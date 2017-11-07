Disney in talks to buy most of 21st Century FOX

soooo we are going to start seeing some xmen in the mcu then????????????? Reply

So they're buying X-men Reply

Lol that’s all I got from this Reply

This. everything else doesnt matter Reply

I'll believe it when I see it. 2017 has been a disaster.





ANYWAY Marvel comics better start kissing the asses of all the X-Men characters if this deal goes through. Reply

So the X-Men/F4 would join the MCU? Idk, idk... Reply

On one hand I want somebody to save the X-Men from Fox.



On the other hand, Disney is on its way to own everything. Reply

Ugh Disney corporate you fucking suck. Someone needs to buy Fox News and turn it into a bastion of left wing liberalism but covertly and using all the same mouthpieces so that the dumb ass viewers don't even realise what's happening until they're advocating for social reform and better healthcare for everyone.



And everything else Rupert Murdoch is poisoning the water supply with. Reply

the mcu is bad... but the x-men movies also suck... and one company would control even more of global media... but we're going down in flames anyway so might as well see spiderman and wolverine hang out while we're at it... but... Reply

Lol Reply

right? Imma die in a Disney dystopian world but I'll see xmen with Spider-Man and cap before I do Reply

lmao Reply

lmao Reply

LOL mte Reply

lmao, pretty much my train of thoughts Reply

Deadpool and Wolverine though! Reply

hercules and wolverine... Reply

wow this feels like such a fucking monopoly Reply

Right? It's absolutely horrifying to me how this is happening so much now, not just in the world of media and communications. Something has to be done. Reply

it's wild. disney has access to so much shit. and it's all watered down bullshit that follows some wack morality lines. Reply

Your icon is perfect for this thread. Good ol' Teddy the Trustbuster Reply

Didn't someone say that soon the only companies left will be Disney, Google and Amazon Reply

My employer is trying to compete with Amazon on the grocery side but they'll never have something like instacart working for them, so it's a dead issue. They've been using delivery service in bulk for a good, what, decade? And now they own Whole Foods, too. So they've got the nutrition/organic market locked for the areas they do the most business in.



That doesn't count Bezos other investments, either. And forget small newspapers. They're all owned by billionaires who either scrub the stories (Gothamist) or own all local media in a monopoly. And lord knows Unilever and Mars own majority of the consumer product items.



Too. Much. Reply

This is all over X-Men and Fantastic Four, isn't it? Reply

nope nope nope nope. Please someone stop this.



And honestly, how dense are people who are talking about the X-men and Fantastic Four as the reason for this?? At best those properties are worth 3 Billion, 21st Century Fox would cost well over 50 billion imo. They are trying to buy the catalogue of Fox for the upcoming streaming site, getting back those properties will be a by-product but not the motivation for this.



Edited at 2017-11-06 08:04 pm (UTC) Reply

snark and hyperbole bb, to cover the horror of the new world overlord M.Mouse Reply

Disney would own Avatar if this goes through.

And they would get FOX's 30% of Hulu to become majority owner. Reply

oh shit Reply

They will release a stream service right? Just changed the name of Hulu lol Reply

For some reason I thought they already did. Maybe because of Avatarland.



Which has apparently opened. Reply

They're licensing it for the parks, like how universal doesnt own harry potter, they're just licensing it from WB Reply

Disney would own the Simpsons? Reply

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-06/disney-looked-at-buying-most-of-fox-talks-now-dead-cnbc-says talks are dead Reply

I find that hard to believe, on the same day the news of talks were reported. Someone wants more money or wants to pay less money. Reply

Fake news. CNBC never said such a thing.

"The two sides are not currently talking at this very moment, but given the on again, off again nature of the talks, they could be revisited." Reply

This is horrifying. I hope it doesn't happen. Reply

So does this mean we can finally get the original cut of the Star Wars trilogy on Blu Ray? Reply

