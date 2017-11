the new score is so fucking ugly Reply

Thread

Link

i will probably see this for 4 minutes of roose bolton. no shame.



Edited at 2017-11-06 03:01 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

Also that still. It is to guffaw. Looks like some 80's Claymation shit. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i legit was like i don't remember that part from clash of the titans. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

They can’t even pick the right still jesus Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Fanboys are swearing this will open to $160 mil plus but I don't see hype for this anywhere. I feel like I'm missing something. Reply

Thread

Link

Fanboys are delusional. "Delusional fanboy" is a redundant term. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This + the Downsizing trailer got NO reaction at my showing of Ragnarok yesterday. Even Uprising got better reception . Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I'm hearing very little about it at least within my friends circle. After Thor, walking out of the theatre my friend saw the poster and said "Wait, it comes out in two weeks? I haven't seen anything about it" so maybe it's bad promo too



I personally have zero interest in seeing it Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I was just about to comment this has nowhere near the long drawn out hype of Ragnarok. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the brand name alone is gonna guarantee a good opening, but $160 mil+ is absurd Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

120-125M is the range I’m seeing on most Box Office tracking websites. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

this looks ridiculous and not even in a fun way Reply

Thread

Link

I dont like the aesthetic of these films but I think I am going to like Flash. They will still get my money:( Reply

Thread

Link

Damn at this point they’ll release the whole movie by the time it comes out



And btw it still looks very Zack Snydery 😑 looks like it will be lots of flashy effects and action but little substance. Hopefully whedon proves me wrong tho



Edited at 2017-11-06 03:11 pm (UTC) Reply

Thread

Link

lol that first still tells me everything i need to know Reply

Thread

Link

Already have my tickets. Lol this looks so bad I can’t wait to see just how bad it is. Reply

Thread

Link

No way Batman can land that lightly. Reply

Thread

Link

Mess Reply

Thread

Link

The last trailer I saw for this was on hulu and it made sure there was a prominent shot of Wonder Woman's skirt flying up in the back while she throws a guy and shows her ass. I already knew I wasn't going to watch it but that sealed the deal. Reply

Thread

Link

fuuuuuuuuuuckkkkkkkkkkkkk that makes me so angry Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I was so confused by why they needed an ass shot of her while simply fighting but then I remembered fan boys+sexism. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I just youtubed that trailer and ugh. It's not like it's anything new though, there was a shot from the second trailer of her doing a leg sweep and you can see her ass, and they decided to make that part slo-mo. So gross. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That video still looks like a power ranger villain parody Reply

Thread

Link

I don't even know what to criticize first. Reply

Thread

Link

Let's start with Ben Affleck making it known in an interview with Fox 5 DC yesterday that he plans on donating his Weinstein residual checks to women in film tbh





(3:15) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wasn't BvS punishment enough? This looks even more ridiculous. Reply

Thread

Link