Madonna, Bono, Keira Knightley, the Queen & more named in Paradise Papers leak

not cute

i would if i had the funds to hide tbh!

Saaame

disgusting

that's not even funny tbh

Honestly idc what fucking bono does with his money, all i want to know is: will this hurt trump in any way?

i care abt tax evasion in general by principle, but of course the celeb angle was just an excuse to have a post abt the paradise papers leak lol, bc there's far more important things in it than celeb scandal. and the answer is no.

you deserve trump as president if your reaction to tax evasion is "idgaf"

Joke's on you, cause trump isn't my president. But good to know ontd still doesn't get a bit of sarcasm, cause i'm obviously totally down with rich people scamming the government. (That last part was also not meant to be taken srsly, btw)

Madonna is a fraud

AGREED

true. ever since she ~moved~ to Lisbon, we've been bombarded with news about her, and how she cannot find a house in Lisbon, the poor thing*



*turns out she wants to live in a palace, and there are none available in Lisbon. Also she thought she could just move here without any hassle, and has been subjected to horrible meetings with some of our ministers because no, Madonna, you can't just fucking move to another country like that

lmaoo i'm sorry



but also how removed can u be from reality to move someplace and be shocked there are no palaces available for u to purchase lol Reply

lmao tell me about it! (you're portuguese too?) my only saving grace is that i'm not living in the country rn, bc i s2g if i have to read abt how she was at some benfica/selecção match one. more. time....

e dêem-lhe o palácio de sintra, tipo. ninguém vive lá, né? rme.

Edited at 2017-11-06 08:10 pm (UTC)



e dêem-lhe o palácio de sintra, tipo. ninguém vive lá, né? rme.



Edited at 2017-11-06 08:10 pm (UTC) Reply

OMG why is she doing this to yall

Every wealthy person does this, it's really common so I'm not as surprised.

It's always nice to know these people avoid paying taxes, even though they can, but then a person like me who works really hard to get "ahead" ends up having to pay a HUGE chunk of taxes because 'it's my duty.'

These people should be deported and not allowed to work or collect income from our country until they pay their fair share. Ugh.

right? Fuck them

do you also hide your fortune in offshore funds to evade tax, ONTD?



does the spare change in my sofa count as a "fortune" and an "offshore fund"



so many trump links holy shit. watch there be no consequences. Reply

Ha, I had company last weekend so did a thorough cleaning and found about 2.75 in change in various spots around my apartment. I felt super rich lolol

I love it when I hide money and then find it later



I found a hundred bucks recently bc I stashed it somewhere a couple of years ago and totally forgot about it lol Reply

I was excited to find $20 one time after stashing it away for so long, lmao.

This isn't illegal or uncommon at all. Shit if I had this type of money I'd do the same and donate to organizations that actually help instead of paying US taxes to fund our next war or taking away human rights.

it's not illegal? i'll tell it to the ontders who still give emma watson shit over the pandora papers or whatever the hell it's called

I think Watson is more questionable for having an undocumented maid and her general hypocrisy regarding feminism tbh

.... they're called the Panama Papers. For fucks sake...

it does raise a lot of questions when the ppl evading tax are the same that are legislating it tho.

Edited at 2017-11-06 05:54 pm (UTC)



Edited at 2017-11-06 05:54 pm (UTC) Reply

MTE only because I live in the US if I lived in a country that actually used tax money to provide health/education for every citizen then neva



Lbr Id rather be evading taxes rn when every dollar matters then if I was rich



Edited at 2017-11-06 06:30 pm (UTC) Reply

Maybe because I have to go through not being rich but now is the time I wish I could try to avoid paying taxes because I need as much of my paycheck as I can have. As a rich person (and again having this perspective because I've never been rich) paying taxes would be nothing because my checks will still be better than they are now.

true

Will be fun seeing right wingers get mad at the celebs but remain silent on trump admin

right wingers are the worsT, they love to pick and choose their own battles



BENGHAZI!



Edited at 2017-11-06 05:54 pm (UTC) Reply

right wingers truly are the worst but liberals are the exact same when it comes to picking and choosing their own battles. y'all are all messes and the lack of optics regarding the hypocrisy from both sides will keep dooming the whole planet.

Well, there's a reason why rich people stay rich.

they're money savvy, duh!!!

My personal favorite part of this scandal is Jared Kushner being caught having invested money in Facebook and Twitter on behalf of Vladimir Putin's associates which he failed to mention on his Security Clearance form.

It really is stupid watergate. Just when you think a person can't possibly be THAT dumb, something happens to prove that they are.

The Facebook thumbs up on messenger is my WOW moment at how un-moive-spy-like this whole thing is turning out to be.

At this point, we really should be blaming the Russians for being so damn forgettable! It's not Kusner's fault.

JAred Jushner is out here committing crimes left and right and the day the investigation gets to him Trumps porbably going to complain he doesnt know him either.

I hope Mueller in on this. It really seems only a matter of time until the Kush is indicted

Fucking bastards. I wish this was getting more attention in the media.



This shit keeps happening and a cap on wealth makes more sense every single time!

the texas shooting diverted a lot of the attention tbh. and i'm not saying this in a conspirationist way at all lol, but these ppl were lucky that something that major happened almost at the exact same time.

The people involved in this honestly don't strike me as the types to be smart enough to knowingly be doing this. Since it's all technically legal, I'm sure they just give their financial managers/accountants free reign. Doesn't mean they shouldn't be held accountable and fix their shit, but more stringent tax laws and closing loopholes would go a lot further than naming and shaming, imo.

the worst part is none of these mfs knew



if you don't know where your money is, you have too much money Reply

Doesn't mean they shouldn't be held accountable and fix their shit, but more stringent tax laws and closing loopholes would go a lot further than naming and shaming, imo.

why not both?

why not both? Reply

Don't worry about paying your fair share of taxes, rich people, the diminishing middle class is taking care of keeping this fucking country afloat. Y'all just sit tightly and keep making more money.

Yea this isn't something people should brush off or think is ok.

The wiki link says that this money accounts to 10 TRILLION dollars.



TRILLION with a T of money shared between a handful of people. You know what a country can do with a fraction of that?



And while the rest of us assholes are paying our fucking taxes like chumps keeping the few public programs that haven't been wiped away from an incompetent government afloat while barely keeping ourselves afloat because we paying a quarter of our fucking wage in taxes because fuck the middle class.

You're absolutely right, this isn't something people should brush off or think it's okay.



You're absolutely right, this isn't something people should brush off or think it's okay. Reply

right? i'm american, but this is infuriating and it happens everywhere. so much of my fucking money goes to taxes.

Mfte

yup.



meanwhile there's a bunch of ONTDers being fucked over by tax evasion by the megarich who think this is no big deal and who are openly claiming they'd do the same. Reply

Why do rich people hate paying taxes so damn much. It's a drop in the bucket for them but they spend so much time and energy hiding cash.



I am laughing at the Queen being involved tho. Tax evading by a figurehead who gets $$$ from the British government. Reply

Right? Taxes for the rich should be no biggie, it's not like it's going to affect their purchasing power. I guess it's the whole get rich by counting pennies adage. :/ Reply

The richer people get, the more paranoid about money they become. I've seen it happen more than once irl tbh. Reply

It’s usually not them, it’s their accountants and people that manage their assets. If you ask Kim kardashian what a balance sheet is, I doubt she’d be able to give an example. These finance people are trained to keep rich people rich, and to insert ideas into their clients heads about the feds. Reply

that doesn't excuse absolutely anything. they pay these people to work for them, ask for the general type of money investment that they want & sign the papers they hand them. while i'm def not inclined to go all 'poor that!' re: people who sign legal papers without bothering to look at them or know what they means (even if just in very broad terms) anyway, i'm also not naive enough to believe they don't know that these investments simply mean they don't have to pay taxes over their entire fortunes in their home countries, even if they don't exactly know how or where the money is applied. Reply

