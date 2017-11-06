Star Trek Disco 1x09 "Into The Forest" & Jason Isaacs Talks Anthony Rapp

I watched the entire series so far this weekend with my parents and I really enjoyed it! I'm looking forward to see where it all goes.



I think he is definitely my pick for hottest Star Fleet Captain so far. I am a little pressed that he didn't keep his British accent for this, but I suppose it would have made him too ~sinister~ than what he already is haha Reply

Thread

Link

We Brits ARE incredibly sinister sounding! We sound far more villainous than we actually are (which is already a lot). Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've loved the past two episodes. I still feel like the overarching Klingon War plot drags the show down, but I enjoyed the stories of the past two episodes and think the cast is being developed nicely. Reply

Thread

Link

Ia, I think the cast is coming into their own as a team!



I was reading something and I forget where, but it was saying how in previous Treks the crew were all fully realised characters from the get go - whereas in Discovery they're NOT and they're in a state of flux and transition, and that what we are seeing is them becoming fully realised. Which idk but to me that makes a lot of sense from what I see on screen. That this is their evolution towards becoming a crew.



Also agree though the Klingon war plot is kind of dragging it down a bit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it was saying how in previous Treks the crew were all fully realised characters from the get go - whereas in Discovery they're NOT and they're in a state of flux and transition, and that what we are seeing is them becoming fully realised



lol methinks someone is looking at past Trek series with rose colored glasses. Voyager, especially, was very much about a crew in flux at the beginning.



I'm not too mad about it though because Discovery is getting its shit together way faster than TNG did. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Ugh Jason is so delightful, bless him



This post reminded me that I need to catch up on last night's episode, brb Reply

Thread

Link

Yoooo so I really liked that last episode, it felt very *Trek* to me. I still have no fucking idea what L'Rell's game is, she's as fascinating as Lorca to me rn



I still don't trust Ash, wtf is going on with time-traveling Stamets (CAPTAIN Tilly?!?!) and Saru gave me all the feels. I'm looking forward to the fall finale Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really liked this last episode. Saru's thing was a little too quick imo but good anyway. I actually like the klingon drama rn so I can't wait for the next episode. Reply

Thread

Link

RIP probably Pahvo 😭 Reply

Thread

Link

I don't care what people say, I love that show. Also, I wanna marry Shazad Latif. Reply

Thread

Link





when does Queen T'Pol make an appearance? Reply

Thread

Link

i would die if she popped up. love ha and enterprise doesnt deserve the shit it does. (except everything about archer is true and he sucks)



Edited at 2017-11-07 02:19 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That gif just makes me think about how terrible and silly the Klingon make up is. Reply

Thread

Link

i loved this ep and Pahvo was so pretty. Poor saru T_T. She is def not dead. She better not be istg. i also liked tilly and paul's chat. that red face paint on the klingons remind me of the white hand of saruman on the uruk-hai. Reply

Thread

Link

Ugh. I could NOT stand last week's episode with Harry Mudd. I almost bailed halfway because I was so annoyed. "Next Gen" did the same story 20-something years ago and it was a million times better. Reply

Thread

Link

I thought they were going to set him up to be a long-term villain, but nope! Pretty much settled that episode. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This show is about the War vs the Klingons, right? I like almost everything about the show, except for the storyline with the Klingons lol Reply

Thread

Link

that's this season. then next season they'll focus on another thing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i honestly wouldn't've liked Lorca as much had Jason Issacs not played him



the show is alright imo, not my top fave show by any means (The Exorcist beat it within me marathoning s1 in two days, and i caught Disco the week it aired) but as a Trek fan i'm glad i finally get to catch a Trek series in my time. i'm still not a fan of the Klingons in this show though, however i do love the entire crew on the Discovery Reply

Thread

Link

Love this show. The only character that annoys me is Saru. Reply

Thread

Link

same! like i might've felt for him 2 eps ago. now i'm keeping count of every time he comes at my wife michael side ways and the higher the number, the less i care for him.



but i'm also over anybody still trying to accuse her of starting a war that was obviously already underway before she did anything. hence her feeling like she had to do something in the first place. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





also michael is my wife so jot that down idgaf i love this show. like as someone who got into the trek fandom late in the game it's such a special time to be able to watch a series grow from the ground up.also michael is my wife so jot that down #livelongandprosper Reply

Thread

Link