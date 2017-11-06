ONTD Roundup
For Sunday, November 5, 2017:
If You're Fascinated By Death, This Test Will Reveal What Kind Of Funeral You'll Have
You got: YOUR BODY WILL BE DONATED TO SCIENCE
No use in keeping your body around now that you're not there to use it. You gonna give it to science, and hopefully they can make some good use of it to help the future. You've always been one to lend a helping hand, so now that you're dead, you can lend your entire body!
https://www.buzzfeed.com/norbertobriceno/death-death-death?origin=filqui&utm_term=.kvN09BXwWk#.fhdq1Gn5Dp
That's right. You're the adventurous type and you refuse to be put in any type of container. Your ashes will be scattered at all your favorite locations, so you can be at all your favorite places for the rest of eternity. If your loved ones ever need to visit, they can go on an exciting adventure to see you.
Yup. You don't like the idea of having your body inside of a casket and six feet underground. You'd like to be kept above ground, and somewhere close to your loved ones. Maybe they'll put you up on a mantle or on a badass shrine that celebrates how awesome you were.
100%, no need to take up room in the ground and have my family spend hundreds on a box for my body lol
Oh wait, having my ashes spread was an option? I want that instead of an urn.
Edited at 2017-11-06 07:00 pm (UTC)
Though I've already informed people of my wishes which are to be cremated because it's cheapest (no point in spending $15,000 on the cheapest funeral possible if there's another option) and absolutely no funeral under any circumstances. Preferably no wake or gathering at all.
I find funerals far too fake to find any comfort in them.
[cw for non-consensual sex]one of my friend groups consists of about 9 people, most of whom have known each other for years. we're pretty close-knit, have a group chat, etc. last summer we were all at our favorite bar in the city and drinking (a lot) and i ended up getting blackout drunk. the next thing i remember is waking up in bed with one of the guys in our group (one of the only two straight guys). i do not remember to consenting to sex with him, and that's something i always try and make a concerted effort to remember/decide even if i'm drinking. when i woke up that morning i basically told him i had no memory of consenting, and he said he'd asked me four times if i was sure and that i said i was sober enough to do it.
a few things -- a) i know how i am when i'm blackout drunk. i am very sloppy and usually it's pretty fucking obvious; however, i do know that i can also be persistent and i wouldn't be surprised if i'd suggested going home with him but b) if you have to ask a girl FOUR TIMES if she's too drunk to have sex, maybe that's a sign? maybe don't do it?
he and i hooked up two more times in the few months after that, always when i was very very drunk, but at least i remembered consenting those times. we stopped because i just didn't feel attracted to him and he was always extremely awkward around me afterwards and would never make eye contact.
now i've started feeling increasingly uncomfortable around him, and am trying to talk about it with my therapist. i bailed on one of the group's birthday parties last night because i knew he would be there and the thought of facing him made me feel like i was going to have a panic attack. but what do i do about it? i don't want to stop going to things with my group of friends but i also don't want to "punish" this guy if he really did think it was consensual or that i was sober enough to do it. i've had a lot of one night stands in my life but this is really the only one that makes me feel disgusting. i don't want to start drama in our group but i also feel shitty removing myself from these situations and punishing myself. yes, it was my fault for getting blackout drunk, but i still feel taken advantage of and i don't like it.
i guess i'm just asking if anyone has any thoughts as to what i should do. i feel like a shitty person and i hate it.
enjoy this gif as a thank you if you read that
first off, it's not your fault at all. second, anyone should be able to tell when someone's blackout and you simply can't consent in that condition, even if you supposedly said yes multiple times like he claims. you shouldn't be the one to lose your friends when he's the one who did the wrong thing.
it's good that you're talking to your therapist about it. i'd start by telling one of the friends in your group whom you feel closest to. they should also be able to corroborate that you weren't in a state to consent. i can't tell you what to do after that but that's where i'd start. best wishes <3
I'm so sorry that happened, and I can definitely relate on some level re: staying friends w/ someone and becoming more and more uncomfortable around them as the reality of the situation sinks in. I just ended the friendship a few days ago, 6 years after the assault, because a "joke" he made basically triggered me and he was an asshole about it afterwards.
Being in a group of friends makes things difficult though :/ How big is your group of friends? Is it possible to still go to their events and not sit near him/associate with him as much as possible? tbh that's how I'd probably handle it, if I could stomach being in the same room with him. It totally depends on how much you feel like you can handle though. Other than that, I have no advice, but I'm so sorry you're going through this <3
a few years ago on halloween i ended up getting somewhat blackout drunk as in i just remember bits and pieces of the night starting at a certain point. i remember my friend, the person she hooked up with, and the person i hooked up with walking to someone's house but after that it's not a full story. it's like we were right outside the house -> blackout -> i'm engaging in sex -> blackout -> i'm naked in the bathroom throwing up -> black out -> i wake up still naked in his bed at like 4 in the morning because my friend woke me up to tell me we had to go before the car back at the bar got towed. i made it home and i passed out the second i got to bed and when i woke up again i couldn't remember anything about the guy (not his name or what he looked like) and all i remembered was those bits and pieces. my friend and her guy hooked up on the couch and she said she checked on me in the bathroom and i seemed fine just extremely drunk but it definitely made me uncomfortable to know that i had sex and can barely remember anything even if i consented to it.
i hope you're doing okay and i'm here for you <3
2. it is NOT YOUR FAULT
3. talking about it to a professional is really good. boundaries are sf blurry when you're intoxicated, it's even harder when both parties are in their right mind. you can't know what you were like in that particular scenario since you can't remember and having to trust someone else's judgement on your personal capacity is frustrating to say the least.
4. i will say that not everyone acts the same when they get blackout drunk, sometimes even from one time to another. it sounds like your friend thought they were doing the right thing by making sure you were comfortable [and should do that when you are sober (and so should you, obvs)] but it doesn't mean that you aren't having completely valid feelings of violation and broken trust.
5. if you trust someone in your friends group enough to talk it out (after speaking w/your therapist [and if they think it's a good idea]) you can certainly try that. you have a right to be heard and acknowledged.
6. even if he is super certain that nothing wrong happened....that doesn't necessarily mean he's right and you're wrong (and vice versa). it's called the "grey area" of consent for a reason. there are no hard and fast rules about what is okay and what isn't because it's subjective.
7. it might be good to take a break from your group, maybe see 1 person or nobody at all.
take your time. process your feelings. they are valid and deserve your attention.
<3 <3
Here's hoping the week goes fast!
My brother is a veteran, I should reap those benefits too!!!
re: discipline
my parents rarely followed through on punishments they promised, so by the time we were teenagers, we couldn't have cared less what they told us to do.
I was a pretty decent kid anyway in terms of drugs/alcohol/sex/school, but I absolutely didn't respect my parents. my dad would scream at us -- mostly me -- whenever we refused to do something or "disrespected him" in tone/attitude, but then nothing actually happened beyond the hour-long tirade. he'd yell at my brothers about not doing a chore, but then he or my mom would do it themselves anyway.
it passed down real problems with self-discipline for me & my siblings.
my one brother is totally useless. he moved to LA on my parents' and his girlfriend's parents' dime, with no savings, and he owes them money from additional assistance they gave once he was out there, but he's only willing to work 20hr a week and then buys video games and other stupid shit instead of paying them back or putting money in the bank.
I quit everything the second it gets hard, because all throughout my childhood my parents let me do that w/o consequences. I have a shitty work ethic and have just gotten really lucky w/ being intelligent, so school- and career-related things have been easy for me.
I also default to raising my voice if I feel like I'm not getting my point heard, and I bristle the second I get a whiff of someone talking down to me.
it sounds shitty, but after I moved out I ended up with a really close relationship with both my parents. my dad's gotten therapy since I moved out and doesn't have outbursts of fury anymore, that I know of. but they continue to bail out my brother(s) from shitty decisions all the time even though they're nearly 26 and my parents have said many times they know it's not doing them any favors.
If I did something bad, I'd have to write it a number of times and then sit in my 'naughty chair'.
We weren't rebellious kids really.
Aside from a brief shoplifting career when I was 7 (stealing hair clips and such lmfao), I've stayed out of trouble. Never got into partying in high school even though it was really prevalent in my school. The worst trouble I've gotten into is just credit card debt but I've been able to at least make payments so it's not like creditors are coming after me or anything. The CC debt definitely stems from that same sense of entitlement I had when I shoplifted though...I'm an only child and while I wouldn't say I was super spoiled, I definitely didn't want for much, so that's extended into my adulthood and when I want something, I buy it regardless of if I use my bank account or put it on my credit card smh. I'm getting a lot better though, but it's tough to unlearn.
There was definitely screaming and yelling, mostly on my side. For the most part, my parents were really chill in the face of my temper, but I can remember a couple of times my dad absolutely losing his shit and screaming right back, which is like 100% the opposite of what he's actually like, so I must have really been a bitch for that to happen. But those couple of time he yelled at me, he later to my room and apologized while crying. There isn't a manipulative bone in his body so he wasn't trying to guilt me into feeling bad for him... he just legit felt terrible about yelling at me. I'm really close with my parents.
But my brother and I were both really dedicated to school, and our parents were very focused on grades, so that taught us self-discipline. My brother moreso than me -- I eased up a lot after high school but he's a chemist in higher ed and spends like 14 hours a day in the lab.
sometimes hand.
Not Abused tho.
Or I'd just get yelled at, then eventually tune it out to drawing
If I acted like ass in the store tho, WHAP across the head. in the 80's no one gave a fuck.
NOTE: Family did not LET ME DO ANYTHING and I just stayed out of trouble cuz I didn't wanna deal with my fucking bitch of a mom and grandma screeching into my ears all night.
and no I never thought of sneaking out cuz I DID NOT WANT MY ASS BEAT.
Edited at 2017-11-06 06:44 pm (UTC)
after my parents divorce, my mom talked to us like human beings and hardly needed to reprimand us beyond a few arguments here or there
one time as punishment i was told to go get my hair chopped off and that ended up being incredibly traumatic for some reason. i was told to get my hair cut chin length (and if i didnt get it cut short enough, my mother threatened to cut it herself, and i "wouldn't like it"), i was a chubby teen, and it was a cheap haircut by a brand new stylist in the very late 90s. it was like a fucking bowl cut and it looked horrible on me. i bawled over it but there was nothing i could do, it was too short to pull into a ponytail to hide how bad it was.
kinda similar to ur situation, my parents would scream at my brother and i, primarily for bad grades, and idc ill admit that fucked me up a lot. i always feel like if i tell them something "bad" ill get screamed at, and i never know whats "bad" to them so i just never tell them anything.
Looking back, it was good that they disciplined us. We were taught to respect authority and we did what we were supposed to do. My sis and bro are a lot older, but none of us did naughty things while we were living at home. My sis is a mess, but not because of that, and not until she married and left home. My bro had some minor rebellion in college, nothing outlandish. I was practically a girl scout.
Otoh, my mom was way more controlling and micro managing of me, and she still is, to this day, it almost feels like I'm suffocating sometimes. I really dislike having to look after her for caretaking because she's such a fussbudget nagging me all the time about every little thing and treating me like I'm still 3 yrs old and need mommy's permission to do whatever normal things grown ups do.
I am all for disciplining children physicall (not abuse!) and will do it to my kids if I have them.
I remember visiting the USA when I was about 14 and my cousion (Same age) was a fucking brat. She had no respect for her parents, would do what she want. She even treatened to call the cops on my aunt one time if my aunt were to hit her. That would not fly in the Caribbean.
i would say we were pretty good kids growing up. my parents always emphasized being good kids, getting good grades and listening to your elders. spanking was a last resort when it came to punishment and i found that the thought of disappointing my parents was a bigger deterrent. plus, my mom had that "when we get home..." asian mom glare down to a pat, so i knew better most of the time, lol. my dad used to have a bad temper, but he never took it out on us and the most he would do would be to raise his voice and stomp away. he's really mellowed out with age too. i also feel like my parents were a lot more slack and open to the "western" way of raising/disciplining kids then the traditional methods they were raised on, which i really appreciate now that i'm an adult.
my sis and i are very close to our parents and we're a very tight knit family. neither of us went through a rebellious stage and my parents were very open with us going out, drinking with friends and just learning to grow up. so i think they did a pretty good job.
I'm way closer to my mom than my dad now, though I get along with both. I think I did sort of develop some anxiety later in life from my dad flipping out occasionally (not like a full-on anxiety disorder or anything, I mean, but I've noticed that I have this weird low-level anticipation of getting yelled at or hurt if I do something wrong). Living as an adult without either thing happening though has made me realize how irrational that fear is, so it doesn't bother me much now.
My mom also rewarded us for good grades, and when we'd get something below a B she'd just give a light lecture like "Now I KNOW you can do better". The few times I remember doing something really bad, though, she handled it well - like when I stole a pencil sharpener from a store when I was 4 or 5, she took me back into the store to return it and explained why it was wrong (I never tried that again, lol).
I'd say the one big flaw with my upbringing (aside from my dad and grandma) was that my parents have never been great with their money. Cut to me now being paranoid about credit cards and trying to save up what I earn rather than spend it all right away.
My mom is very controlling and my dad is pretty much spineless
this is currently in my bookmarks: https://img-9gag-fun.9cache.com/photo/aB10prx_460sv.mp4
as is this: https://www.instagram.com/p/BGjImgwMtl8/
Edited at 2017-11-06 06:44 pm (UTC)
Basically retail shop online without actually buying anything
Log onto ontd or lsa
Listen to positive affirmations
Edited at 2017-11-06 06:20 pm (UTC)
Fed Up
[Some pictures, sry for the quality]
Did you guys like Kim's Selena Quintanilla costume?
I personally think Demi look way better :P
also it feels so weird how small Kim looks like from the front but then she turns around and it's like BAM huuuge ass!
there was effort lol