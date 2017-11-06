November 6th, 2017, 03:24 pm __onthebound Trailer for The Crown (Netflix) Season 2 Watch the Windsors take on the 1950s: As the world undergoes great changes a damaged British monarchy must confront its past in order to have a future. The Crown Season 2 premieres December 8th, 2017.Source Tagged: british celebrities, matt smith, matthew goode, netflix, royalty / royal family, television, television promo / stills Post to Facebook Tweet this Send by e-mail Share 108108 comments Add comment
I love Victoria! We don't have season 2 available on PBS in the US, so I'm behind and want to watch it sooooo badly!!!
Although this one is a bore and I powered thru so maybe I can stomach Victoria
I love how they make him the most trash person on the show.
And she was 13 and he was 18 when they met which is really gross
Edited at 2017-11-06 04:03 pm (UTC)
"everything"
ikr? he was my favourite part of season 1. him and wallis were so snarky
I have two or three episodes to finish for the first season .. I’ve been dragging it
I'm so excited. I'm gonna have to rewatch the first season 'cause I forgot some things. And also to get hyped AF
I'm gonna miss Claire Foy and Matt Smith when they get recast :(