November 6th, 2017, 08:50 am zoaster_toaster "Fifty Shades Freed" First Trailer The final chapter of the Christian Grey/Anastasia Steel is here as their newly married life is threatened by outside problems.Source Tagged: books / authors, dakota johnson, film - comedy, jamie dornan, who asked for this Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 206206 comments Add comment
whose body is this, it ain't Jamie Dornan
Long ass torso
B) I wanted to create a post where ONTD can have fun shitting on a thing that wasn't Taylor Swift.
How did you get through it? Writing it I mean
how does she know to make car maneuvers
Everytime it pops up, I´ll watch that one dramatic reading where the guy is cracking up at the tampon bit. The only good thing coming out of the Twilight fandom
glad lexie from tvd is getting a paycheck tho!
BURN IT ALL DOWN
you had bodice rippers then - it's the same now with the new erotic novels :/
Anything about a "rake" who is tamed by love or some other bullshit makes me want to throw it straight in the garbage.
on later episodes, she gets caught up in a workplace fire and he saves her. when she is notified of who saved her, they look at each other and dramatic/romantic music plays in the background.
I wish I was making this up.
Then I got a possessive bf and met a guy who was into me and couldn't take no for an answer and would stalk me. It didn't look as fun anymore. The media need to stop selling it as romantic. It validates men and their bs behavior.