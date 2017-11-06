Behind the Scenes for Taylor Swift's Ready for It

Hoe my god... gurl Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Really surprised she even did that damn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

omg isn't that the article a user one here (supposedly) wrote with a friend? I remember the user posting it in the comments of a Swift post and getting a lot of negative feedback for it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

What was the comment Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

omg, that's the article? everyone here told her that it was dumb.and that she shouldn't steal getty pics



Edited at 2017-11-06 06:37 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link





https://ohnotheydidnt.livejournal.com/108116226.html?thread=18560291586#t18560291586 It came true! Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

She's so obsessed with herself, girl needs to chill and get some hobbies. Reply

Thread

Link

hopes for this album are in the shitter. PLEASE BE ONE GOOD BALLAD SIS. Reply

Thread

Link

“If everything you wrote about me was true, this is how ridiculous it’ll look”



Lmaoooooo 🤔 Reply

Thread

Link

her best look from lwymmd is still the biker one, it deserved more screentime Reply

Thread

Link

omgggggg lmao what kind of 'you played yourself' mess Reply

Parent

Thread



Link





https://www.stereogum.com/1970645/aclu-backs-blogger-facing-legal-action-from-taylor-swift-after-post-demanding-she-denounce-white-supremacy/news/ Someone needs to make a post about this Reply

Thread

Link

so does this mean she does? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Does what? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i thought this was one of those "who was dad?" or "everyone was dad!" comments for a second and got a little excited. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fuck, this is beautiful. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

she's the worst. POC fans of hers should be ashamed tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That's what I call salirse el tiro por la culata. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Seriously i need this to get posted so buzzfeed steals it and then blows up 👀👀 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just submitted a post about this but there's probably like 20 in the queue already lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Also something has changed about her face and it's very off putting. Reply

Thread

Link

Her rodent face was always off putting, lbr. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She gained a lot of weight lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

~a lot feels kind of silly. she's still thin and in shape. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

her self obsession is nothing new, but it sticks out more than it ever did before in this era.



she's the only person still crying about being wronged and no one else cares anymore. Reply

Thread

Link

https://www.thecut.com/2017/11/taylor-swift-in-trouble-with-aclu-after-threatening-critic.html



Bwahahaha. Dumb bitch. Bwahahaha. Dumb bitch. Reply

Thread

Link

Another ACLU attorney, Matt Cagle, added, “Intimidation tactics like these are unacceptable. Not in her wildest dreams can Ms. Swift use copyright law to suppress this exposure of a threat to constitutionally protected speech.” In a letter to Swift’s attorney, the ACLU had more fun with Swift’s lyrics: “Criticism is never pleasant, but a celebrity has to shake it off, even if the critique may damage her reputation.”



LMAOOOO let me make another donation to the ACLU Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ICONIC Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lmao amazing Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is amazing! 😂 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She is so.... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I just finished reading the full letter and I literally HOWLED at parts. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I'm so annoyed her dumbass cancelled vs , the only fun thing she was doing this era Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah :/ idk why but we can guess lol.. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That's so stupid - it's hella easy good press, appeals to a broader audience and it just fits with this era so much more than before. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

excuse me, you are not enjoying all her tumblr likes about her angel boyfriend? nothing more fun. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I guess Kendull got kicked out in vain Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Wait when did that happen?

Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

NooooooooOooooOoOOoooooooooOOOOooooooOOO OOOOOOO wasn't she in the lineup with Harry too? Legit the only damn thing I was looking forward to this album cycle! Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

was she 100% doing it? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why is she going after small ass bloggers who have like 5 views? seriously??



her team is insane, and it makes her look PETTY. she'd rather sue some rando then denounce the much more harmful faction of her fanbase who worships her based on her race/appearance. ok. show your true colors girl. Reply

Thread

Link