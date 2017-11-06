Buffy The Vampire Slayer Resurrected Into Middle-Grade Book Series
ICYMI: @LittleBrownYR acquired a new middle-grade book series that centers on "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" https://t.co/FZ3IefDXsm pic.twitter.com/huGzVaVyHw— Melissa Silverstein (@melsil) November 6, 2017
∙ The Buffy The Vampire Slayer series will be written into middle-grade books by Little, Brown Books.
∙ The series will still contain “themes of empowerment and independence,” despite being aimed at a younger audience.
∙ Cartoonist Carolyn Nowak will pen the stories
Source
Don't get me wrong. I think it's a cool idea for a book series but the target audience won't have that same attachment to the Buffy image like the older generation
I like that there seems to be a black girl in the gang.
I like that Buffy seems to have a normal body shape.
I think the wolfteen looks like a nice kid.
I stopped reading the comics after they made Dawn a giant. I heard that it did get better, but I didn't care.
I'm on my third re-watch of both Buffy and Angel and some random thoughts I've had as I re-watch are...
Xander really was awful. Like a complete jackass in every sense of the word. He gets more and more awful with each re-watch.
Season 4 of Buffy is really underrated and doesn't deserve the hate it gets.
The older I get, I think I prefer Angel as a sries. It's darker and more mature than Buffy, and I like the gang on Angel overall much more (Fred, Wesley, and Gunn are all great characters).
I re-watched for the 20th anniversary and took notes/rated the eps bc I am super lame and I thought it would be interesting. Turns out my averages for the seasons are:
Season 3: 8.7
Season 2: 8.0
Season 7: 7.6
Season 5: 7.5
Season 6: 7.38
Season 4: 7.36
Season 1: 6.0
I was surprised at how close 4,5,6,7 are. There's some great stuff and some awful stuff in every season imo. I struggled with 5 and 6 the most I think, the beginning of 5 drags and the Willow/magic/drugs nonsense really drags the middle of S6 down too.
But I'd place Season 4 above Seasons 1, 6 and 7 though.
I really loathe season 6...probably more than the average fan. I didn't like the heavy handed Willow/magic addiction storyline. Thought the trio were lame villains. And I detested the Spike/Buffy relationship.
amends (the s3 christmas ep) recently started standing out to me and i dont know why, but it makes me lowkey emotional. angel was her forever love, all other men are flops
Anya is my everything though ♡ [Spoiler (click to open)]Her death was the best death I have ever seen. It was so casual and quick, it broke my heart.
I miss this show and feel like I don't have enough time to re-watch it. Remains my favorite show of all time though.
How old is middle grade? I remember I was 11 when Buffy started and I was immediately ensorcelled.
need this
this post is fakenews
And you know what? I am just not gonna fix it!