCLE OF TRUST! Reply

she's a pain in the ass. Reply

She's so extra wtf Reply

That's beyond extra level and crossing into censorship, IMHO. Reply

What if the letters aren't even from her team? Just a crazy fan. Reply

her fans arent intelligent enough to develop legal jargon for a letter's worth, these people think shes their actual bff



Edited at 2017-11-07 01:29 am (UTC)

she seems insufferable to deal with, let alone be around Reply

FALL OF THE HOUSE OF SWIFT 2K17 GET HYPE Reply

SIS, did you hear Taylor's brother-lover song? I fucking yelled. Like, I thought I was TOE AF before but now I'm just like - other level TOE AF. Reply

SO HYPED FOR HER FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC ERA



KEEP THE BLOODLINE PURE AND THE GENE POOL SHALLOW YAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSS SIS I AM #TOE UP FROM THE FLO UPSO HYPED FOR HER FLOWERS IN THE ATTIC ERAKEEP THE BLOODLINE PURE AND THE GENE POOL SHALLOW YAAAAASSSSSSSSSSSS Reply

Her WHAT song??? Reply

wtf does TOE stand for?? Reply

She's gonna triple down on the victim card. Reply

She will never ever be self-aware and can't let anything go. I think that type of lyric is as deep as it goes as far as her self-awareness is concerned. Reply

People who are this sensitive to public opinion are not cut out to be celebrities, lol Reply

she has no self awareness, at all Reply

her bad acting is coming off even in this gif Reply

can the album hurry up and leak



i'm tired and sad Reply

samesamesame Reply

Edited at 2017-11-07 12:36 am (UTC)

Damn, no wonder she's always gotten such friendly press compared to most celebs. She sues anyone who writes something negative about her, lol.

Edited at 2017-11-07 12:36 am (UTC)



Edited at 2017-11-07 12:36 am (UTC) Reply

I never understood why the media was always so up her ass all of the time.



Now I do. Reply

Mte. Makes me wonder what never even made it to print Reply

It's absolutely ridiculous she is releasing an album about how mean the media is considering she does this. Reply

Reminiscent of the Tr*mp -- they're all so ~mean to me! When he's the worst bully of them all. Reply

She is such a shit. Reply

Yet, she won't publicly denounce white supremacists and nazis. Reply

mte but god forbid someone call her apathetic!!11 Reply

that's what im saying, these poor journalists saying they were coerced to correct the most mundane shit to keep their jobs but she wont take 20 seconds to tweet "i dont like nazis"



SUSPICIOUS Reply

Yeah the way she plays to the racial aspect of the Kanye feud suggests she probably agree with them on some level imo. Reply

She used her white privilege and anti-black racism in her favor. It’s possible for her to be personally mad at Kanye while still telling her fans to stop it with the racism against him, especially considering her fans were calling for him to be lynched. Reply

lmao at the ACLU stepping in. this diabla blanca. Reply

mte like how extra do you have to be to get the attention of the ACLU lmao Reply

Trump level of insecurity teas. Reply

lol I came here to make a similar comment. They're both so fucking thin skinned and childish. Reply

And ugly. Reply

ifkr? its uncanny... Reply

Yep Reply

It's uncanny Reply

Thats what I was thinking. Reply

oop Reply

It’s known as “narcissistic injury” Reply

Edited at 2017-11-07 12:38 am (UTC)

Noooooooooooooo, LoL Reply

looool, i'm surprised she pulled this stunt and now look what's happened. Reply

look what they made her do Reply

lmaooooo Reply

lmaooooo i'm dying Reply

omg Reply

lmao Reply

Lmfao Reply

lmao Reply

No wonder she's so obsessed with making $$$$$$$, she must pay her lawyers a fortune. Reply

Mfte. Her lawyers probably don’t have time to get other clients. Taylor keeps them busy Reply

oh, taylor...



oh, taylor...

:( lmao @ carey's tweet.

No, look what they've MADE HER do!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Reply

lol! i'm really hoping she comes to her senses, ngl Reply

