Dallas restaurant dragged for using pre and post-transition pics of Caitlyn Jenner on bathroom doors

Surely a complete random situation, I'm glad he's opening this conversation.

It really is time.

Trump voter detected:



-fighting against the evils of political correctness

-refers to "Bruce and Caitlyn" like they are 2 different people

-thinks "labels" like racism and transphobia are "divisive"

-my favorite: "we are all the same race, the human race!"

Liiiikeee no-

Being a racist, sexist, homophobic or transphobic etc is what's causing a divide.



I can't with people, progressive or regressive, stating that we should have conversation.



How about not being a fucking piece of shit. Ill save the energy that id use explaining things multiple times to people that don't care to listen and learn..



And just cuss them out.



It makes me feel a lot better.

I’m glad we’re having this conversation about having a conversation. It’s time. Reply

i'd been thinking about making this post over the past two days but once i saw the restaurant's response i knew i had to make it lmfaooooo. it hits every out-of-touch note. even threw in the "we are all part of one race - the human race" line.

"I have lots of trans friends" is missing, though.

as far as I'm concerned the "Human race" is a race to the fucking bottom.



as far as I'm concerned the "Human race" is a race to the fucking bottom.

I don't know how that will be read, but I'm so down on humanity right now. Sexual harassment/rape/power games + environmental concerns... there are too many folks on this planet. Praying for some kind of plague that targets perverts and corrupt politicians.

it's the ultimate example of the "name-calling hurts my feelings, everyone's so PC" personality lol

you're dodie's place cajun bar and grill, no one asked for your political commentary or for you to spark discussion, gtfo.

Putting those pictures up was a very active choice.

But I'm glad we're having this conversation. It's time. 🙃 Lol that apologyBut I'm glad we're having this conversation. It's time. 🙃

Go fuck yourself.

how "politically correct" the country is right now



Not when your president is fucking Trump.

Seriously... I can't believe people actually think we're oversensitive when we have that national disgrace for a president and with how cavalier people are in dehumanizing trans people or anyone who even *looks* like they could be Muslim. Then when I tell those anti-PC people that they're free to speak but not free from consequences and ask why it's so important to harass people unprovoked, they never have any retort.

mte. i've seen people on ONTD spout that same ~SJWs are so Triggered^TM~ bullshit as if those exact comments aren't one of the reasons trump is president rn.

Surely, we can discuss this topic and many others without slapping hurtful labels on each other.



Oh, so calling you out as transphobic is more hurtful than you poking fun at transgender individuals?? Lol okay.

so we're at the point where these ppl are trying to twist shit around now

we've always been at that point.

they always do this. they're just WAY more stupid about it now lol.

like to the point where they definitely believe what they're saying

I know I say this a lot but humans tire me, when's the robot apocalypse happening again?

Damn the Simpsons predicted it, it's going to happen.

Of all the jokes you can make about Cait, joking about her being trans is just lazy.

I was expecting an asinine 8" x 10" on each door, IDK why but JFC at the work/ effort that went into the actual thing. This is so pathetic and gross.

That is exactly what I was expecting but they really outdid themselves on the asshole scale here

Same and then I saw it was the entire door like WTF that's even worse.

mte

mte. someone went through a lot of effort to enlarge those images without turning them into grainy messes and then carefully covered the doors but not the hardware. that's a lot of effort to put into being a transphobic asshole, plus the upkeep afterwards. ridiculous.

Door wraps (any kind of decorative vinyl wrapping in general) are really costly, running you at least $80-$100. Plus it was probably installed professionally too which is added costs.



Nobody can tell me this shit wasn't intentional when that much fucking effort went into this.

Fuck off and die, you garbage assholes. And making me side with that awful woman..? Fuck. Off. And. Die.

you can recognize that this is shitty without having to "side" with her

