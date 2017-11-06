Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Harry Styles Rumored To Perform at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
Taylor Swift, Katy Perry & Harry Styles are all rumored to perform at the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai on November 28. pic.twitter.com/1qlPG5sOLa— Shady Music Facts (@TheShadyFacts) November 6, 2017
- Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, and Harry Styles are rumored to all be performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai on November 20
- While it was originally supposed to be just Taylor and Harry, rumors are swirling Katy Perry is joining them and an announcement is coming soon
- Swift and Perry have famously had a public feud while Swift and Styles used to date back in 2012/2013.
Katy's Letter to China:
taylor's nightmare dressed like a nightmare..
srsly asking, because this seems so unlike her if harry was always involved
and it's going to play into the narrative that he tries so hard pretending doesn't exist/isn't true
The drama. Give it to me.
He's a model.
and after the record breaking Witness tour & album sales....idk.
These ladies lipsyncedT for their lives
*is bitter in silence*