Piper and Leo

Asher Angel joins the cast of Shazam




Andi Mack's's Asher Angel (who plays Jonah) has joined the cast of Shazam as Billy Batson, who can transform into an adult superhero by uttering "Shazam". He joins Grace Fulton and Mark Strong (in talks to play a villain) and the previously cast Zachary Levi.


Source
Tagged: , , , ,