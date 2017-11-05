Finn Wolfhard politely declines a fan pic and Drama ensues with entitled fan
Imagine being 14 and heartless that you can't even stop for your fans who made you famous in the first place! WOW. @FinnSkata #FinnWolfhard pic.twitter.com/gGLVyQYdIZ— xx (@chandlerborrero) November 3, 2017
-As Finn was walking out of his car, a fan who is a 30 year old man who got upset with Finn who politely said "Hi" as he couldn't take a pic
-Fan got super pissed that Finn declined his picture with him, posted the video on twitter and immediately got backlash for it
-Finn's brother has been liking some tweets that state that FInn is a 14 year old child who doesn't owe anyone a fan request every time and etc.
-Zelda Williams was one of the tweets that his brother liked on Twitter
At any age, celebrities do not owe you their existence or privacy. You’re entitled to the performance you paid for as a consumer, not them. https://t.co/fssfallESR— ZeldAAARGH Williams (@zeldawilliams) November 4, 2017
-His costar Noah Schnapp defends him, like can't believe that kids can't be their age smh :(
So true. we really love the fans. Finn is the nicest guy u will ever know. we all work so hard, and need a break sometimes. #Compassion ❤️❤️ https://t.co/On3Fo8NeB8— Noah Schnapp (@noah_schnapp) November 5, 2017
-Shannon Purser also defends him too
Okay, no. No actor is under any obligation to stop for anyone. Finn is an incredibly kind human. But he's human and he needs breaks too. https://t.co/b4Lfrl1wU3— Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) November 4, 2017
-I feel so bad for both him and Millie from the reactions they get from older fans, it's not ok. And it worries me what this is going to them in the future :(
Source #1:https://twitter.com/rottenversace/status/926883050297757697
Source #2:https://twitter.com/zeldawilliams/status/926956284464709632
Source #3:https://twitter.com/noah_schnapp/status/927002825133051905
Source #4:https://twitter.com/shannonpurser/status/926928218191466496
This...is such a weird thing to say.
actors and celebs are obligated to perform and promote their performance and work they agreed to do or be a part of. signing autographs, taking photos is a part of that at professional or promotional events...conventions, red carpets, panels, etc. nobody is required to or should be expected to give away their autonomy (especially a fucking kid) in their personal time. whatever, im glad this kid is learning to say 'no' to fans when it is appropriate to at such a young age, and he was the actor who let his agent go when his agent was accused of sexual assault by someone else. this kid is doing AMAZING, im kinda shocked, tbh.
Being famous and a celeb means he knows as they all do, that fans will recognize him and I'm sure most celebs are fine with THAT.
But what fans need to recognize is that just because you recognize a celebrity on the street or anywhere in public, that doesn't mean you are owed anything from them, just because you know who they are. Like, congratulations Joe Schmo Fan - you own a television set! You've seen Stranger Things! How nice for you! You don't deserve a reward because of your cognitive brain function that allows you to remember that the actor from that show is now walking in front of you on the street.
You two are still strangers, and just as you wouldn't expect a stranger to respond to your greeting or request for a selfie, why should you expect a celeb too?
You want some celebrity sugar - go to fucking Comic-con and pay for that selfie like everyone else. Otherwise, don't expect shit from celebs because they don't owe you shit for knowing who they are on the street. Leave them the fuck alone and let them lead their lives - they have the same rights as you - they don't give them up just because they became a celeb.
The entitlement of fans has/is getting completey out of control. I watched a video of David Dobrik where a fan found out where he was staying because of the carpet on the hotel room floor. They looked at every hotel in their area until they found it. How fucking creepy is that.
It’s insane!
*youredoingamazingsweetie.gif
and its okay to enjoy films and tv that finn stars in but how does anyone above the age of 18 feel comfortable getting stannish and obsessive about them to the point of approaching them IRL?? this dude (and any fan of them that is older and obsessive) is suspect asf
these people are ill.