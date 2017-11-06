Will and Jada Smith Gave Tyrese Millions to Help Pay for His Legal Fees
"When we show UP for each-other there’s nothing that can’t be done I️ repeat nothing...... My wife kept the news away from me cause I’ve been on with lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million dollars to help keep us afloat- You’ve guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughters legal fees will be paid ! will listen..... The Smiths’s and their whole family has always shown up for The Gibson’s Uncle Will you’re an uncle for real..... And I’m saying again if you guys are out there in the Atlanta area please vote for @keishabottoms someone my daughter looks up to a LOT!!!! #ShaylaRocks"
source
That poor little girl.
Use that 5 mil and pay off a few hundred people's student loans or mortgages or send some dying children to Disney World.
SAD
I have seen so many outrageous posts of his and I hope he gets help? I hope his child is okay?
WTF is going on with him.
start from about 2:08
That child deserves so much better. And Will and Jada are trash if it's true.