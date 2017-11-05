Shameless Full Premiere Episode & 8x02 Promo - "Where's My Meth?"
Season Premiere full episode:
8x02 Promo:
Frank re-lives his 20s and joins the workforce for the first time! Meanwhile, Fiona grapples with evicting someone from her building; Lip works out a plan to sabotage Charlie's chances with Sierra; Ian and Carl make a troubling discovery about Monica; and Kev says his goodbyes as he prepares to go under the knife. (Air date: Nov. 12, 2017)
source, 2
8x02 Promo:
Frank re-lives his 20s and joins the workforce for the first time! Meanwhile, Fiona grapples with evicting someone from her building; Lip works out a plan to sabotage Charlie's chances with Sierra; Ian and Carl make a troubling discovery about Monica; and Kev says his goodbyes as he prepares to go under the knife. (Air date: Nov. 12, 2017)
source, 2
That part with Frank pulling his tooth out legit made me gag.
I was low key hoping Kev/V/Svetlana would work everything out :/
Edited at 2017-11-06 04:57 am (UTC)
the premiere was mostly a lot of set up but it was okay.
i was really annoyed with what they did with carl. they built him up to be one of my favorite characters on the show the last two or so seasons and then they tore that all away by making him some uber patriot. i was expecting him to shout MAGA~ by the episode's end...still positive we'll hear him say it at least once this season. ugh.
And of course Frank is the worst and should have died ages ago.
Kinda wanna see Fiona and nessa hook up 👀
New Liam is adorable this season
And ewww was lip watching porn while babysitting Lucas? 😷
Loving new Liam, felt so terrible for him getting used as the Token Diversity Kid at that pretentious school.
Rooting for Ian/Trevor ngl.
I like whatever Debbie has going on with her job and her welding etc.
I was a big fan of the Kev/V/Svet thrupple, but tbh their drama has got too much to watch and i'm put off it now.
That line the ICE guy had about Russians not being their priority and V all WHY and him being all YOU KNOW WHY basically had me cackling.