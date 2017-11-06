Video Movie Posters for Justice League

I cant wait to never see this movie. Reply

lmao mte Reply

iconic already Reply

I'm not excited for this at all and I'm a DC boo (look at my un ffs)



idk why, it just looks so lame Reply

even in super photoshopped pictures ben affleck is such a flop batman. Reply

Idk anything about these comics but why isn't Superman in this? Reply

They're pretending he's not, he is. Reply

Oh ok, I haven't seen them show him and I thought I read Henry had to do reshoots for this movie and couldn't shave his beard. Reply

He "died" in the last movie so they have to be cagey Reply

because he ~died~ in the last one Reply

that first one isn't even done well



why this Reply

After the horribleness of Batman vs. Superman and the awfulness of Ben and Jason as human beings I can't even pretend to get excited for this movie.



Can we speed past this bullshit and move on to Wonder Woman 2 please? Reply

DC...girl bye. Not excited for this certified mess. Reply

That silly beautiful boy *-* Reply

The one with Bruce is cracking me up 'cause it looks like a weird superhero Moonlight parody. Reply

lmao i saw something like that on twitter Reply

ben is one ugly cracka Reply

Lmao Reply

Seriously, this movie looks so bad. At least with MoS and BvS, the trailers were good. These trailers have been horrendous. Reply

Will this make more money than Ragnarok? Even with them pushing WW front and center I'm not feeling a reaction which is weird because these guys are like. The Heroes.



The trailer played before my showing on Thursday and out of all the trailers it got the most "meh" reaction. Didn't help that Black Panther's epic trailer followed it Reply

She's still not the main. Its Batman and Cyborg e incidentally Reply

It should because it's DC first's group film with them, but lolz forever if it doesn't Reply

I'm just trying to wrap my head around the fact that every other iteration of the Justice League was colorful and kid-friendly and the art direction for this looks...just...so...ugly and you have to squint just to make out the faces Reply

Why don't they love their characters. Reply

ready for it to flop Reply

