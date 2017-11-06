Kate Upton and Justin Verlander get married in Italy after Houston's World Series Win

her dress looks nice Reply

awww

so cute

hope they're happy Reply

i feel bad for her, he's a cheating pos Reply

See, I've never heard that. His ex that he was with for a really long time cheated on him with a Tigers staff member. They actually have a child together now. Reply

Wasn't there photos of naked women on his phone when his phone got hacked? There were photos of Kate and then Photos of other naked women. Reply

she's trash herself

good luck to these two dolts Reply

what the hell did those poor girls do to Kate to deserve that? Reply

some brides are terrible but that's none of my business Reply

Right? Damn, those layers of tulle and sequins would make even the most beautiful girl look terrible. Reply

at first glance I thought the color was uniform but the style was up to each woman, and then I noticed there were pairs of the same style and wow nevermind Reply

cruel and unusual briding there Reply

MTE. I was like, did they all get into a fight during fitting or something. Reply

I wish them all the happiness in the world even if mans has no lips. Reply

David Bowie - 5 years.mp3 Reply

she looks really pretty Reply

She looks beautiful. He...she looks beautiful. Reply

LOL Reply

yeah, his suit/tux looks poorly fitted Reply

omg Reply

dead omg Reply

Anyone have any bridesmaid dress recommendations? I’m thinking blue-gray. Other than that I just don’t want my bridesmaids to hate it haha. Reply

Let them be part of the process. Have them each pick a dress, go with them to try them on, and vote on which one looks best for all of them.

My friend did this for us and we got a dress that looked good on the skinny AND bustier ladies. She also let us alter it how we wanted so some of us had straps and some didn't but it was still the same dress. Reply

yes. my friend was supposed to go with us bridesmaids to try a particular dress on that she liked, and then I guess didn't feel like doing it, and she just emailed us all with "this is your dress!" I'm very busty so I didn't want to get anything I had to wear a strapless bra with, and of course I need to get something strapless with this one.



Plus I'm like the only tall slender person in the bridal party and everyone else is short and rounder. I don't like the dress but it looks okay on me (minus the top, which will look bad on everyone) -- idk how it'll look on the shorter women when they have to chop like a foot off the bottom of it. Reply

i think its easiest to just pick a color and let them decide on a style, retaining the right to veto Reply

when i was a bridesmaid, my cousin just sent us invites to weddingtonway with a few colors and let us go from there



it was honestly so nice. you could control the price and the style. Reply

When I was a bridesmaid, the bride picked the color and the specific collection we could choose from. This ensured that the dresses all matched in color (because there are many shades of blue/gray etc) but allowed us to pick the design we liked best (I think she also eliminated the floor-length dresses tho). They were all expensive though, within $40-$50 of each other, but overall I think it was a good compromise. Reply

Give them color palette/fabric/length requirements and then let them go to town. Obviously you have the right to veto anything that you don't like, but this way they can choose a dress style they feel comfortable in. Reply

I was just in a wedding where the dresses were a light gray. We were allowed to pick from three different styles which I thought worked out well. Reply

I recommend letting them get different cuts in the same color unless they all have the same exact body shape tbh. Reply

Reformation is really nice because they use the same color and material for all the dressed but the cuts are unique. Something for every body type there imo! Reply

blue-grey sounds so pretty for a wedding Reply

The world series picture is so cute. I loved those games.

They must have picked the date with the series in mind, but even so, it's awful close. Such a hectic week I'm sure. Reply

I'm sure he was with Detroit when they were planning it all so what are the chances the Tigers are making it to the World Series and then it going seven games. Very very small shot. Reply

That’s cute. She looks great Reply

His jacket is buttoned weirdly. Reply

And people got pissed he missed the parade because he got married instead. Like...people are weird. Reply

I didn't understand that. He was with Detroit two months ago. He probably thought there was no chance he'd be playing and winning a seven game world series. Then people calling for him to just reschedule the wedding. Like they didn't have guests who were flying in to consider. Reply

I mean, baseball fans are next-level with their entitlement.



Remember when that one player took 2 measly days paternity leave and some sports radio douchebags said he should have made his wife get a C-section before the start of the season? Reply

WTF Reply

I vaguely remember this Reply

Yeah, he hasn't been an Astro for long. There was no way he thought he was going to still be playing at this time. Reply

I went to the parade after the Giants won in 2014 and ... it was fun but not the best thing ever, imo. They were standing on top of buses, as I recall, so nowhere near the masses of fans at ground level. Thus not significantly more intimate than going to a ball game. What I'm saying is no one should feel like they were really missing out with Verlander in absentia. Especially since his wedding was a wee bit more certain than a World Series victory Reply

she looks great. i like her dress. Reply

