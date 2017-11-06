10 Actors Who Won Oscars For Completely The Wrong Role

Natalie Portman - won for her ridiculous character in Black Swan, but should have won for Jackie. Reply

Thread

Link

She was amazing in Jackie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i still dont get people who think she didnt deserve the black swan win Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

IA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yeah I didn't like the movie but I thought she was great in it, very deserving.



Edited at 2017-11-06 12:52 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Cuz its a shit role in a shit movie? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i totally agree. she earned that oscar. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

an overdramatic performance =/= a good performance Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

natalie portman should never have won, period. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Someone on here (I think) once said that she gives as much as the role requires from her. I thought it was a good observation. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I hated her in Jackie... her performance was ALL imitation of accent / speech patterns Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Nah, she was great in both. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

no she was amazing in black swan Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

I loved Black Swan, but IA Jackie would’ve been a better win. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I rly don’t find her to be a great actres very ott Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

That Perfect Blue ripoff was the worst Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she was so great in Jackie and so deserving instead of Emma :(



Edited at 2017-11-06 03:47 am (UTC) Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Heath Leadger didn't deserve to win for Joker, it was all sympathy votes.



he did deserve to win for Brokeback Mountain tho. he was good in that movie. Reply

Thread

Link

While I don't like The Dark Knight as a film, I do love his performance. He pretty much carried the film.



I agree he wouldn't have won if he hadn't died though, not because he wasn't good, but because it's not the kind of role they give Oscars too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Wait what



The Joker was like 10x more a demanding character/role, he deserved the Oscar tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He deserved it, but wouldn't have won it had he not died. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

i agree re: sympathy votes, but i don't think any of the other nominees deserved it more so i'm okay with it.



Josh Brolin, Milk

Heath Ledger, The Dark Knight

Robert Downey Jr., Tropic Thunder

Philip Seymour Hoffman, Doubt

Michael Shannon, Revolutionary Road Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

This Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Lies.

He was unrecognizable and deserved the Oscar. He should've gotten the BM Oscar too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

nah, he played tf out of the joker... Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Sometimes I have this feeling. I was happy and cried my eyes out when he won, but part of me wonders if it shouldn't have gone to RDJ. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was amazing in both. He may not have won it for the Joker had he lived because the Academy is backwards as hell when it comes to genre films, but he still deserved it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

SHOULD HAVE WON FOR BOTH Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the color purple was done dirty by everyone except whoopi Reply

Thread

Link

I feel like a lot of ppl win "This person's overdue for an Oscar" Oscars and then it's just a ~vicious cycle~ because it should've gone to someone more deserving that year and then that person gets it another year etc. etc. Reply

Thread

Link

Casey Affleck should've won for the assassination of Jesse james.



Come at me, bitches. Reply

Thread

Link

Oh and Sissy spacek should've won for Carrie. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

1976 was a tough year. Sissy, Faye Dunaway, Talia Shire and Liv Ullmann were all stellar Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Brad deserved to get something for that movie too, it was the first time I didn't feel like I was watching BRAD PITT play a role, if that makes sense. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

He was brilliant in that role... so I agree. But I also didn't watch the other movies so.. LOL!!

Glad he won this year. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Bye.

Casey plays casey playing creepy meek voiced casey in every film. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i know people hate Cassey but his performance on Manchester was great too. Come at me bitches part 2 Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

god damn, I felt so bad for his character. :( They were so mean to him. He was amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I always thought Leo should've got it for Aviator but idr who else was nominated that year Reply

Thread

Link

ITA Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He lost to Jamie Foxx for Ray



IA, that's still my favorite lead performance by Leo Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

No.

Jamie disappeared into his role.

Leo plays every character the same way and with an ~accent. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

mte Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Incredible role. But it was honestly a toss up between him and Jamie that year. Both killed it and completely lost themselves. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was good, but the movie overall was such a drag. I think that always influences voters Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Surprised Colin Firth isn't here.



Most people seem to think he should have won for A Single Man, not The King's Speech. Reply

Thread

Link

Yeah, if he had won for A Single Man, Jesse then whould have won for The Social Network. And Andrew Garfield should have been nominated as Wardo too. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was great in both, but A Single Man was totally devastating and my preferred performance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I definitely think he should've won for A Single Man, but I think his performance in The King's Speech was still really good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

- Halle Berry

Won for: Monsters Ball

Should've won for: Losing Isaiah Reply

Thread

Link

Or Introducing Dorothy Dandridge. Not actually sure if that film was even up for an Oscar but it damn well should've been. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

That was by far her best role ever but (and someone can correct me) I think it was an HBO or Showtime movie and wouldn't qualify for the Oscar. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

pretty insane, she won the golden globe, SAG, and the film won multiple Emmys, including lead actress in a miniseries or movie, but didnt get nommed for any academy awards. wtf is that shit Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He's problematic and has never actually won but Edward Norton should have won for American History X or Primal Fear. Reply

Thread

Link

He was really good in that movie, still gives me goosebumps. And tbh, he's the reason that movie didn't have a terrible ending. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yes on both of those. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

This is me with Eddie Murphy for Dreamgirls. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Same. I'm still bitter about it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ITA, people always (justifiably) go on about actors like Sam Rockwell being overlooked, but Norton's in the same boat (while not even acknowledged).

Also Edward Furlong deserved some recognition for American History X too tbh Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

yes @ this entire comment Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup, he should have won for both. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Leo should have won for The Departed. Reply

Thread

Link

ia, mor than any of the other ones mentioned Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Yup Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

He was so good in that. You could just feel his desperation by the end. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I can't tell his cry face, voice straining performances apart so I'm gonna disagree. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I wrote this comment before reading comment. So agreed. I think the only reason he didn't is because he gave almost as good a performance in Blood Diamonds the same year and they canceled each other out. TD is his best performance, imo. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

idk if she's on the list or not, but jlaw. should have won for winter's bone, not the mediocre film that was silver linings playbook - and while she was the highlight of the film, her performance wasn't oscar worthy & especially NOT over emmanuelle riva Reply

Thread

Link

mte. to date, winter's bone is still jennifer's strongest role. i'm starting to think her acting (or maybe her effort) has actually regressed since then. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like her, but i totally agree with you. i don't know if it has to do with the material she picks nowadays, or her acting skills, or both, but it just doesn't compare. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

I totally agree. It's so odd going back and watching her older films, where she commands the screen and is so good, compared to now where she overacts or underacts. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

but she lost the oscar for winter's bone to natalie portman in black swan, and upthread you said natalie deserved the oscar. So which one do you think is the better performance? Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

ia 100%



it’s the only film where i’ve actualky enjoyed her acting and haven’t found her hammy or ott Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

It seems like she doesnt put much effort into it... i dunno :/ Or maybe its because her famous persona is so big that I just can't separate her from her characters anymore. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Her performance in Winter's Bone was one of those performances that stayed with me after I saw it. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

lol yeah I was gonna say her too over the same movies Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

i like jlaw a lot to tbh i dont think she should have won for winters bone? Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

agree 100%. She is incredible in Winter's Bone... I hated SLP and her acting was nothing spectacular in it. Emmanuelle Riva, on the other hand, was truly amazing. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

She was good in Silver Lining’s Playbook, but she wasn’t a lead and B Coop deserved more praise than he got. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Agreed. That year was totally underwhelming though - the only deserving win of the main acting categories was Christian Bale.



Black Swan and The King's Speech were both average films that got far too much love because they had things the voters love (extreme physical changes; Nazi-era biopic films centered around famous British figures). They weren't unwatchable or anything, but hardly worth a second viewing. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Jen played a crazier version of herself SLP, honestly. It was entertaining but not a master class of acting like the critics tried to make it out to be. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she shouldn't have won for winter's bone either so basically she should not even have an oscar, especially when people like amy adams and glenn fucking close don't have one. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Agreed! She was completely miscast and the movie was garbage. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Colin Firth should've won for A Single Man!!! forever pissed about that. Reply

Thread

Link

That movie is so good, I agree, he should have won. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Seriously. Such an amazing, heartbreaking performance. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

unpopular opinion but i thought christian bale totally deserved his win for the fighter. he's always good but tbh he really did disappear into that character.



denzel should've won for malcolm x, should've won for glory, and still deserved the oscar he won for training day! Reply

Thread

Link

He did win for Glory Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

come thru denzel! LOL. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Swap training day with Man on Fire and ITA Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Leo should've won for literally any other role. It's such a shame since he won it for something so forgettable. Reply

Thread

Link

I agree. Also for his role in Gilbert Grape. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

And to think it went to Tommy Lee Jones for the Fugitive instead.... what a joke. He was probably the least deserving that year. If Leo had at least lost to Ralph Fiennes or John Malkovich it would be a different story... Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

Jimmy Stewart should've won his Oscar for Mr. Smith Goes to Washington instead of The Philadelphia Story



Anne Hathaway should've won Best Actress for Rachel Getting Married instead of Supporting for Les mis Reply

Thread

Link

i could've sworn she won for rachel getting married but no, you're right. i love that pretentious ass movie, lmao. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

she was really incredible in rachel getting married, ita Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

ugh i love jimmy stewart & mr smith goes to washington. <3 Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

rachel getting married still fucks me up Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

The scene where she's telling everyone at the meeting about why she is there and what happened to her brother fucking broke me. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

the scene that gets me is rachel in the tub and her older sister literally bathing her. no dialogue whatsoever but so powerful. the movie itself had issues but all the performances were so good. Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

when the dad has to stop the diswasher contest :( :( :(



but the ending is so cathartic and the wedding is so beautiful and i love it all Reply

Parent

Thread



Link

Anne Hathaway should've won Best Actress for Rachel Getting Married



not when she was up against kate winslet and meryl, sis.



i know kate is persona non grata around here these days but she fucking slayed in The reader. Reply

Parent

Thread

Expand

Link

rachel getting married is such an underrated gem of a film Reply

Parent

Thread



Link