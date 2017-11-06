Tana Mongeau - Hefner ft. Bella Thorne (Official Music Video)
Internet celebrity Tana Mongeau dropped her new single, "Hefner" ft. ONTD favorite Bella Thorn!
Source
she say she in love but i left her,
she sip on my pussy like nectar,
she say you was good but im better
(not really but the character might as well have been)
wow this bitch is SHAKING the table cash me ousside girl watch your back
BUY BLUE LIPS ON ITUNES FRIDAY 11/17
Tell ya friends 📣📣📣
Buy Blue Lips on iTunes on 11/17!!
i'm sorry i'm rich and you're not
i want gucci shit so i buy it
wow PROFOUND
This is all literally worse than Arc Music shit and none of them are self aware enough to realize it.
just gonna say tana is vile and fuck everyone who gave her a platform and $$ for nothing
i'm in such a weird place where i cant stop watching all these vloggers (including tana) even tho i hate them!!!!!!!!!