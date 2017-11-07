Julianna Margulies says both Harvey Weinstein and Steven Seagal lured her to a hotel room
Julianna Margulies revealed that Harvey Weinstein and Steven Seagal lured her into a hotel room .
When She was 23 years old , she was told to meet to Steven Seagal by a female casting director .
"I got to the hotel around 10:40, and she [the casting director] wasn't there. And he was alone and he made sure that I saw his gun, which I had never seen a gun in real life," Margulies continued. "I got out of there unscathed. … I never was raped, and I never was harmed. I don't know how I got out of that hotel room."
After this , She felt set up by a female casting director and decided not to go into private meetings alone .
Also , Harvey Weinstein lured her to his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills through a female assistant
"She said, 'I'm going to drop you off at the Peninsula,' and I said, 'I'm not going up there alone.' I saw how she started to sweat. She was like, 'Don't be silly, I'm just going to drop you off. It's going to be fine.' And I said, 'Nope, then I'm going home,""
When the assistant reluctantly agreed to escort Margulies up to Weinstein's room, he opened the door in a bathrobe.
"I could see that there were candles lit in the room, and there was a dinner for two. And I saw him stare at her, daggers. And I turned to see what she had done to deserve that, and I caught her in a shrug, like, 'What could I do?'" said the actress. "He looked at me, furious, and he took the door and he said, 'Just wanted to say, "great audition."' And he slammed the door. Of course, I didn't get the part."
She added in both cases, “These women were leading me to the lion’s den.
Turning the focus to women who enable men to abuse their power, Margulies noted, "It's not always the men that are awful. … We have to start holding these people accountable."
Margulies is now helping Erin Merryn pass Erin’s Law to protect children against sexual abuse.
FYI , Steven Segal is notorious . I have heard similar story from Japanese actress . She only said S.S at that time . she auditioned for Into the sun , 2005 . She succesfully bolted out from the room .
ONTD , Have you ever been set up by someone ?
I feel like this has the potential to be warped into something else but... it does happen and it's absolutely terrible.
Edited at 2017-11-06 05:46 pm (UTC)