Dallas restaurant dragged for using pre and post-transition pics of Caitlyn Jenner on bathroom doors



A Dallas restaurant called Dodie's Place Cajun Bar & Grill recently came under fire after a customer tweeted a picture of their bathroom doors, which had a photo of pre-transition Caitlyn Jenner winning at the Olympics on the men's door, and a photo of Caitlyn's Vanity Fair cover on the women's door. Though the story went viral in the past couple of days, the restaurant has apparently had their bathroom doors looking like this since August, as some of their Facebook posts show.

The restaurant's owner posted an "apology" on Facebook, saying that it was meant to be a "lighthearted gesture" aimed at poking fun at how "politically correct" the country is right now.



