Buffy The Vampire Slayer Resurrected Into Middle-Grade Book Series

This looks lame.

For middle-graders, it looks like a fun read~

lmao heckmouth

Cuz? Heckmouth? WTF

Anyone still reading the comic? Have they gone even bizarre?

Not sure I understand the question? They couldn't get more bizarre than Dawn and Xander fucking...could they? 🙀

With no Willow and Xander? Why not just create another Slayer (and maybe one not white)?



Don't get me wrong. I think it's a cool idea for a book series but the target audience won't have that same attachment to the Buffy image like the older generation

The friend seems to be a witch. Are they changing Willow's race, perhaps?

This series takes place around the time she found out she was a slayer, so it's before Xander and Willow and even Giles

60% of the slayers on Buffy were black

Judging from the cover art alone:



I like that there seems to be a black girl in the gang.



I like that Buffy seems to have a normal body shape.



I think the wolfteen looks like a nice kid.

I like the idea, but I wish it wasn't Buffy and she wasn't killing vampires. That seems like an odd choice for books aimed at middle schoolers. I guess since they're already dead, it's okay. Whatever.



I stopped reading the comics after they made Dawn a giant. I heard that it did get better, but I didn't care.

Can this be a Buffy post?



I'm on my third re-watch of both Buffy and Angel and some random thoughts I've had as I re-watch are...



Xander really was awful. Like a complete jackass in every sense of the word. He gets more and more awful with each re-watch.



Season 4 of Buffy is really underrated and doesn't deserve the hate it gets.



The older I get, I think I prefer Angel as a sries. It's darker and more mature than Buffy, and I like the gang on Angel overall much more (Fred, Wesley, and Gunn are all great characters).





I pretty much agree with everything here!



I re-watched for the 20th anniversary and took notes/rated the eps bc I am super lame and I thought it would be interesting. Turns out my averages for the seasons are:



Season 3: 8.7

Season 2: 8.0

Season 7: 7.6

Season 5: 7.5

Season 6: 7.38

Season 4: 7.36

Season 1: 6.0



I was surprised at how close 4,5,6,7 are. There's some great stuff and some awful stuff in every season imo. I struggled with 5 and 6 the most I think, the beginning of 5 drags and the Willow/magic/drugs nonsense really drags the middle of S6 down too.

I agree with your ratings for the most part. Seasons 3 and 2 are definitely the best and when the show reached its peak. Season 5 is solid, but I agree the first half of that season is pretty slow paced, but the last few episodes of the season more than make up for it (The Gift is legit my favorite Buffy episode of all time).



But I'd place Season 4 above Seasons 1, 6 and 7 though.



I really loathe season 6...probably more than the average fan. I didn't like the heavy handed Willow/magic addiction storyline. Thought the trio were lame villains. And I detested the Spike/Buffy relationship. Reply

Angel definitely aged better than Buffy has. Them forgetting that Cordelia was a teenager in the first season was one of the better choices.

i've been skipping around s1-5, since that's what i have on DVD



amends (the s3 christmas ep) recently started standing out to me and i dont know why, but it makes me lowkey emotional. angel was her forever love, all other men are flops

Season 4 is so good despite having such a weak big bad in Adam, and the Initiative being a dud. If it doesn't have the most solid individual episodes of the show, it's definitely up there.

Season 4 has some good episodes packaged in an overall terrible storyline.

Xander is so so awful. Entitled, talentless, unfunny, dumb af, ugly and misogynist af. He was so obviously Joss's self-insert. I will never get over him being salty and lashing out at Buffy constantly for rejecting his loser ass and dating Angel instead. I really wish he'd died.

Anya is my everything though ♡ [ Spoiler (click to open) ] Her death was the best death I have ever seen. It was so casual and quick, it broke my heart. I watched Buffy for the first time (ALL OF IT, damnit) this summer and I loathed Xander instantly. He was too The Nice Guy for me and reminded me a bit of Dawson Leery lmaoAnya is my everything though ♡

Was re-watching some S4 this weekend. It has some really great episodes.



I miss this show and feel like I don't have enough time to re-watch it. Remains my favorite show of all time though. Reply

I loved season 5 the most. Buffy's my all time fav tho so I loved all the seasons. But I think 4 and 7 were the weakest.

This is a weird choice.

I thought so too, but the article says it's a great way to introduce Buffy to your kids without exposing them to too much of the more grown-up bits. So it makes sense, I think!

I'd think it'd just confuse them more because it doesn't match the show.



How old is middle grade? I remember I was 11 when Buffy started and I was immediately ensorcelled. Reply

I need to do a Buffy re-watch

Do it!

Me too, I'm just gonna binge-watch it on Netflix.

Anybody watch this guy's Buffy reviews? They are phenomenal. Check out his page. He does reviews of every Buffy and Angel episode. Here are a couple of his vids...







shut up. dork diaries style vampire slayers?

need this



need this Reply

Cutest comment in this post tbh

Can I not just get the animated series that was shopped around after the series ended? The one that would've showed us how the teen years were with Dawn inserted.

I always thought it actually aired but then I realized this whole time I might have just been thinking of the Sabrina the Teenage Witch show.

DAWN

Seems like it's marketed more toward parents who watched Buffy in junior high, high school or college in hopes they buy the books for their kids

I searched brodart for it and couldn't find it and then went to the source and it's not even out for a year. Even brodart doesn't go that far

this post is fakenews



this post is fakenews Reply

And you know what? I am just not gonna fix it!



LMAO WORD UP, I read the article wrong. It said to "check out" the first book, but I didn't realize that just meant it was for a preview.And you know what? I am just not gonna fix it!

Sounds like a great idea but that animation.. woof

