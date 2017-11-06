grammy

Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Harry Styles Rumored To Perform at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show


- Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Harry Styles are rumored to all be performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai on November 20
- While it was originally supposed to be just Taylor and Harry, rumors are swirling Katy Perry is joining them and an announcement is coming soon
- Swift and Perry have famously had a public feud while Swift and Styles used to date back in 2012/2013.

Katy's Letter to China:


