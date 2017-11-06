10 Actors Who Won Oscars For Completely The Wrong Role



- Jennifer Connelly
Won for: A Beautiful Mind
Should've won for: Requiem for a Dream

- Whoopi Goldberg
Won for: Ghost
Should've won for: The Color Purple

- Leonardo DiCaprio
Won for: The Revenant
Should've won for: The Wolf of Wall Street or Django Unchained or What's Eating Gilbert Grape or possibly The Aviator

- Robin Williams
Won for: Good Will Hunting
Should've won for: One Hour Photo

- Christian Bale
Won for: The Fighter
Should've won for: American Psycho

source
Tagged: , , , , ,