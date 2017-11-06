Stranger Things' Charlie Heaton & Natalia Dyer seen holding hands in Paris

cute coke couple Reply

Thread

Link

LOL Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

All I see is Eddie Furlong Reply

Thread

Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is trippin' me tf out! It's uncanny! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

woah Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, they both look like trailer park meth kids. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

stooopppppp Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

me too, he's bargain bin furlong Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can see it. Pre-forcing his 6 year old to do drugs though. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's missing lobsters, tbh. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





yup, but edward was a lot cuter (before drugs took him) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Let's hope he doesn't end up like him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

eddie furlong is slightly better looking Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This thread is reminding me of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt where she refers to him as a cute actor not realizing what he's become :( Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've been saying this since last year! I feel like if Eddie and Kate Moss had a kid, you'd get Charlie 😶 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

same Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

eddie is cuter tho Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's who he looks like! It's be driving me crazy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Could have been his long-lost twin brother tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I see a poor mans river phoenix Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they both smoke? i mean, not really surprised about him smoking, but...ew. Reply

Thread

Link

my bet is they both do coke and both have eating disorders. or some combination of the two. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

:( i hope neither of them have eds (and i'm not gonna speculate), but i can believe they both do coke, lol. they're so young, though Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I’m betting they are on meth Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

natalia looked like a walking ED on season 1, it was downright scary and this comes from someone who loves bones Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

There were a shit ton of a BI's about her last year before filming for S2 went down. She apparently was being cornered about the whole ED issue. I liked her look now and I hope she's in a happier place. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I mean, Charlie, at least, is def a cokehead. Lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she kinda looks like rose byrne Reply

Thread

Link

She wishes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

how does a 23 year old have that hairline.. Reply

Thread

Link

Cocaine is a helluva drug. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i mean, look at dane dehaan... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

dane is 31 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Drugs and being British Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Some people start going bald really early, lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's British lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao i love that "he's british" is both an acceptable and valid response to this question... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They've been doing promo with Joe Keery in Europe. I wonder if that's just how their promo worked out, or if Charlie is still figuring shit out about flying into the country. I haven't read any follow-up to his whole thing. Reply

Thread

Link

joe seems so much charming, idk why Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Idk if he's always been charming, but I just started paying attention to him after this season and like <333333 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

yeah, steve isn't a stunning guy or anything but he's cute, has presence and charm, and looks clean Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He seems sweet and easy going.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

bc he is!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

im obsessed with him after s2, omg. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Finn, Caleb and Gaten went to Europe to do international press a week ago. I think they're touring in groups. I'm assuming Charlie joined the European leg of the promo tour since he lives in the UK.

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he was supposed to do promo in the US but since he cant enter the country, he is stuck in Europe... maybe he will now have more time to visit his kid? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

girl Reply

Thread

Link

He's the cokehead with the secret baby, right? Reply

Thread

Link

Yes. Lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

secret baby? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

according to his mom and sister, someone set him up and slipped coke in his wallet while he was at a party and he didnt know it was there... lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i don't understand his appeal looks-wise and acting-wise, why are we supposed to want to watch him Reply

Thread

Link

I have legit seen people compare him to Young Leo.



YOUNG.





LEO. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

LMAO. Even Dane made more sense as the new young Leo than Charlie does Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao for real? I despise Leo but even I can see he was an attractive asshole when he was young Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i always thought alden ehrenreich looked like a young leo but he never happened Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

EXCUSE ME Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mte. I'm really struggling here. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this is most of the stranger things cast lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he makes my skin crawl Reply

Thread

Link





this dude wishes. this dude wishes. Reply

Thread

Link

That may be the prettiest Dane gif I've ever seen Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

his face is an acquired taste lol, but i do think it's super interesting. i thought he looked so pretty in place beyond the pines. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

which film is that from? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

kill your darlings. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





This just popped up on my dashboard, and now I'm like whyyyyy didn't they style her like this?????







I mean, I get that the big 80s/Little Mermaid hair doesn't exactly go with Max as a character, but this styling is amazing. Missed opportunity, tbh.



Edited at 2017-11-06 10:43 pm (UTC) Tangentially related because Stranger Things:This just popped up on my dashboard, and now I'm likeI mean, I get that the big 80s/Little Mermaid hair doesn't exactly go with Max as a character, but this styling is amazing. Missed opportunity, tbh. Reply

Thread

Link

Aw, I liked her hair on the show.

She kinda looks like a young Cameron Diaz on the gif, idk Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her hair was perfectly fine and suited the character (minimal effort in her appearance), but she's rocking the big 80s hair so well that now I'm disappointed lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think she's a spitting image of Alexis Bledel.



Edited at 2017-11-07 09:15 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's such a qt I could see her as Ariel in a couple years Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She would make a great Ginny Weasley if they redid the series now. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

loved miss max! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'd bet 5 bucks they're going to give her an Ally Sheedy/80s tomboy~ type makeover next season with that hairdo and Lucas is gonna be all ‎😍😍😍😍 like Emilio in The Breakfast Club smh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she's such a tiny babe i love her!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'd love to see her play ariel Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

It would have aged her. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It wouldn't have made sense in-story tho, and def not for her as a character.



The big 80s hair is only just starting to come into Hawkins in S2 and it's all on the older/fashion-conscious women and girls (plus Billy and Steve and Dustin), even Nancy doesn't do teased hair until the dance. Max is younger and not really into that yet, if ever. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Tumblr is interesting about them and their characters. Reminds me of the fans of TWD's Darryl and Beth. Reply

Thread

Link

woah i didnt know natalia is my age. her (lack of) weight makes her look older Reply

Thread

Link

she doesn't look well, to me Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked Jonathan better than Steve in season 1 but season 2 Steve is mileeees ahead of Jonathan when it comes to likeability. There's just not much meat to the role of Jonathan. Reply

Thread

Link

He does nothing in S2. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I think there could have been. There's not much meat to the role of Steve, but the showrunners found a way to integrate him into the storyline with the kids in a believable, organic way. That storyline ended up being a fan favorite. Jonathan works best when he's with Will and Joyce, but he was basically replaced by Bob. He kinda feels like dead weight now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah i did say this in another post.



So true cos I did like Jonathan in season 1 but now he was useless Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Jonathan became so useless in season 2 to the point where I completely forgot he was even related to Will and Joyce. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

If you watch Beyond Stranger Things, the creators talk about how the expanded the role of Steve because they liked Joe Keery so much. In S1 he was just supposed to be the douchey jock, but they decided to give him a redemptive arc. He's got personality and is good with the child actors, so they wanted to explore that dynamic more in S2. So I think this was 100% the actor inspiring his own character/the story.



All that to say that I don't think this kid who plays Jonathan is particularly charismatic or compelling, so Jonathan is just stuck on "weird loner" mode. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Steve evolved as a character whereas Jonathan is still a misunderstood loner. Of course, as troupe goes Jonathan gets the girl but there's not not much beyond that. Plus Joe Keery is pretty charismatic.



Edited at 2017-11-07 12:38 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I liked Jonathan's scenes with Will, those two have believable chemistry as siblings. But yeah his main focus was being support to Nancy re: Barb and then to Joyce re: possessed Will. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link