Kpop Post: Seventeen, Day6,EXID

I heard how callous he was to princess Coco of CocoSori but LOONA too?! Makes me all the more glad that guy from ACE got him together.



CANNOT WAIT to bop to the studio version of DDD and the entire full moon mini TBQH!! Reply

like HOW is this constructive? telling them that people are prettier and more talented than them? how does that HELP them? trash... pic.twitter.com/kD7PJkbHAd — zach (@kimlipinjection) November 5, 2017





https://streamable.com/90556





OH @ haseul crying





yikes... i hate him sfmOH @ haseul crying

This HAG Reply

I can't believe I'm going to run YG over with a car



YG was a mistake Reply

comin out here lookin like an extra from dark crystal with his agency full of fug idols (b/c YG is focused on talent!!!!!)



fuck YG Reply

some dumbass BP stan in the comments for one of their mixnine vids was like "this guy is the BEST at picking talent and he always picks the BEST idols! he knows what he's talking about!"



and first i was like "eaux! so is best idols what he calls flopkon and flop taehyun??? what about the fact that he literally manage to ruin a highly anticipated artist (leehi) just by straight up ego, misogyny and lack of ability??"



and then i was like "eaux! is this what feminism is now?"



and finally i was like "this dumb bitch (YG) also thought he ~made some other successful CEO when he himself was only a shitty backup dancer lmfao"



hyumsuk strikes again! Reply

Yg apologists are the weirdest ppl ever omg tbh anyone who capes for companies/ceos really need to get a grip lmao Reply

믹스나인 제작진들은 양현석에게 이 움짤을 보여주고 양현석 자신이 잊고 살았던 간절함에 대해 다시 일깨워줄 필요가 있다. pic.twitter.com/8NvhimTd0t — 조현 #배은영원하자 (@wooyeon523) November 6, 2017 Reply

He also told them that he didn't think they were good enough to have solo projects and shit...he is trash Reply

Considering his own dubious history with female artists - not even to mention how he stole his wife - I don't give a single bother what opinion he has about girls in this competition. Reply

well they weren't so... Reply

i hope solji is able to come back soon Reply

I'm just here EXID, DDD is in Ah Yeah/Up&Down's league. Reply

No, but I did watch that adorable video of the deaf interpreter dancing & signing for his LIFE during one of April's concerts Reply

All my faves coming back omg first twice then loona and now exid OMG



The sonamoo song was good too I need to get into their discography beyond Friday night lmao Reply

Lol same, i only have this new one and Friday night on my playlist Reply

Speaking of yg, I hope that sexist piece of shit dies. I don't even watch that mixnine but he's already insulted some of my favs and he's just a vile person in general. Over the years I've realized I really don't care for a lot about the company and the music produced, but really he is the main reason I can't stand the company/brand



On a more positive note lol...sonamoo's new song is so good!! I have it on repeat.

the sonamoo song is so good wow, i not expecting much from exids teaser but hyelin looks amazing! dc abt the rest Reply

I am so late to the EXID party, I liked Up & Down but I didn't really get into them until Night Rather Than Day but I am soooooooooooo EXCITED for DDD Reply

ok anyways on from YG--



DDD has me SHOOK i've been listening to it all day and popping my hips at the bus stop, EXID already did that and the song isn't even out. my gf junghwa is slaying my life and giving me all sorts of goals, i can't. i literally just got my OEC icon but i might have to trade it out for junghwa when the mv comes out lol she always has the most iconic parts. Reply

here for exid!

is the seventeen song any good? i havent been a fan of any of their releases since their debut lol Reply

