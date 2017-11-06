Katy's American Idol gets March premiere date
‘American Idol’ Revival Gets March Premiere Date On ABC https://t.co/FOCmNqgaEc pic.twitter.com/S6hBTDF7Os— Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) November 6, 2017
Ryan Seacret announced today on Live with Kelly & Ryan that ABC's revival of American Idol will premiere on March 11th, the week after the Oscars. So expect A LOT of promotion for the show during the Oscars live telecast.
If you have forgoten, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will serve as judges.
Watched a teensy bit of first season when Kelly won. Watched one show which happened to be when Fantasia performed something important but I forget now. Sorta kinda watched David Cook season #whereishenow. Show shoulda stayed cancelled.
American Idol was "good" when it had the first, original judges. When they started trading them out like cards, I lost interest. It also doesn't help that the majority of the "american idols" haven't really gone on to do much. lol
Also, who out there actually LIKES Ryan Seacrest enough that he gets jobs? He's so incredibly fake that everything about him is just uncomfortable to the nth degree.
Katy Perry, iconic songstress
Lionel, adopted Nicole and gifted us The Simple Life
Luke...im not sure which one he is.