Disney in talks to buy most of 21st Century FOX
BREAKING: 21st Century Fox has been holding talks to sell most of the company to Disney, sources say. https://t.co/JRf6Ly3hs6— CNBC (@CNBC) November 6, 2017
21st Century FOX has been in talks to sell most of its assets to Disney.
Disney will not buy FOX network, FOX Sports, FOX News or its Business.
Disney would buy FOX's movie and TV production studios, FX networks, National Geographic (and other FOX owned entertainment networks) and international assets such as Star and B Sky B.
source
ANYWAY Marvel comics better start kissing the asses of all the X-Men characters if this deal goes through.
On the other hand, Disney is on its way to own everything.
And everything else Rupert Murdoch is poisoning the water supply with.
That doesn't count Bezos other investments, either. And forget small newspapers. They're all owned by billionaires who either scrub the stories (Gothamist) or own all local media in a monopoly. And lord knows Unilever and Mars own majority of the consumer product items.
Too. Much.
And honestly, how dense are people who are talking about the X-men and Fantastic Four as the reason for this?? At best those properties are worth 3 Billion, 21st Century Fox would cost well over 50 billion imo. They are trying to buy the catalogue of Fox for the upcoming streaming site, getting back those properties will be a by-product but not the motivation for this.
Edited at 2017-11-06 08:04 pm (UTC)
And they would get FOX's 30% of Hulu to become majority owner.
Which has apparently opened.
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-11-06/disney-looked-at-buying-most-of-fox-talks-now-dead-cnbc-says
"The two sides are not currently talking at this very moment, but given the on again, off again nature of the talks, they could be revisited."