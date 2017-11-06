Taika Waititi Confirms ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Sequel

“The movie is called ‘We’re Wolves.'” @TaikaWaititi has confirmed the sequel to 'What We Do in the Shadows': https://t.co/scEgEEgUFz pic.twitter.com/B8d18Q4YnE — IndieWire (@IndieWire) November 2, 2017

- In an hour long interview (which is featured in the article at the source), Waititi confirmed the rumors that the "What We Do in the Shadows" sequel is happening- Will reunite with Jermaine Clement to co-write and co-direct the sequel- “The movie is called ‘We’re Wolves,'” said Waititi, repeating the title to make sure the audience got the pun. “It’s a word play. Americans love word plays. You guys love puns.”- Says don't expect for the sequel to come out in the near future; it took Waititi and Clement six years to write the original- They wrote the movie through email, and send each other one line of dialogue a month because they're terrible at writing together