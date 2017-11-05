Red Ranger Dacre Montgomery's Wild, Shirtless, G-String'd Audition Tape for Stranger Things 2

zzZzz show the butt next season or don't care. Reply

he's so cute!! Reply

Puppy Prince! Reply

flop red ranger Reply

lmaooo Reply

lmfaaao jesus Reply

billy was so pointless. wasn't even a competent villain smh



im annoyed he didnt die because that means we have to waste screen time on him next season Reply

The whole time I was wondering what the point of his character was. Would have been better with out him Reply

ia Reply

Ita Reply

[ spoiler ] I really wish Will was more apart of the group. He's my favorite, and I would like to see him with the group next season. just finished. Reply

I hope next season will be the gang fully together all season. Eleven and Will deserve it!!! Reply

I need those two to have normal interactions next season! And someone commented here that those kids IRL are close, so that'd be really cute. Reply

ia so much. I want them to be friends Reply

ikr, it seemed like he was going to be when the season started but then he got possessed and it was like welp. Reply

i definitely think will will be a key component to anything that happens next season. i can't be mad at his role this season tho bc he was amazing to watch. i was so protective over will. Reply

Yeah, he deserves a happy storyline for a change. Reply

im a minority here but i was so annoyed with him towards the end of the season oop



like when *spoiler* he set the trap for those people who go in the upside down... i was like just kill ha already damn



or when bob died... i was officially done with will until the very last episode i started to warm up again, i cant hate the poor little guy lol Reply

s03e01 better show his character's death... my god what a waste of screen time Reply

Billy was really good. But didnt care much for how they chose to write the sister. Reply

really? i found it to be the opposite. billy was useless and i thought max was a great addition to the party. Reply

billy sucked but why mention he wore a g-string if they weren't gonna show it >:O he's like hollywood cute without that awful fucking hair Reply

Mte not showing the g string is homophobia at it's worst Reply

Steve and the kids should have used Billy as bait for the demodogs. Irredeemable (and cliched!) psychopath.



eta: And I just finished, woooo, I was sure I'd get spoiled before I got to the end.



Edited at 2017-11-06 04:40 am (UTC) Reply

omg i adored steve and the kids together lmaooo



definitely my favorite dynamic!! Reply

Hes so hot. Shame he was wasted on such a dumb character. Reply

Is he gay? Reply

Back to back? Reply

lol this dude is ridiculous Reply

I'm so over this show. Reply

Same Reply

Ye season 2 was ok Reply

It was just there for me, enjoyable enough but there. Then I binge watched it, kindof enjoyed, and was all "lemme read a post and see what ONTD are saying."



And then there were suddenly a bazillion posts about these kids and i'm beyond over all of it. Reply

i really don't billy was necessary as a "villain" character. i would've loved to see them expand on the adolescent group and add him into the fold with nancy, steve and jonathan. so much of his anger was misplaced and not at all necessary to the plot unlike max, who was immediately down to do whatever needed to be done.



also, joyce byers is once again overlooked. that woman is my hero. i can't remember the last time i've seen something where it shows just how far a mother would go for her kid. winona is amazing in this. Reply

ia, it would have been much more interesting to see him as a part of the group. they could have used his rage there if they really wanted to. Reply

