Piper and Leo

Chloe Bennet reportedly dating basketball player Chandler Parsons




Chloe and Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons were reportedly spotted on a date at The Pace on Friday and acted affectionate and cuddly. On Saturday, she then attended a game when the Grizzlies played the Los Angeles Clippers. He previously dated Bella Thorne and maybe Hailey Baldwin. She dated Austin Nichols for four years and then briefly rebounded with YouTuber Logan Paul.


Source
Tagged: , , , , ,