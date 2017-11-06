Today on The View Sen Jeff Flake is interviewed
Today Sen Jeff Flake R-AZ is interviewed. He is a 'never Trumper' and is retiring after this term. Flake says that he isn't running because he feels he can't speak out against Trump the way he wants to and run the campaign he wants to with Trump in the WH (basically he knows he won't win bc he calls Trump out on his BS and if you aren't 'with Trump you are with them' aka the Obamas and the Clintons). The topic of gun control & implementing universal background checks that cross state lines is discussed. Joy calls the Senator out for his A rating from the NRA and asks him to speak freely now since he isn't running again (Joy ain't having it).
Other topics include:
-Donna Brazile stating she was pressured to replace Clinton with Biden after Clinton fainted
-P Diddy changing his name again
-The older you get the more you hate everybody
I seriously can't with people pretending never-Trumpers are for some reason way better than normal piece of shit Republicans.
Also lol @ poor Seth Abramson. He's desperate for USA MSM to pick up Papadoc and Putin meeting in Greece. Tbh, eastern European media is all over it, while USA media is mostly -crickets-
But it’s sorta giving me life that the guy came up behind him at age 59 and tackled the shit out of him. You know his face is probably busted up too so that’s the real reason he won’t be returning to DC for a while 🤣
Rumor1 is dumb neighbor property line creek stuff they’ve been feuding over forever
Rumor2 is Rand and neighbors wife.
Lol 😂
But what I wouldn't give for it to be a Real Housewives reenactment gone bad.
FUCK YOU FLAKE! YOU STILL VOTED DOWN THE PARTYLINE!
It makes me wanna scream! Trump is actually helping revitalize the image of "principled"(HAHAHAHAH) republicans because people in this country are so fucking simple. These same republicans they "miss" are the cause of almost EVERY fucking problem we have right now as a nation. It goes back as far as the impeachment of president Clinton as a means to delegitimize his presidency and lower public faith in his party.
The republican party needs to die. No good with ever come nor last in this country until the death of the that party. And that's not hateful "partisan speech", its the fucking truth!
For real tho, when was the last time we had a Republican President who was actually good for the country re: social progress and economic growth? Lincoln?? And don't even get me started on Congress
I don't understand the selective amnesia this country has every election cycle. There hasn't been a Republican President in modern history who was worth a good goddamn. They're like dogs whose owners continually kick them and they just keep. coming. back. for more
Fuck the party. They should've been left behind in the last millennium, there's literally no place for their rationale in 20fucking17. I can't wait for the baby boomers to die so their stranglehold on this country will finally loosen.
Republicans are always gonna be shit. Hillary was right they are fucking deplorable ass scum in our society. There is no reasoning with them and it wasn't economic hardship that made them vote Trump.
Racism is catnip to White Folks
Dems are not perfect, but they CAN be bent to the right way. It may take years, and it certainly takes people who care about the right things being active in the Party to bend them that way. Meanwhile Repubs are NEVER going to bend, or care about, that help women, POC, LGBT people, non-Christians, the environment. They can't even provide anything imperfect to help us, anymore.
There is no, "both sides are the same." One side actively hates the majority of us, and actively wants to harm us, the other "side," might be not be perfect in wanting to help us, but wants to generally help us/doesn't want to actively harm us.
Beating your wife and fracturing the scull of your infant step son is not a mental health issues. The shooter in Texas was a scumbag and they need to stop painting his actions in any other color than angry asshole white man.
Also, the fact that vile fuckers like Flake can feign any kind of moral high ground is sickening. These bastards own gas lighting of their base is so out of control that they cant get reelected and they are trying to control the narrative and liberals are eating the shit up - wake the fuck up people!!!
Like, fuck this fucker and his whole party! And lol @ him acting like Democrats started our current toxic culture of partisan politics by rightfully calling out Bush as an illegitimate president - republicans started this shit when they chose party over country and allowed Jeb Bush to steal an election for his brother. You scumbags can all burn Flake.
Oh wait, yes I can. That sweet sweet NRA money!
Because no difference between the Parties.
Outside of everything, I am responding to your statement alone: A mentally healthy person wouldn't do something like that. We as a society need to accept that. This is not to push blame on mentally ill people, I am mentally ill. I don't want someone thinking because I am mentally ill that I would do such a thing but to say that this is not a mental health issue and the fact that so many people say that disturbs me. To accept that things like this are mental health issues could further studies and treatments so stuff like this doesn't continue.
Just because (imo) it's a mental health issue doesn't mean the person shouldn't be punished. They still committed the act. They need to be taken and rehabilitated, worked on and studied so things like this can be prevented. (Also, when I say rehabilitated I mean they need extensive work and to be extensively studied. I don't think they should be released just because some doctor says they're "better" either. Also, also, this comment is in no way an attack on your opinion, your opinion is valid even if I don't agree or might not understand it fully.)
This is wild and I do not believe it. But I kind of do?