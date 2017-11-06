Taylor Swift threatens critic, ACLU responds





Fuck, Taylor doesn't have to worry anymore about about people criticizing her hair - this letter left ha BALD!

omg this is the best era. Thank you Taylor for blessing us with your nazi sympathising! We knew you could do it.

The Nazi Queen has shown her true colors!

The lawyer's threatening letter is copyrighted??? I am glad the blogger got the ACLU involved. Will this be what gets Taylor to finally address white supremacists stanning for her?

no. she's not doing any interviews and all of this is gonna get washed away when she does promo and the conversation goes back to "who is this song about"



LoL, no, this isn't going away - she done truly fucked up now.

Will this be what gets Taylor to finally address white supremacists stanning for her?

Nothing will make her address it.

I feel like if she cared she would have addressed it by now tbh. At this point it's such an easy thing to announce. It's highly suspect and she clearly just doesn't give a shit.

Here's a thought, maybe--just maybe, she will never denounce white supremacists because she is a white supremacist herself. White people always believe their own hype.

But, but, but... did you read her lawyer's letter? She has vehemently refuted being a nazi sympathizer. I mean, through another lawyer to Huffington Post, she gave some random, vague blather about being displeased or some thing or other. According to the letter sent to that blog, it was REALLY firm.



ETA: Wait, I found it: "It is safe to say, the singer is not amused." And to be fair, she did tell the Washington Post (through another lawyer)" Taylor Swift is not a white supremacist. She doesn't identify as a neo-Nazi, and there is no evidence to suggest that, behind closed doors, she might." Of course, this was a year ago. Before ALL of this stuff has gone down with Trump and Charlottesville and the alt-right big-time claiming her, but.... yeah.



Edited at 2017-11-06 10:05 pm (UTC)

She will probably address it the week after her album is released.



She has to make sure the white supremacists give her that first week album sales.

The letter went on to say that it should serve as an "uneqivocal denouncement by Ms. Swift of white supremacy and the alt-right." ok do this… but in a tweet girl. That's literally all you have to do lmao



lmao do we need to set up a gofundme for the ontd-er's friend being threatened? i noticed they deleted their comments in the original post what a got mess

wait what? I def missed something. the blogger is friends with someone on here?

yeah. i'm convinced her team reads ONTD and that's how they found it cause that person has like 80 twitter followers. that blog post wouldn't even activate a google alert.

The best way to denounce Nazis is in a letter where you threaten to sue the person if they don't keep the letter completely confidential!

I lol'd at this part tbh, basically "I denounce white supremacy, but only to this blogger who I'd rather sue than denounce white supremacy publically." It's so fucking ridiculous and such a TS move.



Edited at 2017-11-06 08:53 pm (UTC)

I despise white people like her. It must be so nice to not wanna get involved when your humanity isn't on the line. Like this is just one big game to her - if she actually has to denounce white supremacy she probably feels like she will have given in to the demands of the "mean" media and done what they told her to do.



Never mind that white supremacists are organizing, walking the streets, and murdering people while worshipping her white bread ass as some alabaster maiden in fucking 2017! Her actions basically tell us she finds it more offensive that people want her to do the right thing than she takes offense to white supremacists legit taking her silence as support.



Silence is siding with the oppressor. And doing so for financial gain is even more deplorable. Fuck her.



Edited at 2017-11-06 07:50 pm (UTC)

It's clear that she doesn't give a shit and is more worried about losing her honkey tonk fan base than what's right. These days EVERYONE has spoken out or shown some sort of empathy with their fans

Which is why I also feel the "squad" isn't really a thing anymore (other than Taylor not having use for them this era). They ALL have spoken or participated in protests in some way or another. Lorde seems woke af, even the Hadids have said something.

MTE. She may not be a Nazi sympathizer, but all she had to do is the bare minimum and she wouldn't do even that. Trash.

Yup! I used to have no particular feelings towards her except vaguely liking some of her music, now I can't even listen to that because it reminds me of what a cowardly snake she is.

coming for swift on her album release week?? sleep with one eye open!

Her rabid fans probably will really try their most to destroy this person.

I love that it came out on a Monday during the album release rollout, she's fucking pissed.

I can't wait for more stories to leak. Once someone opens Pandora's box, it will all come out! Schaudenfraude is so real right now!

So she can't come for breitbart for coopting her as their mascot, but she can come for bloggers who point out that she cant come for breitbart for coopting her as their mascot



Priorities

ikr? Suspect as fuck.

Exactly lmao, she knows what side of the aisle she's on

Well put. That's exactly the crux of the issue.



Besides, it's not like it would cost Taylor her conservative base if she denounced white supremacy - most Republicans don't see themselves as racists

Parent

Like seriously, this is even more evidence against her. Reply

Papa John's is faster to condemn white supremacists endorsing their product than Taylor Swift is - This might have been commented on a later page but it deserves first page treatment:Papa John's is faster to condemn white supremacists endorsing their product than Taylor Swift is - http://thehill.com/news-by-subject/finance-economy/358967-papa-johns-tells-racists-not-to-buy-its-pizza Reply

what I would do to be a fly on the wall during the publicity/lawyer meetings where this shit comes up like how could this possibly be a wise strategic decision that multiple people must've sounded off on Reply

Parent

👍👍 and I promise not to send you a C&D unlike Taylitigious Reply

Parent

Mfte, how fucking transparent tbh Reply

She's such a spineless little shit. She's really that scared of her fan base that this is her priority. Reply

Well said. This is exactly it. Reply

I'm loving this. I remeber when the writer said she was writing it here and people were very crticial of her but I'm living for this scandal. Reply

This is so wild, like I knew she was capable of doing this but I'm still in shock. How did she not think this would backfire on her, especially in the Trump era? Reply

