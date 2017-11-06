Today on The View Sen Jeff Flake is interviewed



Today Sen Jeff Flake R-AZ is interviewed. He is a 'never Trumper' and is retiring after this term. Flake says that he isn't running because he feels he can't speak out against Trump the way he wants to and run the campaign he wants to with Trump in the WH (basically he knows he won't win bc he calls Trump out on his BS and if you aren't 'with Trump you are with them' aka the Obamas and the Clintons). The topic of gun control & implementing universal background checks that cross state lines is discussed. Joy calls the Senator out for his A rating from the NRA and asks him to speak freely now since he isn't running again (Joy ain't having it).

Other topics include:
-Donna Brazile stating she was pressured to replace Clinton with Biden after Clinton fainted
-P Diddy changing his name again
-The older you get the more you hate everybody














SOURCE 1 2 3 4
Tagged: , ,