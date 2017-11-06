Taylor Swift - Reputation Tracklist Confirmed

I Did Something Bad ... well that would've been a much better title for that album Reply

Thread

Link

lol watch it be like “I did something bad.. I fell in love” Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah its gonna be "i did something bad...i stood up 4 myself against mean kanye and kim" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Oh god cringe Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

literally Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

HAHAHHAA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things"



sweet baby jesus why is she like this Reply

Thread

Link

I didn’t even notice that one. It’s so bad Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the fact that she named a song that IS why we can't have nice things! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

New Year's Day better be about Mariah's iconic snafu! Reply

Thread

Link

despite ontd's sheep view of all things TS, i'm excited to hear the full body of work Reply

Thread

Link

I hate her as a human being but her pop music is so good and catchy to me and I’m excited to not buy this album. But the bar is also low with no substantial pop stars ATM Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this album needs to leak, but I wonder if that’s why she partnered with UPS Reply

Thread

Link

imo King of My Heart is the worst offender



Edited at 2017-11-06 07:51 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ik i'm embarrassed Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She's really on a royalty kick this era, my God. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol she gets on a royalty kick every era lbr Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yeah jfc its gonna be so embarrassing when they break up oh my godddd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is why we cant have nice things.



Really Taylor, really? Reply

Thread

Link

she will be so dumb if she doesn't stream this album especially with a song combining future and ed sheeran.



i'm scared for "don't blame me". girl. don't be what i think it's gonna be about Reply

Thread

Link

bonus tracks:

What Is Air?

Spiders Georg

Surprise, Bitch Reply

Thread

Link

Is Pumpkin Spice Latte on the deluxe version? Reply

Thread

Link

I hope this album includes her famous bonus tracks You Lift Me Heiler Than Hitler and All Reich By Me.



Reply

Thread

Link

LMAOOOO Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I really think calling Taylor Swift a nazi is a gross missuse of the word Nazi but damm if these aren't some hilarious titles.



Edited at 2017-11-06 08:33 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lmaooooo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





A Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and Future song? Reply

Thread

Link







Edited at 2017-11-06 08:52 pm (UTC) sorry for the ot, but Brit is totally giving me Janet vibes here!!! (but I also am with you, and nhft song.) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Janet is the king queenofmyheart.mp3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

So many ott titles lol. Reply

Thread

Link

corny ass heaux Reply

Thread

Link

If there isn't a Dear John level drag track about Calvin then we officially have no use for this album Reply

Thread

Link