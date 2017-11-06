trek mycaptain - me

Star Trek Disco 1x09 "Into The Forest" & Jason Isaacs Talks Anthony Rapp





On Lorraine (a British morning TV show), Jason Isaacs talks about:
-the extreme tightness of the uniforms
-Anthony Rapp whistleblowing Kevin Spacey as a sex pest, and how "incredibly proud" he and the cast are of Anthony
-that Anthony did it "FOR many other people" having heard many rumours
-scoffs derisively at the use of the word 'allegations'
-talks about how the first person to speak out in the face of power is heroic af

