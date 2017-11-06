Katy's American Idol gets March premiere date

Who is still watching this show? Reply

Who asked for an American idol reboot Reply

Needs the "who asked for this?" tag. Reply

Watched a teensy bit of first season when Kelly won. Watched one show which happened to be when Fantasia performed something important but I forget now. Sorta kinda watched David Cook season #whereishenow . Show shoulda stayed cancelled. Reply

randy!!! such a good judge Reply

Can some fucking American production company take the Produce 101 format and bring it to America? I'd be ready for the chaos it would create with the voting. Reply

she’s touring here this week and there are still so many unsold seats. you can find $17 tickets on stubhub lmao. Reply

Xtina and Katy living the life retiring from a pop music career after a decade Reply

I still can't believe that anyone seriously thinks that this is a good idea, and I'm one of the apparently few people here who is willing to admit that I hardcore loved this show for years. A reboot in ten years might have worked because it would trigger nostalgia, but the original just. fucking. ended. And they drew it out several seasons longer than they should have, as evidenced by the fact that nobody watched for the last several years. Literally who do they expect to tune into this reboot? Every time we get an update I am totally baffled by the fact that it's really happening. Reply

Same. I loved the first year, and kiiiind of watched a couple seasons after that, but it lost the edge when they started swapping judges.

American Idol was "good" when it had the first, original judges. When they started trading them out like cards, I lost interest. It also doesn't help that the majority of the "american idols" haven't really gone on to do much. lol Reply

I love trash reality competitions in general but this is very much WHY.



Also, who out there actually LIKES Ryan Seacrest enough that he gets jobs? He's so incredibly fake that everything about him is just uncomfortable to the nth degree. Reply

Ryan Seacrest has finally aged. Reply

I hope it flops and sends ABC into panic mode just bc lol Reply

i wish nothing but success for this show - ABC deserves success with this as theyre the most diverse tv network.



Katy Perry, iconic songstress



Lionel, adopted Nicole and gifted us The Simple Life



Luke...im not sure which one he is. Reply

This will flop, it'd be way more interesting if they got ex american idols as judges. Kelly, Carrie, J-Hud. Reply

The premiere will get good but not great ratings -- maybe a 2-something in the demo -- and will decline rapidly from there. There won't be a second season. Reply

This will keep getting pushed back, and then never get aired. No one cares about this reboot. Reply

