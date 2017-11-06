wtf is the music in this trailer? Reply

This reminds me of The Book of Life. Reply

I would see this, but I refuse to sit through 20 minutes of another frozen cash grab short Reply

24 mins! It´s so long and so bad (not even the kids were laughing). I´m so thankful of whoever decided to take it off after only a week of complains here in Mexico Reply

Looks stunning.



I would have liked it better if the protagonist was a girl but I guess it hasn't been 15 years since Brave. Reply

ready for this. read that it's doing better in its 2nd week in mexico than the first so word of mouth must be good! Reply

I was excited for this but it doesn't look very good, and the kid is hideous, I appreciate they wanted to represent mestizos but they didn't have to make him ugly and dirty looking. Fail. I'll still watch because it's pixar so I'm sure it won't be totally horrendous but meh... Reply

this trailer looks a lot better than the teasers theyve showed. im looking forward to seeing this, assuming that the movie itself doesnt use the pop songs in the trailer. god i hope not. Reply

The movie has original music! Reply

I went to see this yesterday and it was beautiful!!! I cried a lot too ;;;



It's doing great in Mexico so I hope people in other countries give it a chance too <3 Reply

I'm looking forward to this ngl. The Book of Life was GORGEOUS but took forever to get the story going so I hope this does better on that front. Reply

Wow, this looks visually gorgeous. My longtime crush, Benjamin Bratt, is also in this. <3 Reply

meh Reply

It looks like a mixture of Book of Life and Ghost by Raina Telegemeier. It looks really freaking pretty. I'll have to take my niece and nephew to see it. Reply

this looks so good! will the racists see it? lmao Reply

Look above Reply

"That's what I thought you said"



Been there, kid. Reply

I haven't watched any trailers for this, but omg DEAD at "now go get my shoes" Reply

I'm excited for this! I didn't like Book of Life tbh so I'm hoping Pixar can pull through Reply

Its a really good movie. Reply

