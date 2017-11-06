November 6th, 2017, 11:29 am sandstorm COCO - Final Trailer sourceThis is doing gangbusters in Mexico. US release on November 22. Tagged: animation, disney, film trailer / stills, latino celebrities Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 2121 comments Add comment
I would have liked it better if the protagonist was a girl but I guess it hasn't been 15 years since Brave.
It's doing great in Mexico so I hope people in other countries give it a chance too <3
Been there, kid.
Edited at 2017-11-06 11:39 pm (UTC)