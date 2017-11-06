Are music videos the only work bella thorne can get? Reply

Thread

Link

she was in "the babysitter" on netflix, playing herself, i imagine

(not really but the character might as well have been) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

no she's in movies that tank Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm just joking because this is the second post in the past few hours about a music video featuring her. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She was in the first Boo! A Madea Halloween. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Simply vile. Reply

Thread

Link

Hm Reply

Thread

Link

Meanwhile Zendaya is officially in the MCU Reply

Thread

Link

acreaming @ ur icon wow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

sry im dumb and idg your icon - cheryl blossom, bella throne and jeffrey starr what is the connection Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they all look alike Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





wow this bitch is SHAKING the table cash me ousside girl watch your back



"your tweet just gave me clout" 😩💯💨wow this bitch is SHAKING the table cash me ousside girl watch your back Reply

Thread

Link

emme looked so pretty in this movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Thank you for the laughs Reply

Thread

Link

nah, i'm just waiting for blue lips from Tove Lo



BUY BLUE LIPS ON ITUNES FRIDAY 11/17 Reply

Thread

Link

I'm not crazy about a lot of pop music but Disco Tits is ridiculously good! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Isnt it tho?? Isnt it tho 💙💋

Tell ya friends 📣📣📣

Buy Blue Lips on iTunes on 11/17!! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don’t know what I expected Reply

Thread

Link

yo i fucked your bitch

i'm sorry i'm rich and you're not



i want gucci shit so i buy it



wow PROFOUND Reply

Thread

Link

This is legit horrible. That whole crowd (the @ pack) has the tiniest sprinkle of talent amongst them and they're doing the most. Elijah has been shoving his "rap" down our throats on all social media platforms that he's not banned from and it's equally terrible if not worse than Hefner.



This is all literally worse than Arc Music shit and none of them are self aware enough to realize it.

Reply

Thread

Link

can we discuss corinna going on tour? like.....what? is she going to go with christine and elijah? what will she do on tour? at least tana tells stories and has all her friends to act crazy. what the fuck is corinna going to do?!?!? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I only know her as the girl from David Dobriks vlogs who was not embarrassed to say her parents voted for trump Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The way they think they're self aware is what makes it more embarrassing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i can't deal with either elijah or christine anymore. they've gotten so annoying Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait, who is the @ pack. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I wish I didn't know these people existed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

elijah and christine have really fallen off. they are not even remotely funny anymore. it's so try-hard and cringeworthy but not at all fun. i kinda like chris klemens but the rest of the @ pack is a dumpster fire. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Well that was loud and obnoxious but I did lol @ "I can count higher than 21" Reply

Thread

Link

im not clicking

just gonna say tana is vile and fuck everyone who gave her a platform and $$ for nothing Reply

Thread

Link

i like those lyrics though, i hope they don't disappoint in context Reply

Thread

Link

they were disappointing in context, the voice is truly important to rapping Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I randomly watched a youtube video with this girl. she’s awful just like this song. I was legit surprised to learn she’s only 19. her makeup is doing her no favors Reply

Thread

Link