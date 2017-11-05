Ben Affleck wants to be "part of the solution" in regards to sexual harrassment

Kill your brother





Then everyone who has come under fire and then yourself.







this is the best first comment in a ben affleck post lmao

/end post

Edited at 2017-11-06 05:20 am (UTC)

excellent lost boys ref

i wanted to say this but afraid ppl will think it's too far



but glad it's the first comment

seriously! - he legit spent MONTHS promoting and normalizing the f out of his brother.



are we just ... supposed to forget?



he hasn't apologized.



he hasn't confronted his brother publicly.



he hasn't been willing to sacrifice anything for women's safety. all self-serving.



how can we take him seriously? at all?? Reply

You're the best

Seriously, nice work Bob Weinstein Affleck

lmao honestly can he shut the fuck up

Im screaming at all these disingenuous perverts trying to get ahead of their own exposures/downfalls by suddenly pretending they care. Everything is about them no matter what. Fuck off, Affleck. If you want to do something maybe get you and your rapist brother off this planet

You and your brother can both fuck off and leave us alone forever. That would be a start.

Honestly, the snail treatment is too good for Ben Affleck.

i think of this scene so much lately

lmfaooo

there's not enough salt in the world for him

Loll

Oh, fuck off

he's one of the problems

how about you don't silence the media that are reporting the shit your bro was doing

this pr hail mary

LMAO mte

lmaooo

amen lol

ikr.



I like the animals-in-the-park PR stunts other celebs have taken to recently. So transparent....

LOL

how about you don't grope women?

So banish yourself and your brother off the face of the planet, u serial groping turd.

Not now, Ben Not now, Ben

Damn this hq gif. She looks like perfection, what movie is this vrom?

Ladies of the Chorus

i don't even wanna think about the men mm went through



she was gr8 :(

omg watta beauty

So pretty

I mean, okay.

What's next, Ben? Whatcha gonna do about this?

I just rewatched Gone Girl and honestly, he plays scum so well. I felt so goddamn unclean after watching it.

Fincher said he wasn't playing shit, tbh. He was just being himself.

Reply

nnn

He was essentially playing himself. Perfect casting tbh

