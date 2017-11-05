How Moonlight Ushered in a New Age of Gay Films



  • The writer discusses how Moonlight has ushered in a new golden age of gay coming-of-age films & tv shows

  • The films Moonlight, Blue Is The Warmest Color, Viva & upcoming Beach Rats, Call Me By Your Name, Love Simon & Boy Erased are mentioned as recent examples

  • Claims that Hollywood had been making "covert" lgbt movies for years, cites Bryan Singer's X-Men franchise as a coded depiction of coming out in a predjudiced country(this was in the article and is a summary of what was written)

  • Many of these films were already in production before Moonlight was nominated for awards. Moonlight's triumphant oscar win greatly increased visibilty for future gay films


