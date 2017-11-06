Sean "Diddy" Combs changes his name again
I decided to change my name again!— Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) November 4, 2017
My new name is LOVE aka Brother Love. #TakeDat pic.twitter.com/gArAXusygG
I’m just not who I am before. I’m something different. So my new name is Love, a.k.a. Brother Love. I will not be answering to Puffy, Diddy, Puff Daddy or any of my other monikers but Love or Brother Love, OK?
