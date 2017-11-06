Spacey’s brother: Kevin is ‘a monster’

Kevin Spacey is famed for his sinister portrayal of dark characters,  but as allegations of sexual harassment and assault continue to mount  against him, his brother Randy Fowler has sensationally claimed  that “he’s not acting, that’s really him.”


Randy – who says he  was whipped, beaten and raped by their late father Geoff – reckons his  brother changed his last name and “created the character of Kevin Spacey  to mask a monster.”


In an interview with The Sun, Randy claimed:  “We grew up with abuse and neglect in a house of horrors. Our violent  dad whipped us with a riding crop. It scarred us all. I’ve never had  children in case that evil personality could be passed on. Now it sadly  seems one of us may carry those twisted genes and that person might be  Kevin.”


Accusing Spacey of using his acting career as a cover for a “secret  sordid life”, Randy reveals they had a mixed-up  childhood, taking just one family holiday, and that was to a nudist  colony. He calls his “Nazi-loving” dad The Creature, and alleged that he  kept “child pornography” in his office.


He claims Spacey always  struggled with his sexuality, and never had girlfriends but would gush  about male stars including Frank Sinatra and Christopher Walken.



“When I asked him straight out if he was gay when we were smoking a  joint one day, Kevin just said, ‘I’m not heterosexual, homosexual or  bisexual, just sexual,’” says Randy, who lives in Idaho and says he  hasn’t seen Kevin since their mother Kathleen’s funeral in 2002.


At  the time of going to press, Spacey had also been accused of sexually  harassing eight of the House of Cards crew, and his publicist had  confirmed he is “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and  treatment.”


“I’ve long suspected there was a dark side to him, I  just hope he gets the help he needs so nobody else is harmed by him,”  Randy adds.


