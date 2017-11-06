Today in Batfleck's PR machine: he'll donate all Miramax & Weinstein films' residuals to charity
.@BenAffleck says he'll donate residuals from Weinstein, Miramax films to charity https://t.co/fyLUID9W3A pic.twitter.com/gRFXpvHicJ— Variety (@Variety) November 6, 2017
Said he got the idea from director Kevin Smith, who also noted he'll donate his funds from Miramx/Weinstein movies to RAINN, an anti-sexual assault organization that runs the National Sexual Assault hotline.
Said Ben: “Once Kevin suggested that, I decided to do the same thing, so any further residuals that I get from a Miramax or a Weinstein movie will go either to FI or to RAINN. I just didn’t want to cash any more checks from the guy, you know? Some people probably couldn’t afford to give all their residuals away, but even if you do 10%, that’s something.”
Ben's Miramx/Weinstein movies include: Good Will Hunting, Chasing Amy, Shakespeare in Love among others
I’m seeing Kevin’s standup in a couple of weeks and I’m interested to see if he’ll touch on this
If this makes some folks really step back and re examine things, I guess - isn’t that what is desired? It will take consistency and longevity of said change but it’s a start. /idealist 🤷♀️
i don't believe he honestly cares, but if social outcry forces him and other guilty and/or complicit dirtbags to donate their cash to survivors, so be it.
