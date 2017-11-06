smoking

Sarah Hyland dating Wells Adams from the Bachelorette?




-Been tweeting each other for months prior to meeting, apparently.
-Sarah broke up with long term boyfriend Dom Sherwood in August.
-Wells and Sarah spent Halloween together.




source, 2

Isn't that like the ultimate level of famewhoring for these Bachelor bros? Bagging an actual celeb actress? Maybe he gets some sort of alumni trophy now.
Tagged: , ,