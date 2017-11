STILL no Michonne? C'mon, now. It's like the show forgot she and Carl and Judith exist again. Reply

i want Daryl and Aaron to get together and raise baby Gracie.

RIP Minkus

he was dumb and deserved it

I'm really trying to get back into this show but the bad acting just takes me out of it 😷



You could argue that the writing is sloppy but pls explain Ross Marquand trying his hardest to cry when his boyfriend died!!!

I don't know how many back and forth with the savior episodes I can take. I think 20 episodes is enough.

these eps keeps losing my interest cause im missing my queen michonne!

such a boring episode, and fuck Daryl forever.

