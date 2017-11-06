An Online Petition to Replace Kevin Spacey With Kevin James Picks Up Steam

ummmm lol Reply

Thread

Link

u know what. do it. they both have large heads. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I thought it was going to be Don Cheadle. Reply

Thread

Link

Ewww @ both of em.



Also the only house of cards relevant to my interests

Reply

Thread

Link

I like this House of Cards too.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thanks I like this Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is their sexiest song tbh. BST is shaking. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fucking love horse ebooks. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

fucking DEAD lmafo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is the most relevant tweet Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Thread

Link

Then they'll kill Robin Wright, and suddenly, Leah Remini is the First Lady. Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

hahaha Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

PROBABLY Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Omg I screamed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao omg imagine!? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lollllllll Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I ugly laughed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Here for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

BYEEEEE LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

LMAO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

<3 <3 <3



Robyn's character will have a terrible treadmill accident off screen. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i haven't slept in days so my mind instantly assumed they meant replacing Spacey with Kevin James in general lmao Reply

Thread

Link

I thought the same thing when I read the headline before reading the notes, lol. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hasn't Kevin James been involved with/adjacent to some replacement drama recently?



Edited at 2017-11-06 10:35 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

y, in his show they replaced whoever his wife was with leah remini Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's what I thought. This is really weird to me. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

wait king of queens had a different female lead? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Idk why they don't just reboot king of queens and call it a day. i'd watch it *shrug* Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

no Reply

Thread

Link

no fucking thank you Reply

Thread

Link

This would be funny so they should go for it. Reply

Thread

Link

wtf is happening in this gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cheryl tried to kill herself by jumping in a frozen river Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

redhead tried to kill herself by walking on thin ice. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lmaooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm crying. this is the stupidest thing i've ever seen. is this real??? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

what is this even from? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm all for the re-casting if only so that it would show the entire hollywood nomenclature that NO ONE is irreplaceable, but kevin fucking james??? of all people??? Reply

Thread

Link

Ikr what is this delusion. I mean Keyser Soze replaced by ... Paul Blart Mall Cart Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao House Of Blart Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

No just kill Frank Underwood and let Claire reign. Its easy Reply

Thread

Link

mte, and have the audience wonder if Claire had him killed or it was someone else. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why do we need to replace him????? presidents used to die like, twice in a life time. the show can go on without him Reply

Thread

Link

Just say he went to the theatre to watch My American Cousin. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link