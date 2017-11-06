Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Harry Styles Rumored To Perform at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

I thought Taylor had dropped out? Reply

I don't think this account has legit sources or anything it's just basing it off the rumor from awhile ago that taylor was performing, it's not confirmed that she dropped out yet



how legit were these rumors to begin with?



srsly asking, because this seems so unlike her if harry was always involved

it was documents on a chinese goverment website granting them a visa so i think it was legit

it was a press release from the Chinese government saying that harry and taylor were approved to get work visas so

for some reason I thought it had been confirmed but now I'm realising that's not the case LMAO

this is nagl for harry

I thought he would never do it because of how messy it's going to be, clearly I doubted him

it's sooo messy



and it's going to play into the narrative that he tries so hard pretending doesn't exist/isn't true

why's it messy?

The idea of a parade of his exflings walking down the runway looking hot AF while he sings only angel is my dream. Especially since (I'm assuming) his current gf wasn't asked back to casting this year.

The drama. Give it to me.



The drama. Give it to me.

nagl for him but entertaining for the rest of us

I don't think snake would want to do this show again tbh

The white pop star trinity. Bless

Link

just when i thought witness was the worst album rollout of the year. i think taylor is trying to win that competition too.

Taylor needs a livestream!

Witness is actually REALLY good.

Agreed. WItness has some legit great songs.

yawn

Link

Well thats a drama-filled lineup

Link

she would LITERALLY never lol

Link

i wish this show would just disappear

Link

Taylor's lover-brother will probably walk while she sings, her rider demands it.

He's a model.

He's a model.

Link

given how her image is being exposed now....i wouldnt put it past her to pretend bury the hatchet with katy for good PR

Link

don't think katy is *that* dumb to fall for that

Katy perry wouldn't but Kathy Hudson would.



and after the record breaking Witness tour & album sales....idk.

She isn't dumb enough to fall for it but her team wouldn't pass on the press. At least a good half of the Witness promo tour was talking about Taylor.

i feel like katy wants it to be over too. u could tell how exasperated she was talking about it when she was promoting witness.

I would love to see this mess.

Link

I'd love to see this reunion happen

Link

I can't believe the reunion of the century was 10 years ago







These ladies lipsyncedT for their lives

Link

I went to the reunion tour in London and I'm still shook.

Link





*is bitter in silence*

Omg consider yourself lucky! It was an opportunity of a lifetime (that most of us did not take)

I went too, but here in NYC when they brought their kids up on stage.

I went to the Los Angeles show and it was life-changing.

there isn't a single girl band these days that can even come close to how iconic these women were.

ay they're so cute

Witness low-key bopped. Fight me.

Link

I read this as "flopped" and was gonna reply with "low key????" Lmao

I agree, its still on rotation for me.

