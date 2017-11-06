10 Actors Who Won Oscars For Completely The Wrong Role
- Jennifer Connelly
Won for: A Beautiful Mind
Should've won for: Requiem for a Dream
- Whoopi Goldberg
Won for: Ghost
Should've won for: The Color Purple
- Leonardo DiCaprio
Won for: The Revenant
Should've won for: The Wolf of Wall Street or Django Unchained or What's Eating Gilbert Grape or possibly The Aviator
- Robin Williams
Won for: Good Will Hunting
Should've won for: One Hour Photo
- Christian Bale
Won for: The Fighter
Should've won for: American Psycho
She was amazing in Jackie.
That Perfect Blue ripoff was the worst
he did deserve to win for Brokeback Mountain tho. he was good in that movie.
I agree he wouldn't have won if he hadn't died though, not because he wasn't good, but because it's not the kind of role they give Oscars too.
The Joker was like 10x more a demanding character/role, he deserved the Oscar tbh
Josh Brolin, Milk
Heath Ledger, The Dark Knight
Robert Downey Jr., Tropic Thunder
Philip Seymour Hoffman, Doubt
Michael Shannon, Revolutionary Road
This
He was unrecognizable and deserved the Oscar. He should've gotten the BM Oscar too.
Come at me, bitches.
Glad he won this year.
Casey plays casey playing creepy meek voiced casey in every film.
IA, that's still my favorite lead performance by Leo
Jamie disappeared into his role.
Leo plays every character the same way and with an ~accent.
Most people seem to think he should have won for A Single Man, not The King's Speech.
Won for: Monsters Ball
Should've won for: Losing Isaiah
This is me with Eddie Murphy for Dreamgirls.
Also Edward Furlong deserved some recognition for American History X too tbh
it’s the only film where i’ve actualky enjoyed her acting and haven’t found her hammy or ott
Black Swan and The King's Speech were both average films that got far too much love because they had things the voters love (extreme physical changes; Nazi-era biopic films centered around famous British figures). They weren't unwatchable or anything, but hardly worth a second viewing.
denzel should've won for malcolm x, should've won for glory, and still deserved the oscar he won for training day!
Anne Hathaway should've won Best Actress for Rachel Getting Married instead of Supporting for Les mis
but the ending is so cathartic and the wedding is so beautiful and i love it all
not when she was up against kate winslet and meryl, sis.
i know kate is persona non grata around here these days but she fucking slayed in The reader.