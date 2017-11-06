That face is punchable. Reply

Thread

Link

i actually like the video but i wish it wasn't bella in it... but i liked how they changed the point of view



and that lirry gif <3 i miss them



Edited at 2017-11-06 07:52 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link





me too, I miss the times when they were all just acting like stupid dorks and weren't as image conscious.

yeah, same.me too, I miss the times when they were all just acting like stupid dorks and weren't as image conscious. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so sick of videos that make no sense with the song. If the song has a child fun vibe, do that video. Nobody will think you more serious just because you dim the lights and do a sad storyline. Reply

Thread

Link

But this video does fit the song. It's about a couple who keep fighting, breaking up, but wind up in bed together, and that's kinda what the video depicted. It switched it to a female point of view, but it did depict that. So... I agree with the sentiment, but not in the case of this song/video. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i can't get through this, the song is just too awful Reply

Thread

Link







HERE FOR THIS



I wish it would have been Liam dancing and LMAO @ the dancing scene. I get what they were going for, but we all know Bella Thorne can't dance lmfaoHERE FOR THIS #1 CARIBBEAN BOP TOPPING THE CHARTSI wish it would have been Liam dancing and #STD 'ing tho Reply

Thread

Link

I'm Zayn in that gif Reply

Thread

Link

this song is a bop but sis is a horrible actress wtf Reply

Thread

Link

i haven't even heard the song and am gagging at the title. why does everything have to be so obvious, ew. this isn't edgy Reply

Thread

Link

I thought the same, but it's actually not about sex per se, but more about a totally screwed up relationship. I was legit surprised when I listened to it. :shrugs: Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I don’t like it but I also don’t like the song. Why is this Bella girl in everything now Reply

Thread

Link

Wait, so Bella is supposed to be cheating on Liam? Right? Because that's what I got. Reply

Thread

Link

No, he's just narrating and Bella is the "main character" who can't stay away from the long haired dude even though he's kind of an ass.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh, I was way off. I thought Liam knew, but was keeping his mouth closed about it. Fuck him, my concept is better.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

...does anyone else find it weird that the song, which was allegedly written about bella by her ex, has her in the vid?



anyways the mv is pointless (why not have loam play the lead) and the song is still grating. Reply

Thread

Link



Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in Hello! Your entry got to top-25 of the most popular entries in LiveJournal!Learn more about LiveJournal Ratings in FAQ Reply

Thread

Link

I like his eyebrows. His new eyebrows rn... Puth's impacT??? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1d fans say he was the best vocalist in the group so why is he using autotune to the point of sounding like that guy from maroon 5 Reply

Thread

Link

Because he and his team obviously have shit taste, his lower register sounds amazing and he usually has great range, so he should be doing ballads or Michael Bublé type of music instead of whatever this is, even if it's a popular sound right now. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He’s technically better but Zayn and Harry are better style wise Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He is, but not to this style.



Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I got into the group only about 6 months ago and so decided to watch the entire 1D thing on XFactor (thank you obsessed fans who had the whole thing on youtube and Liam legit has the best voice--he was showcased RIDICULOUSLY by Simon--had the most solos by far, so prominent). So I was excited to hear his solo stuff and was shocked with what he put out because, dude, he is SO MUCH better than this stuff. I think he's going this route because after Louis, he's probably the least charismatic of the group. I dunno. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

2/2 shit singles so far. I'm gonna need you to do better, Lime. #justiceforgetlow Reply

Thread

Link