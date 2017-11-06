Star Trek Disco 1x09 "Into The Forest" & Jason Isaacs Talks Anthony Rapp
On Lorraine (a British morning TV show), Jason Isaacs talks about:
-the extreme tightness of the uniforms
-Anthony Rapp whistleblowing Kevin Spacey as a sex pest, and how "incredibly proud" he and the cast are of Anthony
-that Anthony did it "FOR many other people" having heard many rumours
-scoffs derisively at the use of the word 'allegations'
-talks about how the first person to speak out in the face of power is heroic af
Sources: Promo, Lorraine.
Can you believe next week is the MID-SEASON FINALE already, ONTD Trekkies?
I think he is definitely my pick for hottest Star Fleet Captain so far. I am a little pressed that he didn't keep his British accent for this, but I suppose it would have made him too ~sinister~ than what he already is haha
I was reading something and I forget where, but it was saying how in previous Treks the crew were all fully realised characters from the get go - whereas in Discovery they're NOT and they're in a state of flux and transition, and that what we are seeing is them becoming fully realised. Which idk but to me that makes a lot of sense from what I see on screen. That this is their evolution towards becoming a crew.
Also agree though the Klingon war plot is kind of dragging it down a bit.
lol methinks someone is looking at past Trek series with rose colored glasses. Voyager, especially, was very much about a crew in flux at the beginning.
I'm not too mad about it though because Discovery is getting its shit together way faster than TNG did.
This post reminded me that I need to catch up on last night's episode, brb
I still don't trust Ash, wtf is going on with time-traveling Stamets (CAPTAIN Tilly?!?!) and Saru gave me all the feels. I'm looking forward to the fall finale
RIP probably Pahvo 😭
Edited at 2017-11-07 02:19 am (UTC)
the show is alright imo, not my top fave show by any means (The Exorcist beat it within me marathoning s1 in two days, and i caught Disco the week it aired) but as a Trek fan i'm glad i finally get to catch a Trek series in my time. i'm still not a fan of the Klingons in this show though, however i do love the entire crew on the Discovery
but i'm also over anybody still trying to accuse her of starting a war that was obviously already underway before she did anything. hence her feeling like she had to do something in the first place.
also michael is my wife so jot that down #livelongandprosper
Jason Isaacs is a sweetheart, I love that he's supporting Anthony. <3 The poor guy got a lot of victimblaming thrown at him, I hope he's doing OK. Also, Jason's twitter is forever my guilty pleasure.