Dallas restaurant dragged for using pre and post-transition pics of Caitlyn Jenner on bathroom doors
Texas restaurant slammed for using photos of Caitlyn Jenner before and after her transition on bathroom doors https://t.co/gcCh9hHSIP pic.twitter.com/UJu2mpfzSd— New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) November 3, 2017
A Dallas restaurant called Dodie's Place Cajun Bar & Grill recently came under fire after a customer tweeted a picture of their bathroom doors, which had a photo of pre-transition Caitlyn Jenner winning at the Olympics on the men's door, and a photo of Caitlyn's Vanity Fair cover on the women's door. Though the story went viral in the past couple of days, the restaurant has apparently had their bathroom doors looking like this since August, as some of their Facebook posts show.
The restaurant's owner posted an "apology" on Facebook, saying that it was meant to be a "lighthearted gesture" aimed at poking fun at how "politically correct" the country is right now.
sources: 1 2 3
You have to log into Facebook to read the apology directly on their page.
-fighting against the evils of political correctness
-refers to "Bruce and Caitlyn" like they are 2 different people
-thinks "labels" like racism and transphobia are "divisive"
-my favorite: "we are all the same race, the human race!"
Being a racist, sexist, homophobic or transphobic etc is what's causing a divide.
I can't with people, progressive or regressive, stating that we should have conversation.
How about not being a fucking piece of shit. Ill save the energy that id use explaining things multiple times to people that don't care to listen and learn..
And just cuss them out.
It makes me feel a lot better.
I don't know how that will be read, but I'm so down on humanity right now. Sexual harassment/rape/power games + environmental concerns... there are too many folks on this planet. Praying for some kind of plague that targets perverts and
corruptpoliticians.
But I'm glad we're having this conversation. It's time. 🙃
Not when your president is fucking Trump.
Oh, so calling you out as transphobic is more hurtful than you poking fun at transgender individuals?? Lol okay.
like to the point where they definitely believe what they're saying
Soon
Re: Soon
Of all the jokes you can make about Cait, joking about her being trans is just lazy.
Nobody can tell me this shit wasn't intentional when that much fucking effort went into this.