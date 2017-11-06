Sean "Diddy" Combs changes his name again

You can't give yourself a nickname. This is the #1 rule of nicknames. Reply

yeah but he's been legally changing his name Reply

Doubling down on to legalize the embarrassment. Bold choice. Reply

tbh I gave myself a nickname at the age of 11 and I'm 25 now and it's still what people call me hahaha some don't even know my real name lmao Reply

Dude, you're such a loser. Reply

so stupiddddddddd Reply

Wonder when this dude will get exposed. Reply

Almost everyone in his inner circle is fucking terrified of him. He's hella controlling and abusive even with his mother and children.



Like the cops got called on him when Cassie tried to leave him last year and he stole her phone and jump out a moving car. Not to mention he assaulted Canada Dry in da club a couple years back. And you can go back for years and see all his mess documented with NO consequences. He must have shit on everyone in the industry because nobody seems to want to take him down. Reply

oh wow I've never heard any of this... Cassie is still stuck with this guy?? How long has it been, 15 years? Reply

holy shit I had no idea, Cassie needs to be freed Reply

Ugh go away. Reply

His Wikipedia got hacked Reply

Well that didn’t work.



It said he won a nantional cum gurgling comepetion in Memphis in 1994 with the prize being 25k and a bucket of fried chicken Reply

OMG Jennifer Love Hewitt tried this in like 1998 I remember specifically. "All my friends call me Love" Reply

But at least you could kinda see her point. Love is in her name after all, but this? No. Reply

he's sf corny Reply

nobody cares Reply

The only Brother Love I recognize is the legendary and iconic Bruce Prichard Reply

iii looovvee yoooouu Reply

Ugh. Shut up. No one cares. Reply

