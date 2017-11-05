How Moonlight Ushered in a New Age of Gay Films
The #Moonlight effect: A new wave of gay coming-of-age stories hits theaters https://t.co/s6MdAK5vRm— Entertainment Weekly (@EW) November 5, 2017
also let's not have Bryan Singer mentioned here, ffs
Like the magical negro in films helping the white protagonist find their voice
Soon they'll reference gay white films if they when awards.
I SAID IT.
oh ffs let's not give singer credit for anything lgbtq related, please
I can’t wait for gay and lesbian films to be ~normal and not all coming of age, hypersexual, and/or fucking depressing. Give me a gay ass action star antihero and a gay ass trade cop that’s trying to put his ass behind bars but they end up having will they won’t they near kisses and shit. I want that. Change is coming slow man :(
ENOUGH. I’m ready for BIG BUDGETS GAYS!!! BOX OFFICE LESBIANS!!!!!! IM TRYNA SEE BISEXUALS ON THE SILVER SCREEN!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
I still have hope for more gay movies that doesn't have to be super depressing, angst-ridden and end up horrifying. There are more to stories that need to be told in films. Like, it can be clean, rad and powerful!!!
I still want gay Hallmark Christmas movies.
that's like last year when they said "yes thank god #oscarssowhite worked and now we are being given these amazing films starring poc like fences and hidden figures" like those movies weren't greenlit before all that shit went down