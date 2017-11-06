Coronation Street actor Bruno Langley charged with sexual assault https://t.co/FjrHTcYSMc — The Guardian (@guardian) October 30, 2017

- Bruno has played the role of Todd Grimshaw since he was 17. Todd was one of Coronation Street's first gay characters, and had the show's first gay kiss in 2013. He appeared in 2 episodes of Doctor Who in 2005.- Officers were called to reports that a woman had been sexually assaulted on 1 October at a music venue where Langley’s former Coronation Street colleague Craig Charles was hosting his monthly funk and soul night.- Police statement: "Bruno Langley has been charged with two counts of sexual assault and will appear at Manchester magistrates court on Tuesday 28 November 2017. At around 1am on Sunday 1 October 2017, police received a report that a woman in her 30s had been sexually assaulted at a music venue on Swan Street in the Northern Quarter.”- he was fired from Coronation Street at the end of October when the allegations came out- his last episode will air Christmas Eve- his statement: “Sadly, I will no longer be working on Coronation Street. Acting on the show has been the fulfilment of a personal dream. Playing the role of Todd Grimshaw since I was 17 years old has been a huge part of my life, and an absolute honour. I would like to thank all of my friends who work on the show for their love, friendship and support during this extremely difficult period. I will make a further statement in due course, and when I am able to do so.”