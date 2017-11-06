Spacey’s brother: Kevin is ‘a monster’
Kevin Spacey is famed for his sinister portrayal of dark characters, but as allegations of sexual harassment and assault continue to mount against him, his brother Randy Fowler has sensationally claimed that “he’s not acting, that’s really him.”
Randy – who says he was whipped, beaten and raped by their late father Geoff – reckons his brother changed his last name and “created the character of Kevin Spacey to mask a monster.”
In an interview with The Sun, Randy claimed: “We grew up with abuse and neglect in a house of horrors. Our violent dad whipped us with a riding crop. It scarred us all. I’ve never had children in case that evil personality could be passed on. Now it sadly seems one of us may carry those twisted genes and that person might be Kevin.”
Accusing Spacey of using his acting career as a cover for a “secret sordid life”, Randy reveals they had a mixed-up childhood, taking just one family holiday, and that was to a nudist colony. He calls his “Nazi-loving” dad The Creature, and alleged that he kept “child pornography” in his office.
He claims Spacey always struggled with his sexuality, and never had girlfriends but would gush about male stars including Frank Sinatra and Christopher Walken.
“When I asked him straight out if he was gay when we were smoking a joint one day, Kevin just said, ‘I’m not heterosexual, homosexual or bisexual, just sexual,’” says Randy, who lives in Idaho and says he hasn’t seen Kevin since their mother Kathleen’s funeral in 2002.
At the time of going to press, Spacey had also been accused of sexually harassing eight of the House of Cards crew, and his publicist had confirmed he is “taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment.”
“I’ve long suspected there was a dark side to him, I just hope he gets the help he needs so nobody else is harmed by him,” Randy adds.
More at the SOURCE
You're absolutely right about many victims never becoming perpetrators, but I have a feeling KS will likely use his childhood to shield him from full responsibility of his crimes in the shpere of public opinion. What a fucking tragic nightmare, to be born to a man like their father is described as. I can't feel sympathy for KS, because he perpetuated the curse and hadned it on to others. But I can empathise with the trauma of the siblings childhood. It's so fucking awful and sad.
yes, most people cope, but i don't get what that has to do with those who are unable to cope, and perpetuate the cycle.
I think the main reason why Gibson was so successful in his comeback is because people have a hard time separating him from the "Good Guy" he spent his career being, so it's easier for them to forgive him. Kevin Spacey does not have that advantage.
Edited at 2017-11-06 05:55 pm (UTC)
Sadly, I think if his victims had been girls and women he may have had a chance to re-hab in the public's eye. But society is still deeply homophobic and happy to perpetuate the lie that gay men are pedophilic predators, and that is a deep river of fear in the psyche of society (not that other child rapists are held accountable, ie Polanski and Allen)
I think Spacey is done for. I expect he will go quiet for 12 months, with reports of him seeking treatment in a European country. He might actually get the help he honestly needs, but he'll never be able to get away from this.
I enjoyed the shit out of the 1st season of HoC, but won't be able to watch any more. (I started it late)
“I’ve long suspected there was a dark side to him, I just hope he gets the help he needs so nobody else is harmed by him,” Randy adds.
I hope he gets the right kind of help as well...
Edited at 2017-11-06 04:57 pm (UTC)
I love randomly finding these movies as a child
Edited at 2017-11-06 05:13 pm (UTC)
jesus fucking christ, that's soul-crushing
The only "help" Kevin Spacey needs is help right over a goddamn cliff
Meryl didn't look like she was buying what he was selling when it cut to her lol
Makes me wonder hard about J Lemon