Today on The View Sen Jeff Flake is interviewed

OT it was driving me crazy yesterday how everyone misidentified kathrine switzer as the first woman to run the boston marathon. she was the second but nobody seemed to bother to google :/ Reply

Thread

Link





https://projects.fivethirtyeight.com/congress-trump-score/jeff-flake/



Edited at 2017-11-06 07:57 pm (UTC) Yet this fucker voted along party/trump lines in 90 % of the cases. Reply

Thread

Link

Dear Senator @JeffFlake: Welcome to the #Resistance. https://t.co/oy2m48ALeF — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) October 24, 2017





I seriously can't with people pretending never-Trumpers are for some reason way better than normal piece of shit Republicans. I seriously can't with people pretending never-Trumpers are for some reason way better than normal piece of shit Republicans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yep Flake's as corrupt as the rest. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck Jeff Flake. Reply

Thread

Link

he's a coward. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





Also lol @ poor Seth Abramson. He's desperate for USA MSM to pick up Papadoc and Putin meeting in Greece. Tbh, eastern European media is all over it, while USA media is mostly -crickets- I am anxiously awaiting the election results for tomorrow. C'mon #theresistance you can do it!Also lol @ poor Seth Abramson. He's desperate for USA MSM to pick up Papadoc and Putin meeting in Greece. Tbh, eastern European media is all over it, while USA media is mostly -crickets- Reply

Thread

Link

the only good twitter has done is not giving him 280 characters lol b/c my entire feed would just be "1/... ADFJAL;DFJAL;KSDFJALS;KDFJALSKDFJADJFALK DJFALDKFJ" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lol I follow him and he is one of those if I see BREAKING, im like ok so prob nothing. If it was that bad every news media outlet would be reporting it so I never know what to take from his tweets Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so anxious about tomorrow's election. I've done all I can do, and I think the field game here in VA has been fantastic. So... I guess it comes down to turnout. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I've learned to never be optimistic about elections so I'm not allowing myself to feel good about Virginia until polls are closed. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hope we manage to oust Gatsas in Manchester. I already hated him, as do my Manch friends, but his campaign is using signs with Comic Sans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck him. I hope he ends up getting the Rand Paul treatment, too. Reply

Thread

Link

rand paul getting fucked up by his neighbor is giving me life. crack them ribs my man!!! Reply

Thread

Link

whoa i just heard about his neighbor tackling him. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The dude was apparently his long-time friend, too? Let me Google, I forget... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really want to know the backstory to that. Its gotta be a good one Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

what is the back story? all i know is that his democratic neighbor broke his ribs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

AFAIK they’ve been neighbors for 17 yrs and used to work together when Rand was a “not a doctor” doctor so I doubt it’s over politics. I’ve been seeing that it’s stupid neighbor yard creek property line stuff and lbr people rage over that stuff.



But it’s sorta giving me life that the guy came up behind him at age 59 and tackled the shit out of him. You know his face is probably busted up too so that’s the real reason he won’t be returning to DC for a while 🤣 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Has anyone been following that Rand Paul story? I'm glad to see via twitter everyone is talking about how strange the whole thing is and that it doesn't add up. Definitely lots of missing pieces to that story. Reply

Thread

Link

I just heard about it today. What’s the tea? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

There isn't really any which is why everyone finds the whole thing so bizarre. It's clear that pieces are missing and holes in the story. It just feels really weird and possibly juicy lol. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

"something trivial" and "not political." there is definitely more to this story. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just saw something like he was attacked and has broken ribs? I didn't read it but I just went 'ha suffer' when I saw the headline and kept scrolling Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Initially his people tried to play it off like not a big deal and then we find out that he broke 5 ribs so he's def trying to hide something. My money is on Rand fucking his neighbor's wife. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Was posting some of this above



Rumor1 is dumb neighbor property line creek stuff they’ve been feuding over forever



Rumor2 is Rand and neighbors wife.



Lol 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Can we all take a moment to wildly speculate on wtf is going on with Rand Paul and his neighbor. Reply

Thread

Link

Maybe he f*cked his neighbor's wife? Sh*tty lovers quarrel? Real Housewives reenactment? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

An affair is the best explanation as to why everyone is going out of their way to make nice and downplay how wild this whole thing is.



But what I wouldn't give for it to be a Real Housewives reenactment gone bad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i hope it's a lover's quarrel. rand told the guy he would leave his wife so they could run off, but he didn't, so the neighbor broke his ribs. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

that's what i want to know Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Only one thumbnail of Meghan. Improvement.



FUCK YOU FLAKE! YOU STILL VOTED DOWN THE PARTYLINE! Reply

Thread

Link

a "never trumper" who votes for bills trump supports? ok Reply

Thread

Link

why do y'all think a republican is gonna vote... not republican? Reply

Thread

Link

I wish America could collectively take a break from politicians in general and Republicans in particular. Fuck off for life. Reply

Thread

Link

Its never ending! The country that never learns! Like look at the retconning of Bush that even liberals are licking up.



It makes me wanna scream! Trump is actually helping revitalize the image of "principled"(HAHAHAHAH) republicans because people in this country are so fucking simple. These same republicans they "miss" are the cause of almost EVERY fucking problem we have right now as a nation. It goes back as far as the impeachment of president Clinton as a means to delegitimize his presidency and lower public faith in his party.



The republican party needs to die. No good with ever come nor last in this country until the death of the that party. And that's not hateful "partisan speech", its the fucking truth! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





For real tho, when was the last time we had a Republican President who was actually good for the country re: social progress and economic growth? Lincoln?? And don't even get me started on Congress



I don't understand the selective amnesia this country has every election cycle. There hasn't been a Republican President in modern history who was worth a good goddamn. They're like dogs whose owners continually kick them and they just keep. coming. back. for more



Fuck the party. They should've been left behind in the last millennium, there's literally no place for their rationale in 20fucking17. I can't wait for the baby boomers to die so their stranglehold on this country will finally loosen. For real tho, when was the last time we had a Republican President who was actually good for the country re: social progress and economic growth? Lincoln?? And don't even get me started on CongressI don't understand the selective amnesia this country has every election cycle. There hasn't been a Republican President in modern history who was worth a good goddamn. They're like dogs whose owners continually kick them and they justfor moreFuck the party. They should've been left behind in the last millennium, there's literally no place for their rationale in 20fucking17. I can't wait for the baby boomers to die so their stranglehold on this country will finally loosen. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

As much as I HATE the Republicans, I'm just more angry at the Democratic party right now. They can't get their shit together because they wanna follow a guy that doesn't want to be a part of their party. Keep taking cues from his stupid ass and and his follows are only dragging the party down further.



Republicans are always gonna be shit. Hillary was right they are fucking deplorable ass scum in our society. There is no reasoning with them and it wasn't economic hardship that made them vote Trump.



Racism is catnip to White Folks



Edited at 2017-11-06 09:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

meh. I find nothing useful in being fatigued with "both sides." One side is actively trying to fuck over every non-white, non-cis, non-male, non-Christian in this country. And that same side wants to play into the "both-sides" bullshit that this side has actively cultivated for decades with the help of a docile/corporate owned media. Because since 1968, Dems have shown themselves to be have an Achilles Heel of purity.



Dems are not perfect, but they CAN be bent to the right way. It may take years, and it certainly takes people who care about the right things being active in the Party to bend them that way. Meanwhile Repubs are NEVER going to bend, or care about, that help women, POC, LGBT people, non-Christians, the environment. They can't even provide anything imperfect to help us, anymore.



There is no, "both sides are the same." One side actively hates the majority of us, and actively wants to harm us, the other "side," might be not be perfect in wanting to help us, but wants to generally help us/doesn't want to actively harm us. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This piece of shit Flake bringing up mental health when they talked about Texas disgusts me.



Beating your wife and fracturing the scull of your infant step son is not a mental health issues. The shooter in Texas was a scumbag and they need to stop painting his actions in any other color than angry asshole white man.



Also, the fact that vile fuckers like Flake can feign any kind of moral high ground is sickening. These bastards own gas lighting of their base is so out of control that they cant get reelected and they are trying to control the narrative and liberals are eating the shit up - wake the fuck up people!!!



Like, fuck this fucker and his whole party! And lol @ him acting like Democrats started our current toxic culture of partisan politics by rightfully calling out Bush as an illegitimate president - republicans started this shit when they chose party over country and allowed Jeb Bush to steal an election for his brother. You scumbags can all burn Flake. Reply

Thread

Link

I don't understand how the fuck Republicans can even make the gun debate about mental health when they don't support background checks for mental stability and when Tr*mp rolled back the advancements Obama made in that regard not eight fucking months ago



Oh wait, yes I can. That sweet sweet NRA money! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"NotAllPoliticans" amirite?



Because no difference between the Parties.

Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

THIS! Like he beat the shit out of his wife and kid. He served jail time and was discharged because of it and was sending threatening texts to his mother-in-law. This isn't a mental health issue. It's the giving entitled, raging assholes access to guns issue. No one should be able to have rifles or semi-automatic weapons. NO ONE. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Beating your wife and fracturing the scull of your infant step son is not a mental health issues.



Outside of everything, I am responding to your statement alone: A mentally healthy person wouldn't do something like that. We as a society need to accept that. This is not to push blame on mentally ill people, I am mentally ill. I don't want someone thinking because I am mentally ill that I would do such a thing but to say that this is not a mental health issue and the fact that so many people say that disturbs me. To accept that things like this are mental health issues could further studies and treatments so stuff like this doesn't continue.



Just because (imo) it's a mental health issue doesn't mean the person shouldn't be punished. They still committed the act. They need to be taken and rehabilitated, worked on and studied so things like this can be prevented. (Also, when I say rehabilitated I mean they need extensive work and to be extensively studied. I don't think they should be released just because some doctor says they're "better" either. Also, also, this comment is in no way an attack on your opinion, your opinion is valid even if I don't agree or might not understand it fully.)



Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He was also convicted of beating a dog with a closed fist. He was not mentally ill. He was a piece of shit that deserved to die.



Edited at 2017-11-07 12:40 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

An anti-Trump Republican is still a Republican, and thus without morality or conscience. Reply

Thread

Link

Got my hands on the arrest warrant in the Rand Paul case pic.twitter.com/XNaQiReyaR — Sam Stein (@samstein) November 6, 2017



Reply

Thread

Link

It got deleted! What did it say? This keeps getting more curious Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He deleted because addresses were but redacted Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

OMG, what the fuck? There really wasn't anything juicy in it - basically it just detailed that the neighbor came onto Rand Paul's property and tackled him from behind. He complained of scratches on his face/neck and having trouble breathing. The police were called after the incident happened and the warrant was issued on Friday. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"Sorry, that page doesn’t exist" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link