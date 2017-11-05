Shameless Full Premiere Episode & 8x02 Promo - "Where's My Meth?"

My intense hatred of Frank makes Shameless nearly unwatchable. He is the worst piece of shit character to pretty much ever exist, and I wish he died during his transplant in season 4; had he needed to stay alive, the season 6 finale where he is thrown into the river could've killed him.



i hate frank so much that i'm starting to hate bill macy a bit too Reply

legit same. macy is a great actor to make me hate frank enough to die permanently! i feel like frank adds nothing to the series at this point except drama Reply

they finally SORAS'd liam. Reply

So happy to see Lip’s face again 🤤 Reply

[ Spoiler (click to open) ] was going to die after all his making amends talks. I honestly thought Frank Reply

I lol'ed at that school trotting Liam out to show off every time prospective parents toured the place but I felt bad for him at the same time.



That part with Frank pulling his tooth out legit made me gag.



I was low key hoping Kev/V/Svetlana would work everything out :/



I don't like new Liam Reply

i feel like they aged up liam a lot with this latest recast.



the premiere was mostly a lot of set up but it was okay.



i was really annoyed with what they did with carl. they built him up to be one of my favorite characters on the show the last two or so seasons and then they tore that all away by making him some uber patriot. i was expecting him to shout MAGA~ by the episode's end...still positive we'll hear him say it at least once this season. ugh. Reply

I'm really not huge on this Carl storyline, thus far Debbie is less cringy than last season which doesn't take much, I'm into landlord Fiona already and am interested as to where this friendship with Nessa will go. I really hope the glorious thrupple will get back together eventually. Obviously, V and Svet have an insane amount to work out but I'd really like to see that process on screen.



And of course Frank is the worst and should have died ages ago. Reply

I feel like frank is useless. I like it when it revolves around the kids.



Kinda wanna see Fiona and nessa hook up 👀



New Liam is adorable this season



And ewww was lip watching porn while babysitting Lucas? 😷 Reply

