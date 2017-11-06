Sarah Hyland dating Wells Adams from the Bachelorette?
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams just made their relationship Instagram official: https://t.co/temBXrnFxN pic.twitter.com/BmSalOapvm— Glamour (@glamourmag) November 6, 2017
-Been tweeting each other for months prior to meeting, apparently.
-Sarah broke up with long term boyfriend Dom Sherwood in August.
-Wells and Sarah spent Halloween together.
Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams' Latest PDA-Filled Photos Just Got a Bachelor Stamp of Approval https://t.co/jtDqBg5Oud— E! News (@enews) November 6, 2017
source, 2
Isn't that like the ultimate level of famewhoring for these Bachelor bros? Bagging an actual celeb actress? Maybe he gets some sort of alumni trophy now.
lmao oh please, the Danielle/Wells thing on BIP was so forced and silly, of course she's happy for him instead of jealous smh
isn't anything sacred
But I side eyed him for saying shit about Corrine. He didn’t actually say anything bad about her, but called out the producers for bringing her on BIP for drama/entertainment when she had a boyfriend. I tweeted him “didn’t Alexis have a boyfriend too? Wasn’t she brought on for the same reason? Or is that cool because she’s your BFF?” I just side eyed that whole thing.
When she dressed up as Dustin for Halloween I though she was also doing the mouth thing bc Gaten has neuroplasia something something idek and I thought THATS RUUDE!!
I'm interested to see how this fans out. As long as she is happy, that's all I care about.