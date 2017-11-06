Madonna, Bono, Keira Knightley, the Queen & more named in Paradise Papers leak
- Madonna, Bono & Keira Kneightly were some of the A-list names mentioned in the leaks
- Paradise Papers leaked on nov 5 and detail the types of offshore funds used by the wealthy to hide their fortunes and evade tax in their home countries
- Madonna was listed as a shareholder in a medical supply company based in Bermuda
- Bono used a Malta-based company to pay for a share in a shopping centre in Lithuania
- Knightley is listed for investing in a Jersey-based real estate firm
- the Queen is also listed but "is not personally involved in the investment" (lmao yeah bc everyone expected the good sis to be furiously ebanking from her own laptop, okay.)
a lot more people & companies were named in the leak, including the Trump administration, Trudeau's advisor, Facebook & Twitter, etc. complete list of everyone named here.
do you also hide your fortune in offshore funds to evade tax, ONTD?
*turns out she wants to live in a palace, and there are none available in Lisbon. Also she thought she could just move here without any hassle, and has been subjected to horrible meetings with some of our ministers because no, Madonna, you can't just fucking move to another country like that
but also how removed can u be from reality to move someplace and be shocked there are no palaces available for u to purchase lol
e dêem-lhe o palácio de sintra, tipo. ninguém vive lá, né? rme.
These people should be deported and not allowed to work or collect income from our country until they pay their fair share. Ugh.
does the spare change in my sofa count as a "fortune" and an "offshore fund"
so many trump links holy shit. watch there be no consequences.
I found a hundred bucks recently bc I stashed it somewhere a couple of years ago and totally forgot about it lol
Lbr Id rather be evading taxes rn when every dollar matters then if I was rich
BENGHAZI!
This shit keeps happening and a cap on wealth makes more sense every single time!
It's been on the front of most of the papers and headlining news programmes today here in the UK.
if you don't know where your money is, you have too much money
why not both?
TRILLION with a T of money shared between a handful of people. You know what a country can do with a fraction of that?
And while the rest of us assholes are paying our fucking taxes like chumps keeping the few public programs that haven't been wiped away from an incompetent government afloat while barely keeping ourselves afloat because we paying a quarter of our fucking wage in taxes because fuck the middle class.
You're absolutely right, this isn't something people should brush off or think it's okay.
meanwhile there's a bunch of ONTDers being fucked over by tax evasion by the megarich who think this is no big deal and who are openly claiming they'd do the same.
I am laughing at the Queen being involved tho. Tax evading by a figurehead who gets $$$ from the British government.
If I hear this feckin' excuse one more time today, especially when it relates to our Glorious Regina, I'm gonna blow an aneurysm. The old mare has been investing in 'Brighthouse' who rip off the poorest of her 'subjects' by charging exorbitant interest rates. Unforgivable. Unforgettable.