Taylor Swift threatens critic, ACLU responds


Taylor Swift's legal team sent a letter threatening a small left-wing blog for writing an article criticizing her silence about white supremacists.

The ACLU says the letter is ridiculous and they have publicly released their response to Taylor's legal team and the original letter despite Taylor's legal team's baseless claim that the letter they sent is confidential.


The PopFront writer also responded: “The press should not be bullied by high-paid lawyers or frightened into submission by legal jargon. These scare tactics may have worked for Taylor in the past, but I am not backing down.”
