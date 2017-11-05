Finn Wolfhard politely declines a fan pic and Drama ensues with entitled fan

I mean I wouldn't want to take a photo with someone that annoying either lol Reply

I think it's a bit weird in general for adults to be asking for pictures with child actors, or that it must at least be a little awkward for the kid. Reply

i finally watched "it" last week and wtf @ adult straight women perving out over this ugly little boy Reply

mte any adult woman attracted to him is a straight up pedophile. a pedophile with bizarrely shitty tastes at that. its not like he's mature looking in any capacity thats a lil ass boy. congrats, ur a pedo. Reply

a pedophile with bizarrely shitty tastes at that.



This...is such a weird thing to say. Reply

Maybe don’t insult a literal child in an attempt to seem better than the type of people the post was made about. Reply

lol nice insult. Keep stanning the queen of white supremacy Reply

He looks like a child though! I don't understand! Reply

I went into the 'It' tag and the fucking fan fiction some of it is being written by adults and it's like 'what the fuck are you doing these are children'. Reply

Why do people ruin everything? Reply

I'm ready to give up on people. Celebrities don't owe fans anything! It's not a difficult concept and entitled shits like this guy need to get the fuck over themselves. Reply

fan entitlement is gross Reply

if they didnt want to be famous or celebrities, then they shouldnt have gone into acting or the entertainment industry! Reply

Very true. That said, he’s not obligated to go above and beyond for EVERY single person who accosts him in the street either. Reply

yep Reply

This will always be one of the dumbest excuses for shitty behavior to ever exist. Reply

it's asinine people still say it/believe it. Reply

definitely thought this person was being sarcastic. wtf at these agreements lmao Reply

being an actor and being a celebrity are two different things. Reply

that's true, but being famous or a celebrity doesn't mean you have to fulfill every - or even any - of your fans' whims and desires. especially when the reason why you're famous is bc you're good at playing different characters on a screen. Reply

But where is the line, he's 14 and some 30 year old was waiting for him outside his hotel. Reply

being an actor or celebrity doesn't mean you're obligated to meet complete strangers who seemingly know everything about you/like you/stalked you outside your hotel and you've NEVER seen them before in your life. especially as a child actor?



actors and celebs are obligated to perform and promote their performance and work they agreed to do or be a part of. signing autographs, taking photos is a part of that at professional or promotional events...conventions, red carpets, panels, etc. nobody is required to or should be expected to give away their autonomy (especially a fucking kid) in their personal time. whatever, im glad this kid is learning to say 'no' to fans when it is appropriate to at such a young age, and he was the actor who let his agent go when his agent was accused of sexual assault by someone else. this kid is doing AMAZING, im kinda shocked, tbh. Reply

This thread is The Gathering of the Trolls. Reply

Who said he didn't wanna be famous or a celebrity? What a stupid comment to make.



Being famous and a celeb means he knows as they all do, that fans will recognize him and I'm sure most celebs are fine with THAT.



But what fans need to recognize is that just because you recognize a celebrity on the street or anywhere in public, that doesn't mean you are owed anything from them, just because you know who they are. Like, congratulations Joe Schmo Fan - you own a television set! You've seen Stranger Things! How nice for you! You don't deserve a reward because of your cognitive brain function that allows you to remember that the actor from that show is now walking in front of you on the street.



You two are still strangers, and just as you wouldn't expect a stranger to respond to your greeting or request for a selfie, why should you expect a celeb too?



You want some celebrity sugar - go to fucking Comic-con and pay for that selfie like everyone else. Otherwise, don't expect shit from celebs because they don't owe you shit for knowing who they are on the street. Leave them the fuck alone and let them lead their lives - they have the same rights as you - they don't give them up just because they became a celeb. Reply

Did it not occur to you that he is a CHILD and he got into this show very young. He couldn't have known what to expect. And being famous has different effects on different ages. Some adults find it hard to deal with much less a 14 year old boy. Reply

Are u trolling Carmencita?? Reply

its one thing to want to be famous and yes, there should be some sort of way for that celebrity to be thankful to their fans but there are legit ways to do this such as organized fan events, public relations, etc. celebrities should not be obligated to go out of their way to cater to every fan who comes up to them spontaneously for any reason. Reply

sure, but that doesn't mean they're obligated to take a pic with every person that asks... Reply

lool @ the ppl agreeing with you, is ontd overrun by idiots or co-trolls Reply

leave the kid alone you fucking creep Reply

This drama has been all over my timeline. Glad people are defending Finn, that grown ass man trying to start problems for a 14 year so old boy. 🙄 Reply

seriously...like can you even blame him for declining? he was probably creeped tf out Reply

At first they were saying this guy was 21 but the fact that this man is 30 is even more gross. Let him have fun damn. You outside his hotel making it seem like he has to go over and talk to you and be nice and shit fuck that. You didnt help him get famous if you dont like that a child didnt do what you wanted then leave him alone.



The entitlement of fans has/is getting completey out of control. I watched a video of David Dobrik where a fan found out where he was staying because of the carpet on the hotel room floor. They looked at every hotel in their area until they found it. How fucking creepy is that. Reply

you could tell by that hairline he hasn't been 21 in 40 years Reply

I saw his twitter and you right. Reply

Lmfao Reply

I let out a terrible cough laugh at this, thank you. Reply

This is like what the wrestler Sasha Banks is going through except her fellow wrestlers thinks she’s being to difficult about strangers stalking her at airports. Wrestling fandom is disgusting honestly. Reply

I remember years ago when some girls found out where the lead singer of All Time Low lived and SHOWED UP TO HIS HOUSE, took pictures outside, tweeted about it and then had the audacity to go up to his house and ask for pictures!!! Reply

Shit. I'm 30, and I couldn't have imagine reacting that way ten years ago. Reply

It’s wild to me that any adult thinks this kind of bullshit is okay just because he’s ~famous~ like...I don’t even feel comfortable following any of the ST kids professional twitter accounts and here this asshole is literally STALKING the child



It’s insane! Reply

I would be the worst celebrity because when I finish work I am done work and would not be able to handle being nice to creepers if I wasn't being paid. Reply

I would pull an Ian Somerhalder / Halsey / Bjork-welcome-to-Bangkok so quick tbh

lol i have to post the ian one now per tradition :



Reply

That's so diplomatic of Halsey and then for a girl at the end to shout "BUT!" omg. I would not have been so kind. Reply

Oh man, the Bjork thing still shakes me to this day - she went from head down to MMA fighter in no time flat lol. Reply

That’s me, but I’m an introvert and people genuinely exhaust me after a couple hours or so. So, that sort of lifestyle is my literal hell. Reply

i think i'd be taylor swift levels of attention seeking bc my ego is huge when it comes to shit i know how to do lol but thank god the things i do well do not involve entertainment. Reply

Yeap, i wouldn't have social media either I already don't use any of it besides instagram and I only use it to post pretty nature pictures and memes. When I wasn't doing interviews for projects or red carpets for those events you wouldn't find me any god damn where and i def wouldn't live in LA or NYC, perhaps in my quiet castle somewhere in Scotland like Enya does in Ireland. Reply

this kid can't catch a break, damn. leave him the fuck alone. Reply

i want my full time job to be defending these kids against crazy entitled internet fans Reply

same Reply

me too, I feel like such a mom lmao. honestly, they handle this shit really well and Finn especially is handling his ~fame~ and obligations better than most A list actors who have been in the biz. fucking Kate Winslet defending child rapists for years, and this kid fires his agent *immediately* when he is accused of assault/harassment, and he is learning boundaries early, like...



*youredoingamazingsweetie.gif Reply

Same. I feel so bad for them because these creeps won't leave them alone. Reply

ewww and the guy is like 30 years old??? get your creepy ass away from these kids. Reply

jesus christ, bring back the fourth wall. we need it desperately, because i feel like fans are more demanding and entitled as ever.



and its okay to enjoy films and tv that finn stars in but how does anyone above the age of 18 feel comfortable getting stannish and obsessive about them to the point of approaching them IRL?? this dude (and any fan of them that is older and obsessive) is suspect asf Reply

in one of my previous jobs i worked with quite a few famous athletes and coaches and while the fan entitlement wasn't too crazy, i'd still run into a few people who felt 100% entitled to their free time. it's like, have some compassion. everyone needs downtime, you know? Reply

lol yea how do you not feel creepy as fuck approaching a kid like that? Reply

People have always been creepy about child stars. Remember the countdown to the Olsen twins turning 18? Reply

you aren't wrong but they turned 18 in 2004 which is still the beginning of the creepy internet era of no separation between star and fan Reply

Stanning kids unironically is so fucking weird Reply

if you check the dudes twitter he's basically one of those professional celebrity stalkers. those people weird me out so damn much Reply

tbh i'm 28 and the fact that the musicians i'm currently loving the most are both younger than me (26 and i think 22? idk) kinda weirds me out. like how is it possible to idolize someone who was born after you? that might just be me being insecure about my age/lack of accomplishments tho Reply

