Christina Aguilera New Music: America
Served Like a Girl (Music from and Inspired by the Documentary Film). America, by Christina Aguilera, is available on ITunes and Spotify! iTunes: http://apple.co/2h90Ahz. Damn I got goosebumps. Only Xtina has such a spell on me.
Source: YouTube
this is cute.
THE AMURIKAN BIONIC LOTUS IS RISING!
graphic design is my passion teas
powerpoint export as video teas
microsoft 2000 screensaver teas
I know you and you know me, we got telepathy!
...when is ha album coming again?
a completely sold out world stadiumT and arena tour
and a critically acclaimed documentary companion piece
----
take my hand slay joanne yassss