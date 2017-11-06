Asher Angel joins the cast of Shazam

ummmmmm he's awful on andi mack lmao Reply

What a step up, get money kid.

Whoa, this is awesome! I know nothing about Shazam or anything but this movie sounds interesting and I like the cast.

oh, i watched one episode of Andi Mack and his acting was pretty bad.

to be fair it's usually the writing on these kid shows



i remember shailene woodley being so awful in that godawful teenage show she was in Reply

Lmao she's still awful in everything tho???

thought this was the guy from otown then the thumbnail loaded.

i read it as the potato dude's name

I thought it was Ashley Parker Angel at first lmao.

You would.

😎😎😎😎 Reply

hmmm i thought this was a remake for the movie kazaam until i googled it hahahah

lmaoooo so did I

i was like "of all the unnecessary remakes........."

I guess Zendaya set a trend of being on Disney Channel and in superhero movies at the same time- this is weird tho bc Andi Mack is on Disney and Shazam is DC, wonder if Disney is cool with that. I guess he'll film once Season 2 of Andi Mack is done (or he's written off-lmao probably not).

Edited at 2017-11-06 06:09 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-11-06 06:09 pm (UTC) Reply

why do people in this comm watch shows geared towards children??

what's weirder is people stanning little kids.

It's a non-laugh track dramady show, not Barney.



Reply

i mean it's aimed at tweens tho

i dont care

lol i watched a couple episodes it not terrible but ia

aww he's a cutie on Andi Mack, could use some more acting lessons but I'm excited for him!!

what a big cast of Who?

Asher Angel really is a name made for tween stardom.

i dont like him :(





justice for jacob trembelay Reply

wait a minute...this isn't a shaq remake? was that even the name of the shaq movie? i'm slightly still drunk from last night/too lazy to research lol

Edited at 2017-11-06 06:35 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-11-06 06:35 pm (UTC) Reply

