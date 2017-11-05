Ben Affleck wants to be "part of the solution" in regards to sexual harrassment
Ben Affleck on sexual harassment in Hollywood: I want to be "part of the solution" https://t.co/Gi7ZLA66AS pic.twitter.com/LBifCUmIxY— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) November 6, 2017
- says the recent explosion of sexual harrassment/assault allegations has made him "examine his own behavior" (lmao bullshit)
- in an interview to the associated press, he said that he was "looking at my own behavior and addressing that and making sure I'm part of the solution."
- last month, he "apologized" for groping hilarie burton on trl back in 2001 yet he still hasn't apologized for groping makeup artist, annamarie tendler, and writer, jen statsky, in 2014!!!!!
- he also said that two things need to happen: 1) "more women need to be pushed to power" and 2) sexual harrassment is a "men's issue" where guys call out inappropriate behavior even though he's literally part of the reason why his brother has an oscar despite him sexually harrassing multiple women not to mention him knowing about weinstein and not doing shit about it.
lmfao, he's literally THE last person that should be talking about this shit.
are we just ... supposed to forget?
he hasn't apologized.
he hasn't confronted his brother publicly.
he hasn't been willing to sacrifice anything for women's safety. all self-serving.
how can we take him seriously? at all??
