i watched the first couple episodes of season 1 and thought it was a total bore. maybe i'll give it another go.

It's definitely slow (I think I fell asleep during every episode) but overall is worth it if that makes sense.

oh shut up Philip

philip is such a trash person, father, and husband. it's incredible really. I watched a doc on the royal family it was like, "poor philip" he knew he was going to neutered, he just thought he had a good 20 years of oppressing his wife before it happened!

I was just thinking about this! I mean, I already missed Victoria's second season, I have to get my royal mess somewhere. Although this one comes with less attractive men.

i need to watch victoria. i meant to...and then i never did. althouhg i need to not start today as justification to procrastinate on my midterm. lol

Oh gods, I know right? Have my first tests tomorrow.

I love Victoria! We don't have season 2 available on PBS in the US, so I'm behind and want to watch it sooooo badly!!!

Wait is that even good, I heard it was shit?



Although this one is a bore and I powered thru so maybe I can stomach Victoria

I watched the first season of Victoria and up until episode three of the second season and tbh, it's really not that good.

This show is so boring. I'll wait until Queen Elizabeth gets a little bit older.

i like margaret. i find it interesting even though it's not a historical documentary. idk much about the early years of the windsor family. all i know i've learned from movies

i like margaret too, she's the most interesting of them all.

Do Philip and Elizabeth even like each other irl?



I love how they make him the most trash person on the show.

I just saw an article that said he moved out and lives in some royal cottage by himself and she seems him on the weekends. I think next week is their 70th wedding anniversary which is fucking crazy.



And she was 13 and he was 18 when they met which is really gross



Edited at 2017-11-06 04:03 pm (UTC) Reply

Damn

eww. i didn't know that. although ina garten met her husband at 15 and married him at 18 or so. but 15 is better than 13?

i genuinely don't know (although tbh i think the only people who really know are staff/family and they're probably not gonna talk anytime soon). i think he probably really wanted access to her power and didn't realise she wouldn't share it? at least that's what i've taken away from s1 (and idk anything more concrete about the royal family in the 1940s)

I think they do genuinely like and love one another. But just like any marriage, it has it's issues

There's a second season? I thought this show was a miniseries.

they've already cast an actress older than claire to play the queen in more recent times

Does this also mean a second season of people complaining about John Lithgow bulldozing the scenery?

Oh good, I didn't realize it was coming so soon. It's not exactly riveting but it's a good show to have on in the background.

i'm looking forward to 1950s fashion. i loved the costuming in s1

"everything"

"what is it you'd have me change?""everything"

Lolll

Lol

lmao

Philip was the WORST!! That shit over their last name was so eye-roll worthy.

Her uncle comes off as such a sniveling prick but tbh he's quite fascinating as a character cos he's such a contrast to Elizabeth

ikr? he was my favourite part of season 1. him and wallis were so snarky

i think they love/hate their position (or it seems that way on the show). they're kind of connected enough to know stuff and have their opinion matter...but also don't want the responsibility of power [just the benefits]

There's an official biography on Elizabeth's mum and it serves up all of the tea on Edward. Dude was an ever bigger shit than they are portraying him but they are doing a fantastic job capturing the essence of his fuckery. The actor deserves more recognition, he is so good.

I'd like to start this show. I thought it was at least in the third season for some reason

it's definitely slow. but the fashion and interiors are stunning. it's eye candy

This season looks more juicier 👀



I have two or three episodes to finish for the first season .. I've been dragging it

