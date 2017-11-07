I am so parched for an album. Telepathy turned me the fuck on, and then nothing 😡



I'm still bitter we never got a video for Woohoo

did she record this on her iphone? the mixing is jank

my ears bled @ 1.08, I love her but her oversinging kills me

Just because she sings over your faves does not mean she over sings

It looks like she used an iMovie for this lyric video.

Sufjan taught ha!!!!11

This Oreo spokesperson sounds promising

lolololol

The superior sandwich cookie!

ngl her ad made me buy oreos, ha impact

YASSSS

THE AMURIKAN BIONIC LOTUS IS RISING! Reply

I'll continue to wait

mte i'll see you in hell honey

LMFAO @ this lyric video



graphic design is my passion teas



powerpoint export as video teas



microsoft 2000 screensaver teas Reply

scalding hot windows movie maker teas!

lmao @ ppt export as video

with the shooting I'm feeling so unpatriotic.

that's why legend X released this, to unite a nation.

mission accomplished tbh

Legend X bless Am**ica and all the beautiful women in it

she looks stunning here

I feel like everyone looks good with this haircut

But where the fuck is the album, my Incan goddess of vocals?

I know you and you know me, we got telepathy!

A ballad? Lemme bop to Telepathy instead. Reply

I listened to that song p much every day that I was in Bangkok for 2 months and it STILL slays me, blessed be

Singing America great again?

...when is ha album coming again? ...when is ha album coming again?

Yeah that title had me thinking it was an album announcement which probably was the point lol

ha joanne is coming

Her Joanne was Lotus.

lol bih joanne is extremely successful. certified platinumT for more than 1 million copies sold in the us and almost 2 times platinum world wide



a completely sold out world stadiumT and arena tour



and a critically acclaimed documentary companion piece



----

take my hand slay joanne yassss Reply

Her Joanne was Xtina Xmas™

So I'm the only one laughing at the text wobbling around and the general GDIMP aesthetic?

I'm not even laughing, I'm just stunned by how awful the whole thing is. Like, who made this, did they pay someone to do this?

