Kate Upton and Justin Verlander get married in Italy after Houston's World Series Win
Happy wife happy life! What an amazing beginning to our journey together! @kateupton #justmarried https://t.co/D3oCzFN3H6 pic.twitter.com/PT042i84BK— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) November 6, 2017
Just three days after winning the World Series with the Houston Astros, Justin Verlander married his long time girlfriend, model, Kate Upton in Italy. Among attendees were some of Verlander's former Detroit Tigers teammates such as fellow pitcher Jordan Zimmerman, Ian Kinsler, Justin Upton, and Alex Avila.
The two have been engaged for little over a year after a five-year relationship.
Those bridesmaids dresses. Yikes!
so cute
hope they're happy
good luck to these two dolts
My friend did this for us and we got a dress that looked good on the skinny AND bustier ladies. She also let us alter it how we wanted so some of us had straps and some didn't but it was still the same dress.
Plus I'm like the only tall slender person in the bridal party and everyone else is short and rounder. I don't like the dress but it looks okay on me (minus the top, which will look bad on everyone) -- idk how it'll look on the shorter women when they have to chop like a foot off the bottom of it.
it was honestly so nice. you could control the price and the style.
They must have picked the date with the series in mind, but even so, it's awful close. Such a hectic week I'm sure.
Remember when that one player took 2 measly days paternity leave and some sports radio douchebags said he should have made his wife get a C-section before the start of the season?