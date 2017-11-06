PoA - trio backs

Today in Batfleck's PR machine: he'll donate all Miramax & Weinstein films' residuals to charity





Said he got the idea from director Kevin Smith, who also noted he'll donate his funds from Miramx/Weinstein movies to RAINN, an anti-sexual assault organization that runs the National Sexual Assault hotline.

Said Ben: “Once Kevin suggested that, I decided to do the same thing, so any further residuals that I get from a Miramax or a Weinstein movie will go either to FI or to RAINN. I just didn’t want to cash any more checks from the guy, you know? Some people probably couldn’t afford to give all their residuals away, but even if you do 10%, that’s something.”

Ben's Miramx/Weinstein movies include: Good Will Hunting, Chasing Amy, Shakespeare in Love among others


Source: https://twitter.com/Variety/status/927651082246922240
