Today in Batfleck's PR machine: he'll donate all Miramax & Weinstein films' residuals to charity

His face has been looking really weird lately Reply

Thread

Link

hes morphing into kimmel Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol i see it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don’t like him beefed up for Batman. He looks better when he’s more lean. His face doesn’t carry weight well. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Fuck Affleck.



I’m seeing Kevin’s standup in a couple of weeks and I’m interested to see if he’ll touch on this Reply

Thread

Link

if his guilt is spurring all this, great. he's still a trashbag, though, lmao. rainn is amazing.



Edited at 2017-11-07 12:08 am (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Is he really that worried about his career? I feel like he’s more shook about this than Harvey. Reply

Thread

Link

Idt he’s worried about his career.



If this makes some folks really step back and re examine things, I guess - isn’t that what is desired? It will take consistency and longevity of said change but it’s a start. /idealist 🤷‍♀️ Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LOL no. If he covered up his own brother's rape allegations, he ain't gonna change. He did groping in 2014, and that's only 3 years ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I feel like this is more DC/WB doing some damage control to save the Batman film that's in the DC lineup. Affleck is definitely not, at the age of 45, just now deciding it's time to examine his behaviour. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao 😪 Reply

Thread

Link

omg can we talk abt the new Ronan Farrow piece on Weinstein?? it's a fucking trip and i'm not even halfway through! and some here still doubt these bastards use any intimidation tactics they possibly can... Reply

Thread

Link

nevermind someone posted itbelow! ;)



Edited at 2017-11-07 12:17 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

while he's at it, he should give his brother's paychecks to RAINN too.



i don't believe he honestly cares, but if social outcry forces him and other guilty and/or complicit dirtbags to donate their cash to survivors, so be it. Reply

Thread

Link

Agreed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah it's very

~don't tell me you're sorry 'cause you're not

lamey 'cause i know you're only sorry you got caught

type of situation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMFAO i literally was just about to post this gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

perfect response Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

get that guilt money, rainn! Reply

Thread

Link

He should be helping getting his nasty ass brother in jail. Reply

Thread

Link

What about the money from Gone Baby Gone since his brothers a predator too Reply

Thread

Link

He should donate a million dollars and millions more. Reply

Thread

Link



Weinstein’s campaign to silence allegations included hiring undercover ex-Mossad agents to track women & reporters: https://t.co/lPJM0cPc5n — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) November 6, 2017



and speaking of weinstein Reply

Thread

Link

well fuck Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope someone makes a post bc this shit reads like an espionage thriller Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

it's legit so scary Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

that is some black ops shit right there my GOD Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

One of the investigators pretended to be a women’s-rights advocate and secretly recorded at least four meetings with McGowan.



uggghh wtf Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This is legit terrifying! the irony being it would make for a good movie script! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Weinstein summoned her, Doyle Chambers, and others on his team, including the attorney Lisa Bloom, who has since resigned, to his office. “He was in a panic,” Lubell recalled. “He starts screaming, ‘Get so-and-so on the phone.’ ” After the story was published, the team scrambled to respond to it. Bloom and others pored over pictures that, like the ones featured in the Kroll e-mails, showed ongoing contact between Weinstein and women who made allegations. “He was screaming at us, ‘Send these to the board members,’ ” Lubell recalled. She e-mailed the photographs to the board ahead of the crisis meeting at which Weinstein’s position at his company began unravelling."

WOW @ this tea Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Reminds me of the Jean and Jane season where the FBI purposely destroyed Jean's reputation because the racists in power couldn't handle the responsibility of the position. I can't blame any of his victims for being paranoid when someone's running a campaign that hard, that deep. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I mean isn’t it cheaper just to keep your dick to yourself



Ide have anything left to say abt men anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

thats the least he could fucking do Reply

Thread

Link