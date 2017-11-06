bitchface_riv

Madonna, Bono, Keira Knightley, the Queen & more named in Paradise Papers leak



- Madonna, Bono & Keira Kneightly were some of the A-list names mentioned in the leaks
- Paradise Papers leaked on nov 5 and detail the types of offshore funds used by the wealthy to hide their fortunes and evade tax in their home countries
- Madonna was listed as a shareholder in a medical supply company based in Bermuda
- Bono used a Malta-based company to pay for a share in a shopping centre in Lithuania
- Knightley is listed for investing in a Jersey-based real estate firm
- the Queen is also listed but "is not personally involved in the investment" (lmao yeah bc everyone expected the good sis to be furiously ebanking from her own laptop, okay.)

a lot more people & companies were named in the leak, including the Trump administration, Trudeau's advisor, Facebook & Twitter, etc. complete list of everyone named here.
do you also hide your fortune in offshore funds to evade tax, ONTD?
