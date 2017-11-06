Kate Upton and Justin Verlander get married in Italy after Houston's World Series Win





Just three days after winning the World Series with the Houston Astros, Justin Verlander married his long time girlfriend, model, Kate Upton in Italy. Among attendees were some of Verlander's former Detroit Tigers teammates such as fellow pitcher Jordan Zimmerman, Ian Kinsler, Justin Upton, and Alex Avila.

The two have been engaged for little over a year after a five-year relationship.










Those bridesmaids dresses. Yikes!

