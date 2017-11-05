How Moonlight Ushered in a New Age of Gay Films

is it really that when these films are white centric and in production pre moonlight? there are themes in moonlight missing from these.



also let's not have Bryan Singer mentioned here, ffs



All I did was summarize the article like required to post, mentioning him doesn't mean I condone what he's done.

np, i meant it towards the article writer

lol you're always defensive when people criticize something mentioned in your post. nobody's coming for you chill out.

Exactly. Always tryna take away the accomplishments of black culture smh



Like the magical negro in films helping the white protagonist find their voice



Soon they'll reference gay white films if they when awards.





I SAID IT. Reply

I have zero interest in CMBYN tbh but Moonlight was wonderful. I'm watching Hunger Games on TNT right now and I totally forgot Marheshala Ali was in the Mockingjay films!

i still can't believe he went from the 4400 to Oscar

Me neither, I mostly know him from the 4400 and I thought he'd be a tv character actor in guest spots or 10 episode arcs forever despite being a great actor. I'm glad he transitioned to high profile films.

the fandom really, really puts me off, but all the reviews i read are so outstanding that i'm curious to watch it eventually.

you're really missing out. i saw cmbyn and it was truly wonderful.

Claims that Hollywood had been making "covert" lgbt movies for years, cites Bryan Singer's X-Men franchise as a coded depiction of coming out in a predjudiced country



oh ffs let's not give singer credit for anything lgbtq related, please

mte. i mean seriously, read the room.

Link

I summarized the article like it was written so let's string me up!

i don't see it as crediting singer, when for decades before the films were ever made, the comparisons were made to the LGBTQ community and the x-men. there have been scholarly pieces written about how the X-men is an allegory for that. And Singer didn't make all the x-men flicks.

I have boy erased on my night stand and have read a bit of it but I need to restart to refresh my memory. It's heavy.

I can’t wait for gay and lesbian films to be ~normal and not all coming of age, hypersexual, and/or fucking depressing. Give me a gay ass action star antihero and a gay ass trade cop that’s trying to put his ass behind bars but they end up having will they won’t they near kisses and shit. I want that. Change is coming slow man :( Reply

Yaaass

Link

They do have those but they are usually done on a $5 budget with terrible acting.

Link

ENOUGH. I'm ready for BIG BUDGETS GAYS!!! BOX OFFICE LESBIANS!!!!!! IM TRYNA SEE BISEXUALS ON THE SILVER SCREEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Link

I want a gay comedy that's not hypersexual, that would be wonderful.

Link

ikr? it's not an outstanding film by all means, but i really liked 'life partners' for that reason. it was a film with a central lesbian character that ended up being mostly abt female friendship and the changes that come with becoming an adult, and her being gay wasn't a source of conflict or drama at all, it was just... a fact.

Link

Yay for gay films but I'm gonna need there to be waaaaay more lesbians and waaaaay less white people before we can start harkening the advancement of lqbtq representation in films. Reply

same

Link

Moonlight & CMBYN were both amazing in completely different ways.

YES

Link

Yep. It annoys me when people compare them, because while they were both incredible, let's not act like they were similar in any way.

Link

ia two of the best movies of the last 5+ years imo

Link

absolutely

Link

gonna need less whites in gay films. moonlight was so good i still cackle when i remember how it won over la la land Reply

The Oscars should be cancelled because nothing will ever top that moment. I'm still bitter I turned it off after Emma Stone won, LoL.

Link

Moonlight was amazing and deserved Oscars all properly as it ought have in the first place. But hey it still won....



I still have hope for more gay movies that doesn't have to be super depressing, angst-ridden and end up horrifying. There are more to stories that need to be told in films. Like, it can be clean, rad and powerful!!! Reply

Moonlight should've won Ensemble at the SAGs tbh. Hidden Figures was great too, but all the actors playing Chiron and Kevin deserved to be recognised.

Link

I still get mad that it didn't win sag ensemble even though it won BP lol

Link

I still want gay Hallmark Christmas movies.

omg yes

Link

omg yes, like i can only rewatch imagine me & you and saving face so many times i need more.

Link

i literally cannot wait to watch CMBYN... like idk if i've ever seen such a film get universally praised by virtually every critic.

Less whites please.

Good for the men but serve me some lesbian films please. Super underrepresented and when we do get them they are usually tragic. Reply

Seriously PLEASE! I've seen gays on twitter thanking god for all these great lgbt films this year and they had 4 photos from movies all about gay men like....

Link

I was surprised they didn't include Pariah in the list. It's a pretty important lesbian film.

Link

Pariah was really good.

I watched this last weekend and loved it. Very important indeed

Link

ikr ,all the ones i see on netflix do not look appealing to me

Link

Yup, this, I mean there are still few movies about gay men (and fewer about gay men of color) but about lesbians? there are barely films , and waay less about lesbians of color, there needs to be more lesbian movies ;_; and more films about LGBT+ people in general.



Link

Girl, yes. We get mistreated by the straight community AND the gay community. Where is our representation?

Link





that's like last year when they said "yes thank god lol i find it strange as fuck that someone who writes about this shit actually wrote that this is a "moonlight effect" cmbyn premiered before moonlight even won lolthat's like last year when they said "yes thank god #oscarssowhite worked and now we are being given these amazing films starring poc like fences and hidden figures" like those movies weren't greenlit before all that shit went down

Can't believe it's been 11 months since cmbyn first premiered. I remember how exciting and unexpected those initial raves were

