This Week's Billboard Hot 100

Damn @ Camilla going for that #1 . JUSTICE FOR INTO YOU!

Havana saved pop music!

if camila has to be the one who leads us into the pop girl renaissance i'll take it. rise sis rise!

Let's wait for an actual solo hit, a follow up and an album release before we jump the gun.

Did you just conveniently forget about cardi b? You know, the girl that snatched your fave's number one spot and ruled the charts for 3 weeks and then stayed at number 2 for 4?

well she said "pop girl" not rap

Parent

Here for the mess.

How the fuck is Havana charting higher than Work From Home? Slay a bit Camila.....

no competition.

no comp, when there are no good singles out the charts always look this abysmal

yeah. who beat work from home? damn.

ppl are saying it's no competition but isn't post malone breaking streaming records left and right? idk

hope everyone who doubted and was against her is choking atm!

She called her black bandmate the n word, the only one who should be choking is Camila

fake news.

Her fans don't care. They'll continue to praise her and act like it was "no big deal" or "she was young."

people keep saying this but i still haven't seen actual receipts outside of a hacked dm screenshot?

so she called her Normani? isn't that her name?

Choking on what....our human decency making us not want this talentless racist troll doll to succeed?

It's honestly pretty catchy ngl but every time it comes on I think about how much better it would be with a singer with a less grating voice.

and taylor is nowhere to be seen. what a flop era this has been for her.

is she really that scared of trump questions lmao

Yes. You know it'll be on her list of banned questions but an interviewer will get brazen enough to ask, she won't respond, the clip will go viral and then she will be forced to answer them.

I bet she's dying to come out of hiding and promote herself all over

Yall need to stop hoping for a new "pop girl" domination. The female popstar is dead.

I think pop acts the way ONTD misses (like singing and doing choreography) are really dated concepts now tbh

Bloop

Hmm the biggest pop girls in the planet are about to enter their next eras starting next year



Edited at 2017-11-06 07:02 pm (UTC)

so we should be happy with all male charts...?

2017 has been dismal



2017 has been dismal Reply

pop is an fluid landscape that constantly ebbs and flows



we're in a hip-hop domination rn, but that's no different from the mid 2000s or the mid 90s. we're literally right on track for pop girl renaissance at the top of the neo 20s Reply

Putana Puta-na....

Two racists at number 1 and 2, only in Trump's America!

Camila went to the Ross-Knowles-Ruffin-Timberlake School of Leaving Group Members in the Dust. She isn't black so she doesn't have to suffer being shoved in the r&b category whether her music sounds like that or not, she has a image that resonants with the twitter/insta Gen Y crowd and she can carry a tune well enough which in all honesty you don't need to do in pop music. Camila and her team knew what they were doing.

Yass I live for this, the song is actually good so good for her.





I bet the flops at flop harmony are dying. They're all talented girls tho, Camilla was smart to leave that messy band that only over sexualize them and pays them nothing.



Edited at 2017-11-06 06:45 pm (UTC)

