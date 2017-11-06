The Last 5 with Yara Shahidi | Harper's BAZAAR




The Last 5 Podcasts

- The Nod
- Mogul
- Still Processing
- Code Switch
- Pod Save America

The Last 5 Instas you liked

- Her friends photos
- Sneakers
- Aesthetically pleasing photos

The Last 5 things you ate

- Brownies
- Brownies
- Brownies
- Brownies
- Brownies

The Last 5 cities you visited

- Los Angeles
- New York City
- Paris
- St Maarten
- Seattle

The Last 5 products used

- Oil absorbing sheets
- Glossier boy brow
- Koh gen do foundation
- Lipgloss (Lipmatic ''Queensbridge Bricks'')
- Lipstick (Chanel Rouge Coco Stylo)

