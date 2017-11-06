Britney Spears opens children’s cancer facility after donating $1 million
Britney Spears attends the opening of the Nevada Childhood Cancer Foundation’s Britney Spears Campus in Vegas! https://t.co/obKoum98RY— JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 4, 2017
Pop star Britney Spears donated $1 million dollars to establish Childrens Cancer Foundation Campus in Vegas.
CEO Jeff Gordon explained that before the opening of the Britney Spears Campus, the organization didn't have a central location to house all of its various offices and programs. Thanks to Spears' generosity, everything is centrally located now and the NCFF can continue to help patients and run itself more smoothly.
Britney also attended the opening of the Campus, surrounded by children who would be benefiting from her generosity for years to come.
source
