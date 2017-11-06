This Week's Billboard Hot 100
Post Malone remains No. 1 for fourth week. Camila Cabello reaches No. 2.
Source:
https://twitter.com/chartdata/status/927594837041299456
https://twitter.com/headlineplanet/status/927597577310261248
Billboard Hot 100: #1(=) rockstar, @PostMalone Feat. @21savage [7 weeks]. *fourth week at #1*— chart data (@chartdata) November 6, 2017
.@Camila_Cabello's Havana reaches #2 on the Billboard Hot 100 | It's officially her highest-charting hit. https://t.co/B32xchl9Dy— Headline Planet (@headlineplanet) November 6, 2017
Source:
https://twitter.com/chartdata/status/927594837041299456
https://twitter.com/headlineplanet/status/927597577310261248
Edited at 2017-11-06 07:02 pm (UTC)
2017 has been dismal
we're in a hip-hop domination rn, but that's no different from the mid 2000s or the mid 90s. we're literally right on track for pop girl renaissance at the top of the neo 20s
I bet the flops at flop harmony are dying. They're all talented girls tho, Camilla was smart to leave that messy band that only over sexualize them and pays them nothing.
Edited at 2017-11-06 06:45 pm (UTC)