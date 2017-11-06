

LMFAO Is he an alien???? How long is that torso?? Reply

he looks like fucking slenderman 😂 Reply

He should get that hernia looked at. Reply

I'm so glad I wasn't the only one! Reply

LOL this sucks



whose body is this, it ain't Jamie Dornan Reply

It wouldn't look so weird if you could see the edge of his pants in the shot to give some perspective. Reply

Lol like bitch whose body is that

Long ass torso Reply

this pic is the coldest shower. Reply

i've been waiting for whatever you posted to load for like 10 minutes and can't see it :( Reply

it looks like they used one of his modeling pics from like 15 years ago tbh lol Reply

The final chapter



finally Reply

You were the last person I'd expect to post this OP. D: Reply

A) I wrote a paper in grad school exploring how Twilight/50 Shades normalize/romanticize dv, so I know way too much about this shit and thus way too invested in it. Hating on it gives me life.

B) I wanted to create a post where ONTD can have fun shitting on a thing that wasn't Taylor Swift. Reply

Ah I see. That makes sense. Reply

Taylor Swift is like a bowl of carbs to ONTD. We just can't say no. Reply

Taylor Swift did the theme song for one of these, though, so we can do both! Reply

How did you get through it? Writing it I mean Reply

I read the title as "Fifty Shades Feed" and thought this was gonna be a feeder movie. Reply

omg stop Reply

LOL Reply

You just inspired someone's fetish video. Reply

Omg I remember the most disturbing movie I saw about that subject was actually called Feed. It stared the dude from Hawaii 5-0 and he creeped me out for years & years after that role. Kind of like Ezra Miller after WNTTAK until his seeing his toes made me laugh at him instead. Reply

And now that will come to be, thanks Reply

don't give them any ideas Reply

i'd watch Reply

NNNNN Reply

just go right for the vore and have Ana eat Christian whole Reply

I barely made it through the trailer. Reply

The fuck is this movie lol

how does she know to make car maneuvers Reply

She’s a journalist. Reply

lmao Reply

ahahaha Reply

anna is baby driver Reply

This is actually a Fast & Furious crossover movie Reply

I bet it ends up that he does some stupid shit where he takes the wheel and either tells her when to brake/accelerate or he puts his leg over too and acts like a superhero. Reply

Mary sue self-inserts can do anything! Reply

I don´t understand why these movies are still being released.





Everytime it pops up, I´ll watch that one dramatic reading where the guy is cracking up at the tampon bit. The only good thing coming out of the Twilight fandom Reply

I still think this reading is funny.



Honestly, at least they're pumping these movies out as quickly as possible. Reply

rly? it feels like they've been going on forever Reply

Well. At least this won’t be split into two movies. Kudos on that. Reply

I want to see the full pic from that cover shot so I can better understand his torso situation. Reply

its crazy how quickly the hype for this series died



glad lexie from tvd is getting a paycheck tho! Reply

I feel like the hype was over before the movies even came out, and figured the idea for a series of movies would be scrapped. yet here we are. Reply

i KNEW she looked familiar! Reply

So how does it end? Reply

We find out that 50 shades are friendships and it was inside us the whole time. Reply

lolllllll this comment did not get enough recognition Reply

Bless Reply

LMAO Reply

They have a bayyyybeee! Reply

They have a baby and their baby likes sex because it's kicking when they're talking about it. Reply

i hate read all 3 books....but i genuinely can't remember much about them so i wasn't sure what the ending was until this thread. or maybe i just read the 1st one. i can't even remember, that's how much of an impression this trilogy left on me Reply

This was the laugh I needed, thanks OP! <3 Reply

I aim to please! Reply

Fiction where women marry their abusers is so deeply depressing to me. And it's so prevalent, it's all over tv and movies and the abuse is so consistently treated as ~romantic. Reply

I’m a lifelong daytime soap opera fan and as much as I love the format, I blame them for normalizing this concept. I mean, patriarchy is the main problem but soaps did this repeatedly in their heyday and it wasn’t cute. Reply

It's super popular right now on tv shows with large audiences of teenage girls and young women in their 20s too.



BURN IT ALL DOWN Reply

Absolutely true. Does it still happen in the daytime soaps that are left? Whenever I catch them I feel like they've progressed, but I'm not a regular viewer. Reply

I’m not sure this would apply to B&B’s Stephanie Forrester. If anything she was manipulative and extremely possessive of a husband who never loved her and she destroyed his relationship with the woman he loved. Reply

i feel like in the past romance novels/films and such have always been so toxic



you had bodice rippers then - it's the same now with the new erotic novels :/ Reply

Romance novels as well. I love fiction by women and I love the concept of a love story driving a plot. But so many of them are misogynistic, toxic garbage written by women who should know better than to glorify abusive, manipulative relationships.



Anything about a "rake" who is tamed by love or some other bullshit makes me want to throw it straight in the garbage. Reply

Yeah. The kidnapping and forced into marriage stories are still so popular Reply

mte, and modern ones think they can dress it up with buzzwords and water down the worse parts when the core is the same. disney made over a billion dollars this year with one of them. Reply

My grandmother watches a Turkish soap opera in which a husband cheats on her wife and leaves her for the mistress, leaves the family out on the street 'cause he takes the house or sth like that, gets angry and crashes a boat into town when he finds out his ex wife is seeing someone else, later rapes her and she ends up pregnant (then loses the baby I think), and kills her husband-to-be ON THEIR WEDDING.



on later episodes, she gets caught up in a workplace fire and he saves her. when she is notified of who saved her, they look at each other and dramatic/romantic music plays in the background.



I wish I was making this up. Reply

Someone said in the last 50 shades post that Christian and Ana's ex stalker boss are pretty much the same person, but Ana thinks Christian's abuse is ~sexy or romantic for whatever reason. Reply

Yup. When I was younger with no romantic experience, I thought that jealousy and possessiveness in a relationship/flirting was normal. It was described as the goal everywhere!

Then I got a possessive bf and met a guy who was into me and couldn't take no for an answer and would stalk me. It didn't look as fun anymore. The media need to stop selling it as romantic. It validates men and their bs behavior. Reply

I find Dakota so charming. I hope she’ll host SNL again Reply

Yeah, I like her actual personality (from what I've seen outside this movie). Reply

Her voice is so calming to me idk how to explain it, loved her in Ben & Kate. Reply

her voice really is calming. she should have an asmr channel. no bondage pls Reply

I really enjoyed that show. It's was light-hearted fluff. And the kid actor was surprisingly good. Reply

She was on Stephen Colbert and he was so visibly enchanted by her, it was really sweet. Reply

this! she is quite adorable. i wish she would do more comedy instead of this shit. Reply

These movies would be 100% flops without her, Jamie Dornan is about as charming as cardboard and it's not like the script does them any favors. Reply

she's so cute, tbh Reply

