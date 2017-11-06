Taylor Swift threatens critic, ACLU responds
Taylor Swift is in trouble with the @ACLU_NorCal after trying to intimidate a critic with a lawsuit https://t.co/acFm4zOLUg— The Cut (@TheCut) November 6, 2017
Taylor Swift's legal team sent a letter threatening a small left-wing blog for writing an article criticizing her silence about white supremacists.
The ACLU says the letter is ridiculous and they have publicly released their response to Taylor's legal team and the original letter despite Taylor's legal team's baseless claim that the letter they sent is confidential.
Taylor Swift’s lawyer demanded that our client delete her blog post.— Matt Cagle (@Matt_Cagle) November 6, 2017
Today @ACLU_Norcal is firing back. https://t.co/M4gNkW71ni pic.twitter.com/NcvUVBgrjQ
The PopFront writer also responded: “The press should not be bullied by high-paid lawyers or frightened into submission by legal jargon. These scare tactics may have worked for Taylor in the past, but I am not backing down.”
Nothing will make her address it.
ETA: Wait, I found it: "It is safe to say, the singer is not amused." And to be fair, she did tell the Washington Post (through another lawyer)" Taylor Swift is not a white supremacist. She doesn’t identify as a neo-Nazi, and there is no evidence to suggest that, behind closed doors, she might." Of course, this was a year ago. Before ALL of this stuff has gone down with Trump and Charlottesville and the alt-right big-time claiming her, but.... yeah.
She has to make sure the white supremacists give her that first week album sales.
lmao do we need to set up a gofundme for the ontd-er's friend being threatened? i noticed they deleted their comments in the original post what a got mess
M.T.E.
also, that icon
i wonder what that lady does in life
Never mind that white supremacists are organizing, walking the streets, and murdering people while worshipping her white bread ass as some alabaster maiden in fucking 2017! Her actions basically tell us she finds it more offensive that people want her to do the right thing than she takes offense to white supremacists legit taking her silence as support.
Silence is siding with the oppressor. And doing so for financial gain is even more deplorable. Fuck her.
She's truly a special brand of evil.
coming for swift on her album release week?? sleep with one eye open!
Priorities
Besides, it's not like it would cost Taylor her conservative base if she denounced white supremacy - most Republicans don't see themselves as racists. The only people she actually appeases with her silence are Nazis.
Papa John's is faster to condemn white supremacists endorsing their product than Taylor Swift is - http://thehill.com/news-by-subject/finance-economy/358967-papa-johns-tells-racists-not-to-buy-its-pizza
You’re not America’s sweetheart anymore. You no longer control the media narrative. Go cry about it in your Hello Kitty diary.