Chris Rock: I Won't Hire Women Because They "Cry Rape for Money"

Chris Rock tried out a new routine at the Comedy Cellar last Thursday, and it didn't go over so well.One member of the audience toldthat “Nobody was laughing. There were many boos and many women who were telling him he was a sexist pig. Two people got kicked out.”Rock's friend Jeff Ross was waiting to go on next and when Rock reacted to the boos by asking Ross for a new topic, Ross yelled "Talk about growing up in Brooklyn". But Rock instead talked about Harvey Weinstein: “Weinstein ­f–ked with me by trying to have me star in the worst movies of all time,” he said of film projects he rejected.Rock reportedly exited the stage after 20 minutes to silence from the audience. Neither his publicist nor a spokesperson for the club would comment.