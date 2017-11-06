Will and Jada Smith Gave Tyrese Millions to Help Pay for His Legal Fees

That's a lot of money to invest in a trashbag. Reply

That poor little girl. Reply

Should have just flushed the $5 million down the toilet. Reply

Maybe they are that close but 5 million seems steep so imma wait until Will or Jada confirm it. Reply

ikr, maybe it's just wishful thinking from him. Reply

He’s been a mess on social media as well as an abuser so this being him just talking wouldn’t shock me. Reply

IKR? That's an insane amount of money. Reply

it's A LOT of money ita, but why would he publicly lie like this if it weren't true, knowing his lie would be exposed immediately afterwards? Reply

Maybe they don't know how much his legal fees are. Reply

FIVE FUCKING MILLION DOLLARS? Is he serious? Reply

Imagine wasting any amount of money on this dipshit? Even $1 is too much. Reply

Is defending a child abuser really where you want to drop your money? Is that REALLY better than Scientology centers?



Use that 5 mil and pay off a few hundred people's student loans or mortgages or send some dying children to Disney World. Reply

Look at those Tequila bottles in the background picture of this trashbag with the phone.



SAD Reply

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith? Who has someone in their phone like that? Pretty sure actress is spelled incorrectly too. Reply

Maybe he knows several Jada Pinkett Smith's, you don't know his life! Reply

lmao my bad. forgot about jada pinkett smith the plumber, and jada pinkett smith the CPA. Reply

It is! "Acrtress" Reply

lmao that is killing me omg Reply

fucking spelled it wrong too, like how Reply

Tyrese is going to join scientology... bookmark this Reply

YEP Reply

IA but that's a really poor investment even for a cult desperate to snare POC tbh. His career is a flop and he has no influence or shame so how they gonna blackmail him? Reply

They don't want him, he's broke. Reply

that picture of his phone saying "Actress Jada Pinkett Smith" omg Reply

:/ sad Reply

Can someone explain what exactly is happening here? There isn't a tracked tag



I have seen so many outrageous posts of his and I hope he gets help? I hope his child is okay?



WTF is going on with him. Reply

he "spanked" his daughter by sitting on her back and hitting her so hard that she couldn't sit. So he got his custody revoked and now he's crying about it on social media because he's an abuser. idk what else to say. He might be mentally ill but it doesn't really excuse anything. Reply

omfg. how old is the kid?? Reply

To add to the above comment - a restraining order was issued for him to stay away from his daughter/ex while this case is being investigated so he had a plane fly a banner over his daughter's school that said something like, "Shayla, daddy loves you no matter what" and sent a ton of gifts to the front office of the school for his daughter. She was humiliated, not to mention this violated said TRO and is borderline witness intimidation. Reply

Also to add on; his ex has also stated that he has violent tendencies and has even been violent towards her in the past - even while she was pregnant with their daughter. Reply

And one final note: He basically has one major source of income with the F&F franchise, and from his recent actions, that's probably going to get taken away, too. Reply

start from about 2:08



Reply

