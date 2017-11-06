Kpop Post: Seventeen, Day6,EXID
Seventeen- Clap
DAY6-All Alone
EXID-DDD teaser
SONAMOO-I knew it
Jeon Soyeon-Jelly
ONTD did you hear the scandal about YG being extremely rude to our future succesful queens Loona on MixNine?
Source:https://www.youtube.com/embed/S7gn3fl6Sr0
S2:https://www.youtube.com/embed/Fd-elEnkInw
S3:https://www.youtube.com/embed/0kKcyDzyhy4
S4:https://www.youtube.com/embed/X9VlCV1ZflQ
S5:https://www.youtube.com/embed/azY7skjwg6Y
CANNOT WAIT to bop to the studio version of DDD and the entire full moon mini TBQH!!
https://streamable.com/90556
OH @ haseul crying
fuck YG
and first i was like "eaux! so is best idols what he calls flopkon and flop taehyun??? what about the fact that he literally manage to ruin a highly anticipated artist (leehi) just by straight up ego, misogyny and lack of ability??"
and then i was like "eaux! is this what feminism is now?"
and finally i was like "this dumb bitch (YG) also thought he ~made some other successful CEO when he himself was only a shitty backup dancer lmfao"
hyumsuk strikes again!
The sonamoo song was good too I need to get into their discography beyond Friday night lmao
On a more positive note lol...sonamoo's new song is so good!! I have it on repeat.
DDD has me SHOOK i've been listening to it all day and popping my hips at the bus stop, EXID already did that and the song isn't even out. my gf junghwa is slaying my life and giving me all sorts of goals, i can't. i literally just got my OEC icon but i might have to trade it out for junghwa when the mv comes out lol she always has the most iconic parts.
is the seventeen song any good? i havent been a fan of any of their releases since their debut lol