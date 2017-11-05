Red Ranger Dacre Montgomery's Wild, Shirtless, G-String'd Audition Tape for Stranger Things 2
.@DacreMontgomery was determined to make an impression with his #StrangerThings audition tape https://t.co/hpOldAFfCF pic.twitter.com/YKHvmn9oen— GQ Magazine (@GQMagazine) November 3, 2017
Budget Zefron, Dacre Montgomery, was so committed to playing the role of Billy on the second season of Netflix's Stranger Things, that he sent in a wild audition tape.
"I just kind of wanted to make a bit of a splash with the Duffers, because I assumed they would be getting so many tapes," the Red Ranger spills to @GQ.
"So I got up, kinda went crazy, shaved all my hair off around my face except for my mustache," he continues. "And then rang two friends who are still studying at the acting university that I went to here in Perth. Then during the day I made everything else happen—the dancing and the rest, going out in the G-string and just playing around with it, and putting it together on iMovie and doing all that sort of stuff. And then my two friends came around in the evening, and they had no idea."
Peep the tape for yourself @ GQ.com [can't embed :(].
This is in my top five favorite things I've ever seen. @FinnSkata pic.twitter.com/anoaL8dGPn— Zac Efron (@ZacEfron) November 4, 2017
November 4, 2017
Sources: @GQ. @Zefron. Twitter.
Did he just steal another gig out from under Zachary? #ZefronRanger
Me vs. y'all always
im annoyed he didnt die because that means we have to waste screen time on him next season
[spoiler] I really wish Will was more apart of the group. He's my favorite, and I would like to see him with the group next season.
I hope next season will be the gang fully together all season. Eleven and Will deserve it!!!
like when *spoiler* he set the trap for those people who go in the upside down... i was like just kill ha already damn
or when bob died... i was officially done with will until the very last episode i started to warm up again, i cant hate the poor little guy lol
eta: And I just finished, woooo, I was sure I'd get spoiled before I got to the end.
definitely my favorite dynamic!!
And then there were suddenly a bazillion posts about these kids and i'm beyond over all of it.
also, joyce byers is once again overlooked. that woman is my hero. i can't remember the last time i've seen something where it shows just how far a mother would go for her kid. winona is amazing in this.