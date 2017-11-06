Chloe Bennet reportedly dating basketball player Chandler Parsons

then briefly rebounded with YouTuber Logan Paul.



Always makes me laugh. I assume it was for PR since they were filming the same movie (?) but still. Wow. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh, it was the worst. And they seem to be friends now since they're still interacting on social media, which ew, but thank God the long national nightmare is over. Maybe his annoying ass stans can finally go away. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

*edit - I don't think it was PR since the movie doesn't come out for another year and they never posted pics together on insta or made public outings together. I think they just became close on set and tried it out. They still hang out as friends going by her insta stories.



Edited at 2017-11-07 03:11 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well, this is better than that gross fucker Logan Paul (although I think they're still friends? They were spotted together recently and still talk on Twitter/Instagram, unfortunately). I know nothing about this guy but he already seems better than the last two men she dated. Although she should really try being single for once.



And this does explain the random basketball game! As long as Chloe's happy, that's all that matters. Reply

Thread

Link

She should do what she wants-whether that's being single, dating, or being in a relationship. That's up to her, not us.



I'm relieved she's not with Logan though, only because his fans are awful and need to get off her instgram. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I agree about everything, tbh! And oh God, I was so tired of Logan's stans invading everything, including her tag on Instagram. I just wanted pictures of Chloe, not Logan by himself (definitely not what I was looking for). And why did I just check said tag? Of course there's Logan stans in denial and insisting these two can't be dating.



Did check a little while ago and Chloe and Chandler are following each other on Instagram (must have been recent) so seems like something's definitely going on! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

CHANDLER GROW YOUR HAIR!



Reply

Thread

Link

gurl...you can do better than that. At least he's not with a teen again. Reply

Thread

Link

chandler is so fine but I don't think there's a bigger douche in the NBA atm Reply

Thread

Link

idk him but bella thorne and hailey baldwin? really? Reply

Thread

Link

All the hot NBA players and she ends up with that Reply

Thread

Link

He looks like the wonky baby doll from Toy Story Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk anything about this guy but considering the comments upthread about chandler, plus her fling with logan paul... what i'm getting from all this is that chloe has really shitty taste in guys.



love yourself, chloe! Reply

Thread

Link

What a serious upgrade from Logan Paul. Reply

Thread

Link

ummm this is my v first time seeing him and based SOLELY on that pic, she can do much much much much better. he looks like someone i've swiped left on x20. Reply

Thread

Link

Love yourself, sis. Reply

Thread

Link

the first thing that popped in my head when I read the title Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Congrats to these two people who might as well be randoms walking down the street because I've never heard of either of them. Reply

Thread

Link