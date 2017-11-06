Liam Payne releases Bedroom Floor music video (starring Bella Thorne)
To use a female POV was an interesting choice imo, but it also somehow gives the video a more depressing vibe.
Do you date people who don't appreciate you or talk shit about you behind your back, ONTD?
and that lirry gif <3 i miss them
me too, I miss the times when they were all just acting like stupid dorks and weren't as image conscious.
HERE FOR THIS #1 CARIBBEAN BOP TOPPING THE CHARTS
I wish it would have been Liam dancing and #STD'ing tho
Wait, so Bella is supposed to be cheating on Liam? Right? Because that's what I got.
Oh, I was way off. I thought Liam knew, but was keeping his mouth closed about it. Fuck him, my concept is better.
anyways the mv is pointless (why not have loam play the lead) and the song is still grating.
