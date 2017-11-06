Taylor Swift - Reputation Tracklist Confirmed
The Twitter account "Has It Leaked" say they have confirmed the final tracklisting for Taylor's reputation, which they have proceeded to tweet out.
Source
Which song sounds the best, ONTD?
Tracks confirmed. #TaylorSwift #Reputationhttps://t.co/JXIe0IkFc6 pic.twitter.com/rH1KZaPKsV— Has it Leaked? (@hasitleaked) November 6, 2017
Source
Which song sounds the best, ONTD?
lol watch it be like “I did something bad.. I fell in love”
sweet baby jesus why is she like this
this album needs to leak, but I wonder if that’s why she partnered with UPS
Edited at 2017-11-06 07:51 pm (UTC)
Really Taylor, really?
i'm scared for "don't blame me". girl. don't be what i think it's gonna be about
What Is Air?
Spiders Georg
Surprise, Bitch
Edited at 2017-11-06 08:33 pm (UTC)
Edited at 2017-11-06 08:52 pm (UTC)
kingqueenofmyheart.mp3