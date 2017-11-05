Finn Wolfhard politely declines a fan pic and Drama ensues with entitled fan


-As Finn was walking out of his car, a fan who is a 30 year old man who got upset with Finn who politely said "Hi" as he couldn't take a pic
-Fan got super pissed that Finn declined his picture with him, posted the video on twitter and immediately got backlash for it
-Finn's brother has been liking some tweets that state that FInn is a 14 year old child who doesn't owe anyone a fan request every time and etc.

-Zelda Williams was one of the tweets that his brother liked on Twitter

-His costar Noah Schnapp defends him, like can't believe that kids can't be their age smh :(

-Shannon Purser also defends him too

-I feel so bad for both him and Millie from the reactions they get from older fans, it's not ok. And it worries me what this is going to them in the future :(

Source #1:https://twitter.com/rottenversace/status/926883050297757697
Source #2:https://twitter.com/zeldawilliams/status/926956284464709632
Source #3:https://twitter.com/noah_schnapp/status/927002825133051905
Source #4:https://twitter.com/shannonpurser/status/926928218191466496
