Buffy The Vampire Slayer Resurrected Into Middle-Grade Book Series



∙ The Buffy The Vampire Slayer series will be written into middle-grade books by Little, Brown Books.
∙ The series will still contain “themes of empowerment and independence,” despite being aimed at a younger audience.
∙ Cartoonist Carolyn Nowak will pen the stories

The first book, titled 'New School Nightmare', is out now!



