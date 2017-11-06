Spacey’s brother: Kevin is ‘a monster’

well, he went in. there goes my theory that his brother was part of spacey's pr team's strategy, guess not. Reply

Thread

Link

iirc this is the first statement/interview from the brother since the allegations came out, the other stuff was from old interviews. it's very possible spacey's team dug those up to make him appear more traumatized/"sympathetic" but then the brother actually spoke out, and he seems appropriately disgusted. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know the daily mail dug up the story immediately after the accusations, but i thought there had been another interview before this one? but maybe i'm mistaken. and yeah, he def does. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I seriously hope that he doesn’t use this as an excuse. Plenty of people have hellish childhoods and doesn’t continue the cycle. Reply

Thread

Link

it's a fact that most pedos have been molested as children themselves. i mean, we may not like the fact that this will undoubtedly be milked by his defense team but it's a legitimate reason. having said that, it doesn't and shouldn't excuse his behavior. he should have sought that "evaluation and treatment" the minute he started feeling those impulses. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The brother himself has never perpetuated the evil, nor has their sister. Neither the brother nor sister ever had children - they were determined never to allow their genes to pass on. AFAIK KSpacey has never had a child.



You're absolutely right about many victims never becoming perpetrators, but I have a feeling KS will likely use his childhood to shield him from full responsibility of his crimes in the shpere of public opinion. What a fucking tragic nightmare, to be born to a man like their father is described as. I can't feel sympathy for KS, because he perpetuated the curse and hadned it on to others. But I can empathise with the trauma of the siblings childhood. It's so fucking awful and sad. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this. my sister and i survived family violence perpetrated by our parents..its one of the reasons why both of us have not started a family. its difficult to imagine creating a loving family when you never had a template for one. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Unfortunately Spacey's team will use it as an excuse, which is sickening because he needs to be accountable for his actions. And you're right, many victims of abuse don't become abusers themselves. However, it doesn't mean abusers weren't victims themselves. It's a messy balance: to understand that there is an abusive cycle and people who aren't able to adapt to the trauma growing up versus implementing accountability and justice for those who suffered. The abusive cycle does really need to be address otherwise we can't break it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

there are so many factors that go into coping with childhood trauma - even within a same family, kids are treated differently. they have different genetics, parents treat a brother and a sister differently based on personality differences, temperament differences.



yes, most people cope, but i don't get what that has to do with those who are unable to cope, and perpetuate the cycle. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Kevin's career is over right? Like he's not going to be Mel Gibson'd? Reply

Thread

Link

idk. i can't tell if what's happening is just companies being afraid of the money they lose by supporting these stars who are terrible people OR actual change. It sounds shitty but i'm having a hard time believing anyone in power over in hollywood truly gives a fuck. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yea only time will tell tbh Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

The older I get the more outraged I am that so many people seem to be just soulless, apathetic monsters. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

If they gave a fuck, they wouldn't be doing just now what they should have done a long, long time ago. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

they only care about money, as per our capitalist hellscape. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Gibson can hide behind the camera for his projects, just like a lot of other scumbags. Spacey is only an actor, so coming back especially since there are enough other actors to take over his type casting as scenery-chewing villain. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I really think it is. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Mel Gibson was always very likeable and charming, both on screen and off. He played characters that people were fond of and was a family friendly celebrity - a la Tom Hanks - before his shit hit the fan. Kevin Spacey has a tendency to only play awful human beings and he's never been big on interviews/publicity to try to garner fan affection.



I think the main reason why Gibson was so successful in his comeback is because people have a hard time separating him from the "Good Guy" he spent his career being, so it's easier for them to forgive him. Kevin Spacey does not have that advantage. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mel gibson did not sexually abuse children (i don't think he abused/harrassed anyone) so not a sound comparison. it's easier to forgive a supposedly reformed anti-semitist than it is a pedophile (i mean come on...). so to answer your question, kevin spacey's career is over, effective immediately.



Edited at 2017-11-06 05:55 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I think there's no coming back for him, no matter how much time passes.



Sadly, I think if his victims had been girls and women he may have had a chance to re-hab in the public's eye. But society is still deeply homophobic and happy to perpetuate the lie that gay men are pedophilic predators, and that is a deep river of fear in the psyche of society (not that other child rapists are held accountable, ie Polanski and Allen)



I think Spacey is done for. I expect he will go quiet for 12 months, with reports of him seeking treatment in a European country. He might actually get the help he honestly needs, but he'll never be able to get away from this. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the two situations aren't comparable at all. Gibson never did anything to make himself uninsurable or risk studio money with harassment suits. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Every time I saw Kevin in an interview he gave me the creeps. Even before rumors started. There was a suspicious air about him. I guess he's not that good of an actor. Reply

Thread

Link

Every gay man I talked to about this has mentioned the same thing, all the str8s tho are like "omg I never imagined, he's such a good actor" Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah, this friend of mine (a woman, sadly) was telling me when this story first really broke that she thought his apology was ~so sincere~, and I'm just like... -_- Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

IA, he seemed to embody Frank Underwood way too much Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Me too, I couldn't even stand watching him in stuff or that damn Oscars selfie that went viral. Something about him was always triggering to me and my own past abuse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I ***hate*** the movie the ususal suspects, and it's mainly bc of KS. My partner (a guy) loves the movie and (used to) watch it once a year at least.



I enjoyed the shit out of the 1st season of HoC, but won't be able to watch any more. (I started it late) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

oh shit. that's a horrible childhood but no excuse for kevin being a terrible human being. Reply

Thread

Link

his publicist had confirmed he is “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”



“I’ve long suspected there was a dark side to him, I just hope he gets the help he needs so nobody else is harmed by him,” Randy adds.



I hope he gets the right kind of help as well...





Edited at 2017-11-06 04:57 pm (UTC) I hope he gets the right kind of help as well... Reply

Thread

Link

lmao Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I love that movie sfm Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this movie was so inspiring



I love randomly finding these movies as a child Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol what movie is this? Is that the Wilson fellow Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Hard Candy Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

iconic movie. hayley was a hero. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ALSO! NICK MINAJ! I HOPE YOU'RE TAKING NOTES BITCH! This is how you react when your brother is a vile piece of shit who deserves to die! Reply

Thread

Link





Lawyers representing Ontario actress suing Weinstein say they can't find him https://t.co/J00ELGF0Kv pic.twitter.com/0CoO4rwFrS — CP24 (@CP24) November 6, 2017



I wonder if Spacey will stick around given he's under investigation like Weinstein. And it wouldn't surprise me if Weinstein pulls a Polanski. Reply

Thread

Link

hope he's dead Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This piece of shit would. He’s way too proud to off himself or face charges Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I would love it if places with no statute of limitations came for these fuckers en masse. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he doesn't have the foreign citizenship to pull a polanski tho, he could still be extradited. he can pull a marc collins rector & disappear under a diff name, tho, that's true.



Edited at 2017-11-06 05:13 pm (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Did he flee the country? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

he would pull a polanski and flee. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

"taking just one family holiday, and that was to a nudist colony. He calls his “Nazi-loving” dad The Creature, and alleged that he kept “child pornography” in his office."

jesus fucking christ, that's soul-crushing Reply

Thread

Link

straight out of a horror movie Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

kevin spacey needs to just fucking retire away to a deserted island Reply

Thread

Link

He needs to retire into an urn Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i'm into that option too Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

glad he's not defending him Reply

Thread

Link

I cannot imagine what kind of childhood Randy had, god that poor man ;_;



The only "help" Kevin Spacey needs is help right over a goddamn cliff Reply

Thread

Link

Damn Reply

Thread

Link

Kevin's Oscar speech for American Beauty is super weird now that we know everything about his personal life



Reply

Thread

Link

Yuck this is so weird and gross and creepy. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

uhhhhhhhhhhhh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

why is the video so dramatic when they are announcing the actors and the movies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wow.



Meryl didn't look like she was buying what he was selling when it cut to her lol Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte i need that as a gif Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when he thanked Jack Lemon I remembered in a profile I read on him that he was a young guy in an acting class and Lemon noticed him and singled him out to work with him and encourage him in his acting.



Makes me wonder hard about J Lemon Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Denzel should have won Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

EW OMG starting at 2:30 yikes Reply

Parent

Thread



Link