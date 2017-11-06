Katy's American Idol gets March premiere date




Ryan Seacret announced today on Live with Kelly & Ryan that ABC's revival of American Idol will premiere on March 11th, the week after the Oscars. So expect A LOT of promotion for the show during the Oscars live telecast.

If you have forgoten, Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie will serve as judges.

source
Tagged: , ,