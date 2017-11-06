Asher Angel joins the cast of Shazam
Asher Angel (@Asherdovangel) to play Billy Batson in DC's #Shazam! https://t.co/M1sLYkFFhq— Variety (@Variety) November 6, 2017
Andi Mack's's Asher Angel (who plays Jonah) has joined the cast of Shazam as Billy Batson, who can transform into an adult superhero by uttering "Shazam". He joins Grace Fulton and Mark Strong (in talks to play a villain) and the previously cast Zachary Levi.
Source
