An Online Petition to Replace Kevin Spacey With Kevin James Picks Up Steam

  • A change.org petition has gathered over 18,000 signatures requesting that Kevin James replace noted child predator & serial sexual harraser Kevin Spacey on House of Cards

  • The petition's creator argues that this nonsensical stunt casting would propel House of Cards to Game of Thrones fame

  • He also argues that Kevin James is a "national treasure" [Spoiler (click to open)] LMFAO!!!!!!!!!!

  • The petition needs 25,000 signatures to reach Netflix CEO Reed Hastings



    • I have nothing. Go in and have fun ONTD.
