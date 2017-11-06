Chloe Bennet reportedly dating basketball player Chandler Parsons
Chloe Bennet may have just scored a slam dunk with Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons. https://t.co/44HhJlBTdI— E! News (@enews) November 7, 2017
Chloe and Memphis Grizzlies player Chandler Parsons were reportedly spotted on a date at The Pace on Friday and acted affectionate and cuddly. On Saturday, she then attended a game when the Grizzlies played the Los Angeles Clippers. He previously dated Bella Thorne and maybe Hailey Baldwin. She dated Austin Nichols for four years and then briefly rebounded with YouTuber Logan Paul.
Always makes me laugh. I assume it was for PR since they were filming the same movie (?) but still. Wow.
And this does explain the random basketball game! As long as Chloe's happy, that's all that matters.
I'm relieved she's not with Logan though, only because his fans are awful and need to get off her instgram.
Did check a little while ago and Chloe and Chandler are following each other on Instagram (must have been recent) so seems like something's definitely going on!
love yourself, chloe!